3H AGO

Lucas Glover betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Lucas Glover looks to fair better in the 2024 Travelers Championship than the last time he played in this event in 2023 when he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Glover at the Travelers Championship.

    The Travelers Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: June 20-23, 2024
    • Location: Cromwell, CT
    • Course: TPC River Highlands
    • Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Keegan Bradley

    At the Travelers Championship

    • In his last five appearances at the Travelers Championship, Glover has an average finish of 45th, and an average score of 4-under.
    • Glover last participated in the Travelers Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 1-over.
    • When Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.761 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 7.288 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 SG: Putting (first).
    • Bradley's average driving distance was 315.6 (sixth in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (11th) en route to his win last year.

    Glover's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/22/2023MC70-71+1
    6/23/20227070-68-75-72+5
    6/25/20202066-68-71-63-12
    6/20/2019MC71-70+1

    Glover's recent performances

    • Glover has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five events.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Glover has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -3 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Lucas Glover has averaged 290.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Glover has an average of -0.131 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Glover is averaging 0.154 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Glover's advanced stats and rankings

    • Glover's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.023 ranks 91st on TOUR this season, and his 74.9% driving accuracy average ranks fourth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Glover has a 0.481 mark (17th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Glover's -0.399 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 153rd this season, and his 28.84 putts-per-round average ranks 83rd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance162287.7290.7
    Greens in Regulation %8365.05%59.38%
    Putts Per Round8328.8428.8
    Par Breakers15720.91%17.01%
    Bogey Avoidance5314.34%18.40%

    Glover's best finishes

    • Glover has played 16 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those 16 events, he made the cut 12 times (75%).
    • As of now, Glover has collected 543 points, which ranks him 69th in the FedExCup standings.

    Glover's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Glover put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field at 0.965.
    • Glover's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 6.578.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Glover's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.416.
    • At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Glover posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.848), which ranked second in the field.
    • Glover posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.547) at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 11th in that tournament.

    Glover's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee910.0230.126
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green170.4810.217
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green340.253-0.057
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting153-0.399-0.131
    Average Strokes Gained: Total640.3580.154

    Glover's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC70-71+1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic469-69-64-65-21115
    July 6-9John Deere Classic669-65-66-68-1681
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship563-68-69-68-2065
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-68-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship166-64-62-68-20500
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship166-64-66-69-300
    August 17-20BMW Championship2270-67-69-70-4156
    August 24-27TOUR Championship1872-67-69-70-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5969-67-72-68-12--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4570-65-73-65-11--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1271-71-69-70-7--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational657-69-68E--
    January 4-7The Sentry2972-66-68-67-1948
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-68-1--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5873-74-66-38
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3569-71-68-73-325
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3568-71-70-67-819
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3073-70-74-72+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-69E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1168-69-72-69-670
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2570-72-70-72-430
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2071-73-72-75+398
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3369-69-68-71-727
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1671-70-73-69-1110
    May 16-19PGA Championship4371-68-70-69-615
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1269-70-71-67-358
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-74+8--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-79+13--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

