Kurt Kitayama betting profile: Travelers Championship

Kurt Kitayama betting profile: Travelers Championship

    Kurt Kitayama enters play in Cromwell, CT, trying for better results June 20-23 in the 2024 Travelers Championship after failing to make the cut in his last outing, the U.S. Open.

    Latest odds for Kitayama at the Travelers Championship.

    The Travelers Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: June 20-23, 2024
    • Location: Cromwell, CT
    • Course: TPC River Highlands
    • Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Keegan Bradley

    At the Travelers Championship

    • Kitayama has entered the Travelers Championship once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.761 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 7.288 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 in SG: Putting (first).
    • Bradley averaged 315.6 yards off the tee (sixth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (fifth), and attempted 28 putts per round (11th) in that victory a year ago.

    Kitayama's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/22/2023MC71-66-3

    Kitayama's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Kitayama has an average finish of 28th.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Kitayama has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has finished with an average score of -49 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Kurt Kitayama has averaged 311.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Kitayama is averaging -3.730 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kitayama is averaging -1.142 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Kitayama's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kitayama has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.411 this season (25th on TOUR). His average driving distance (305.8 yards) ranks 39th, while his 65.2% driving accuracy average ranks 51st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kitayama has a 0.345 mark (40th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Kitayama's -0.494 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 163rd on TOUR this season, and his 29.08 putts-per-round average ranks 116th. He has broken par 21.54% of the time (148th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance39305.8311.0
    Greens in Regulation %7265.42%46.88%
    Putts Per Round11629.0830.4
    Par Breakers14821.54%15.28%
    Bogey Avoidance6114.63%16.32%

    Kitayama's best finishes

    • Kitayama has played 15 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-10.
    • In those 15 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
    • As of now, Kitayama has compiled 437 points, which ranks him 81st in the FedExCup standings.

    Kitayama's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 3.939 mark ranked sixth in the field.
    • Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Sentry, where his 3.988 mark ranked sixth in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kitayama's best performance this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.104 (he finished 39th in that event).
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Kitayama delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.480), which ranked 11th in the field.
    • Kitayama recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.

    Kitayama's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee250.4111.283
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green400.3450.431
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green910.0250.875
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting163-0.494-3.730
    Average Strokes Gained: Total710.287-1.142

    Kitayama's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-66-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open5471-65-72-70-26
    July 20-22The Open Championship6072-72-72-75+75
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5266-69-69-74-226
    August 17-20BMW Championship4176-68-72-68+458
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1671-70-64-73-2--
    January 4-7The Sentry2972-64-71-66-1948
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2470-62-68-70-1033
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3969-74-67-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open868-67-67-69-1378
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3970-69-69-75-120
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC78-73+7--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1970-71-71-67-990
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3673-68-66-70-316
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3571-73-82-68+624
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3370-71-66-70-727
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2366-70-64-70-1409
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3470-75-70-72+326
    May 16-19PGA Championship2668-70-70-67-950
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-80+12--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC73-74+7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

