Kurt Kitayama betting profile: Travelers Championship

Kurt Kitayama enters play in Cromwell, CT, trying for better results June 20-23 in the 2024 Travelers Championship after failing to make the cut in his last outing, the U.S. Open.
The Travelers Championship tournament and course info
- Date: June 20-23, 2024
- Location: Cromwell, CT
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Keegan Bradley
At the Travelers Championship
- Kitayama has entered the Travelers Championship once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.761 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 7.288 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 in SG: Putting (first).
- Bradley averaged 315.6 yards off the tee (sixth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (fifth), and attempted 28 putts per round (11th) in that victory a year ago.
Kitayama's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/22/2023
|MC
|71-66
|-3
Kitayama's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Kitayama has an average finish of 28th.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Kitayama has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of -49 those three times he's made the cut.
- Kurt Kitayama has averaged 311.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Kitayama is averaging -3.730 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kitayama is averaging -1.142 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kitayama's advanced stats and rankings
- Kitayama has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.411 this season (25th on TOUR). His average driving distance (305.8 yards) ranks 39th, while his 65.2% driving accuracy average ranks 51st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kitayama has a 0.345 mark (40th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Kitayama's -0.494 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 163rd on TOUR this season, and his 29.08 putts-per-round average ranks 116th. He has broken par 21.54% of the time (148th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|39
|305.8
|311.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|72
|65.42%
|46.88%
|Putts Per Round
|116
|29.08
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|148
|21.54%
|15.28%
|Bogey Avoidance
|61
|14.63%
|16.32%
Kitayama's best finishes
- Kitayama has played 15 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-10.
- In those 15 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
- As of now, Kitayama has compiled 437 points, which ranks him 81st in the FedExCup standings.
Kitayama's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 3.939 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Sentry, where his 3.988 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kitayama's best performance this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.104 (he finished 39th in that event).
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Kitayama delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.480), which ranked 11th in the field.
- Kitayama recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.
Kitayama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|25
|0.411
|1.283
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|40
|0.345
|0.431
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|91
|0.025
|0.875
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|163
|-0.494
|-3.730
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|71
|0.287
|-1.142
Kitayama's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-66
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|54
|71-65-72-70
|-2
|6
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|60
|72-72-72-75
|+7
|5
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|66-69-69-74
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|41
|76-68-72-68
|+4
|58
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|71-70-64-73
|-2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|29
|72-64-71-66
|-19
|48
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|70-62-68-70
|-10
|33
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|69-74-67
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|68-67-67-69
|-13
|78
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|70-69-69-75
|-1
|20
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|78-73
|+7
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|70-71-71-67
|-9
|90
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|73-68-66-70
|-3
|16
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|35
|71-73-82-68
|+6
|24
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|70-71-66-70
|-7
|27
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|66-70-64-70
|-140
|9
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|34
|70-75-70-72
|+3
|26
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|68-70-70-67
|-9
|50
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-80
|+12
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.