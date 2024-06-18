PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Ludvig Åberg betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 14: Ludvig Aberg of Sweden chips to the eighth green during the second round of the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 14, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Ludvig Åberg hits the links June 20-23 in the 2024 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands following a 12th-place finish in the U.S. Open, which was his last competition.

    Latest odds for Åberg at the Travelers Championship.

    The Travelers Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: June 20-23, 2024
    • Location: Cromwell, CT
    • Course: TPC River Highlands
    • Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Keegan Bradley

    At the Travelers Championship

    • Åberg has played the Travelers Championship once of late, in 2023. He finished 24th, posting a score of 13-under.
    • When Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.761 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 7.288 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 SG: Putting (first).
    • En route to his victory last year, Bradley posted an average driving distance of 315.6 (sixth in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28 putts per round (11th).

    Åberg's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/22/20232467-65-65-70-13

    Åberg's recent performances

    • Åberg has earned two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Åberg has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -5 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Ludvig Åberg has averaged 309.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Åberg has an average of 1.888 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Åberg has an average of 6.053 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Åberg .

    Åberg's advanced stats and rankings

    • Åberg has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.550, which ranks 14th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (308.2 yards) ranks 25th, and his 69.1% driving accuracy average ranks 16th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Åberg ranks 11th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.542, while he ranks 23rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.03%.
    • On the greens, Åberg's 0.271 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 43rd this season, and his 28.63 putts-per-round average ranks 63rd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance25308.2309.7
    Greens in Regulation %2368.03%65.12%
    Putts Per Round6328.6328.6
    Par Breakers9923.92%21.91%
    Bogey Avoidance411.56%11.73%

    Åberg's best finishes

    • Åberg has participated in 13 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured three finishes in the top-five and six finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut 12 times, a success rate of 92.3%.
    • Åberg, who has 1935 points, currently sits fifth in the FedExCup standings.

    Åberg's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Åberg's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 6.263 mark ranked best in the field.
    • Åberg's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 5.759. He finished eighth in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Åberg's best performance this season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.524.
    • At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Åberg delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.708, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
    • Åberg delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked eighth in the field (he finished eighth in that event).

    Åberg's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140.5502.187
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110.5422.154
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green105-0.048-0.176
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting430.2711.888
    Average Strokes Gained: Total51.3166.053

    Åberg's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2467-65-65-70-1334
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4065-67-73-72-1113
    July 6-9John Deere Classic468-64-71-63-18123
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-68-1--
    July 27-303M Open6472-64-73-72-34
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1466-66-71-67-1051
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship267-69-66-68-22--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1369-69-68-62-16--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1068-65-72-64-19--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic167-64-61-61-29--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational360-72-60E--
    January 4-7The Sentry4769-70-77-63-1314
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3070-65-70-66-921
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open968-72-69-70-973
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am268-65-67-16400
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1968-72-70-68-695
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2573-74-69-72E65
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship867-73-67-67-14225
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1472-71-67-73-547
    April 11-14Masters Tournament273-69-70-69-7400
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1066-66-68-72-12170
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-70E--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday568-72-72-74-2275
    June 13-16U.S. Open1266-69-73-73+1150

    All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

