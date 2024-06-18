Kurt Kitayama betting profile: Travelers Championship

This season Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 3.939 mark ranked sixth in the field.

Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Sentry, where his 3.988 mark ranked sixth in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kitayama's best performance this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.104 (he finished 39th in that event).

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Kitayama delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.480), which ranked 11th in the field.