Ludvig Åberg betting profile: Travelers Championship
1 Min Read
PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 14: Ludvig Aberg of Sweden chips to the eighth green during the second round of the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 14, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Ludvig Åberg hits the links June 20-23 in the 2024 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands following a 12th-place finish in the U.S. Open, which was his last competition.
The Travelers Championship tournament and course info
- Date: June 20-23, 2024
- Location: Cromwell, CT
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Keegan Bradley
At the Travelers Championship
- Åberg has played the Travelers Championship once of late, in 2023. He finished 24th, posting a score of 13-under.
- When Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.761 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 7.288 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 SG: Putting (first).
- En route to his victory last year, Bradley posted an average driving distance of 315.6 (sixth in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28 putts per round (11th).
Åberg's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/22/2023
|24
|67-65-65-70
|-13
Åberg's recent performances
- Åberg has earned two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Åberg has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has finished with an average score of -5 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Ludvig Åberg has averaged 309.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Åberg has an average of 1.888 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Åberg has an average of 6.053 in his past five tournaments.
Åberg's advanced stats and rankings
- Åberg has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.550, which ranks 14th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (308.2 yards) ranks 25th, and his 69.1% driving accuracy average ranks 16th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Åberg ranks 11th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.542, while he ranks 23rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.03%.
- On the greens, Åberg's 0.271 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 43rd this season, and his 28.63 putts-per-round average ranks 63rd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|25
|308.2
|309.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|23
|68.03%
|65.12%
|Putts Per Round
|63
|28.63
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|99
|23.92%
|21.91%
|Bogey Avoidance
|4
|11.56%
|11.73%
Åberg's best finishes
- Åberg has participated in 13 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured three finishes in the top-five and six finishes in the top-10.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut 12 times, a success rate of 92.3%.
- Åberg, who has 1935 points, currently sits fifth in the FedExCup standings.
Åberg's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Åberg's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 6.263 mark ranked best in the field.
- Åberg's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 5.759. He finished eighth in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Åberg's best performance this season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.524.
- At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Åberg delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.708, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
- Åberg delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked eighth in the field (he finished eighth in that event).
Åberg's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|14
|0.550
|2.187
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|11
|0.542
|2.154
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|105
|-0.048
|-0.176
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|43
|0.271
|1.888
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|5
|1.316
|6.053
Åberg's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|24
|67-65-65-70
|-13
|34
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|40
|65-67-73-72
|-11
|13
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|4
|68-64-71-63
|-18
|123
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|64
|72-64-73-72
|-3
|4
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|66-66-71-67
|-10
|51
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|2
|67-69-66-68
|-22
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|13
|69-69-68-62
|-16
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|68-65-72-64
|-19
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|1
|67-64-61-61
|-29
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|3
|60-72-60
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|47
|69-70-77-63
|-13
|14
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-65-70-66
|-9
|21
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|68-72-69-70
|-9
|73
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|2
|68-65-67
|-16
|400
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|19
|68-72-70-68
|-6
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|73-74-69-72
|E
|65
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|8
|67-73-67-67
|-14
|225
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|72-71-67-73
|-5
|47
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|2
|73-69-70-69
|-7
|400
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|10
|66-66-68-72
|-12
|170
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|5
|68-72-72-74
|-2
|275
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|12
|66-69-73-73
|+1
|150
All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.