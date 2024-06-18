Lee Hodges betting profile: Travelers Championship
1 Min Read
In his last competition at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Lee Hodges posted a 45th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Travelers Championship looking for better results.
The Travelers Championship tournament and course info
- Date: June 20-23, 2024
- Location: Cromwell, CT
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Keegan Bradley
At the Travelers Championship
- In his last two appearances at the Travelers Championship, Hodges has an average finish of 25th, and an average score of 8-under.
- In 2023, Hodges missed the cut (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship.
- With numbers of 0.761 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 7.288 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 in SG: Putting (first), Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Bradley's average driving distance was 315.6 (sixth in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (11th).
Hodges' recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/22/2023
|MC
|67-70
|-3
|6/23/2022
|25
|68-65-67-72
|-8
Hodges' recent performances
- Hodges has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five events.
- Hodges has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 1-under over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Lee Hodges has averaged 294.6 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Hodges is averaging 2.077 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Hodges is averaging 3.434 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hodges' advanced stats and rankings
- Hodges has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.255 this season (139th on TOUR). His average driving distance (293.9 yards) ranks 129th, while his 67.6% driving accuracy average ranks 29th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hodges ranks 40th on TOUR with a mark of 0.345.
- On the greens, Hodges' 0.079 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 77th on TOUR this season, and his 28.62 putts-per-round average ranks 62nd. He has broken par 21.07% of the time (156th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|129
|293.9
|294.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|135
|62.89%
|53.40%
|Putts Per Round
|62
|28.62
|27.9
|Par Breakers
|156
|21.07%
|19.75%
|Bogey Avoidance
|94
|15.62%
|15.12%
Hodges' best finishes
- Hodges has taken part in 18 tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 61.1%.
- Currently, Hodges has 551 points, placing him 66th in the FedExCup standings.
Hodges' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.510. He missed the cut in that event.
- Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.454 (he finished 12th in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hodges' best effort this season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he delivered a 2.054 mark, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Hodges recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.803, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 19th in the field.
- Hodges recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024. That ranked 12th in the field.
Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|139
|-0.255
|-2.158
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|40
|0.345
|3.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|144
|-0.274
|0.353
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|77
|0.079
|2.077
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|113
|-0.105
|3.434
Hodges' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|67-70
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|12
|68-69-67-69
|-7
|56
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-77
|+11
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|1
|63-64-66-67
|-24
|500
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|68-65-72-69
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|45
|74-72-73-68
|+7
|43
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|69-70-71-70
|-8
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|70-72-68-70
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|57
|72-65-77-69
|-9
|10
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-67-67
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|68-74
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|70-75-68
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|69-74-69-67
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|68-73-72-72
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|69-70-72-71
|-6
|22
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|72-70-66-73
|-3
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|58
|75-71-68-69
|-1
|8
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-67
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|24
|68-70-72-75
|+1
|70
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|12
|71-65-67-69
|-12
|133
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|72-70-66-69
|-3
|58
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|45
|71-73-77-77
|+10
|15
All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.