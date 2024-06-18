PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Lee Hodges betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Lee Hodges betting profile: Travelers Championship

    In his last competition at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Lee Hodges posted a 45th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Travelers Championship looking for better results.

    Latest odds for Hodges at the Travelers Championship.

    The Travelers Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: June 20-23, 2024
    • Location: Cromwell, CT
    • Course: TPC River Highlands
    • Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Keegan Bradley

    At the Travelers Championship

    • In his last two appearances at the Travelers Championship, Hodges has an average finish of 25th, and an average score of 8-under.
    • In 2023, Hodges missed the cut (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship.
    • With numbers of 0.761 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 7.288 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 in SG: Putting (first), Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Bradley's average driving distance was 315.6 (sixth in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (11th).

    Hodges' recent history at the Travelers Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/22/2023MC67-70-3
    6/23/20222568-65-67-72-8

    Hodges' recent performances

    • Hodges has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five events.
    • Hodges has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 1-under over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Lee Hodges has averaged 294.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Hodges is averaging 2.077 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Hodges is averaging 3.434 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hodges .

    Hodges' advanced stats and rankings

    • Hodges has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.255 this season (139th on TOUR). His average driving distance (293.9 yards) ranks 129th, while his 67.6% driving accuracy average ranks 29th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hodges ranks 40th on TOUR with a mark of 0.345.
    • On the greens, Hodges' 0.079 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 77th on TOUR this season, and his 28.62 putts-per-round average ranks 62nd. He has broken par 21.07% of the time (156th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance129293.9294.6
    Greens in Regulation %13562.89%53.40%
    Putts Per Round6228.6227.9
    Par Breakers15621.07%19.75%
    Bogey Avoidance9415.62%15.12%

    Hodges' best finishes

    • Hodges has taken part in 18 tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 61.1%.
    • Currently, Hodges has 551 points, placing him 66th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hodges' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.510. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.454 (he finished 12th in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hodges' best effort this season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he delivered a 2.054 mark, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Hodges recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.803, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 19th in the field.
    • Hodges recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024. That ranked 12th in the field.

    Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee139-0.255-2.158
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green400.3453.163
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green144-0.2740.353
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting770.0792.077
    Average Strokes Gained: Total113-0.1053.434

    Hodges' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC67-70-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-70-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1268-69-67-69-756
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC76-77+11--
    July 27-303M Open163-64-66-67-24500
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3168-65-72-69-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship4574-72-73-68+743
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4369-70-71-70-8--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2170-72-68-70E--
    January 4-7The Sentry5772-65-77-69-910
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-67-67-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC68-74-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5870-75-68-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-73+2--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2469-74-69-67-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-76+5--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1268-73-72-72-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3569-70-72-71-622
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2672-70-66-73-330
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC74-77+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5875-71-68-69-18
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-67--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2468-70-72-75+170
    May 16-19PGA Championship1271-65-67-69-12133
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1272-70-66-69-358
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4571-73-77-77+1015

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

