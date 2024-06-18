Ludvig Åberg betting profile: Travelers Championship

Åberg has earned two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Over his last five tournaments, Åberg has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score four times.

He has finished with an average score of -5 those four times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Ludvig Åberg has averaged 309.7 yards in his past five tournaments.

Åberg has an average of 1.888 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.