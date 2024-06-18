3H AGO
Lucas Glover betting profile: Travelers Championship
Lucas Glover looks to fair better in the 2024 Travelers Championship than the last time he played in this event in 2023 when he missed the cut.
The Travelers Championship tournament and course info
- Date: June 20-23, 2024
- Location: Cromwell, CT
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Keegan Bradley
At the Travelers Championship
- In his last five appearances at the Travelers Championship, Glover has an average finish of 45th, and an average score of 4-under.
- Glover last participated in the Travelers Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 1-over.
- When Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.761 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 7.288 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 SG: Putting (first).
- Bradley's average driving distance was 315.6 (sixth in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (11th) en route to his win last year.
Glover's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/22/2023
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|6/23/2022
|70
|70-68-75-72
|+5
|6/25/2020
|20
|66-68-71-63
|-12
|6/20/2019
|MC
|71-70
|+1
Glover's recent performances
- Glover has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five events.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Glover has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -3 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Lucas Glover has averaged 290.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Glover has an average of -0.131 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Glover is averaging 0.154 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Glover's advanced stats and rankings
- Glover's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.023 ranks 91st on TOUR this season, and his 74.9% driving accuracy average ranks fourth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Glover has a 0.481 mark (17th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Glover's -0.399 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 153rd this season, and his 28.84 putts-per-round average ranks 83rd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|162
|287.7
|290.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|83
|65.05%
|59.38%
|Putts Per Round
|83
|28.84
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|157
|20.91%
|17.01%
|Bogey Avoidance
|53
|14.34%
|18.40%
Glover's best finishes
- Glover has played 16 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut 12 times (75%).
- As of now, Glover has collected 543 points, which ranks him 69th in the FedExCup standings.
Glover's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Glover put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field at 0.965.
- Glover's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 6.578.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Glover's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.416.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Glover posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.848), which ranked second in the field.
- Glover posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.547) at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 11th in that tournament.
Glover's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|91
|0.023
|0.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|17
|0.481
|0.217
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|34
|0.253
|-0.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|153
|-0.399
|-0.131
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|64
|0.358
|0.154
Glover's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|4
|69-69-64-65
|-21
|115
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|69-65-66-68
|-16
|81
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|5
|63-68-69-68
|-20
|65
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|1
|66-64-62-68
|-20
|500
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|1
|66-64-66-69
|-30
|0
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|22
|70-67-69-70
|-4
|156
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|18
|72-67-69-70
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|69-67-72-68
|-12
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|70-65-73-65
|-11
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|12
|71-71-69-70
|-7
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|6
|57-69-68
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|29
|72-66-68-67
|-19
|48
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|73-74-66
|-3
|8
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|35
|69-71-68-73
|-3
|25
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|68-71-70-67
|-8
|19
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|73-70-74-72
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|11
|68-69-72-69
|-6
|70
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|70-72-70-72
|-4
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|20
|71-73-72-75
|+3
|98
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|69-69-68-71
|-7
|27
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|71-70-73-69
|-1
|110
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|71-68-70-69
|-6
|15
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|69-70-71-67
|-3
|58
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-74
|+8
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-79
|+13
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.