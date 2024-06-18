Keegan Bradley betting profile: Travelers Championship
Keegan Bradley heads into the 2024 Travelers Championship June 20-23, as the previous champion, having captured the top spot in this tournament in 2023, finishing at 23-under on the par-70 course at TPC River Highlands.
The Travelers Championship tournament and course info
- Date: June 20-23, 2024
- Location: Cromwell, CT
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Keegan Bradley
At the Travelers Championship
- Bradley has entered the Travelers Championship seven times recently, with one win, an average finish of 15th, and an average score of 11-under.
- Bradley won the Travelers Championship in 2023, with a score of 23-under.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.761 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 7.288 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 in SG: Putting (first).
- Bradley averaged 315.6 yards off the tee (sixth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (fifth), and attempted 28.00 putts per round (11th) in that victory a year ago.
Bradley's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/22/2023
|1
|62-63-64-68
|-23
|6/23/2022
|19
|69-69-66-67
|-9
|6/24/2021
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|6/25/2020
|MC
|67-74
|+1
|6/20/2019
|2
|65-66-69-67
|-13
|6/21/2018
|47
|68-70-69-70
|-3
Bradley's recent performances
- Bradley has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
- Bradley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -1 those five times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Bradley has averaged 307.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Bradley is averaging 2.163 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bradley has an average of 4.975 in his past five tournaments.
Bradley's advanced stats and rankings
- Bradley has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.142 this season, which ranks 71st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.2 yards) ranks 59th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bradley ranks 30th on TOUR with a mark of 0.391.
- On the greens, Bradley's -0.146 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 119th this season, while he averages 29.09 putts per round (119th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|59
|302.2
|307.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|53
|66.25%
|60.28%
|Putts Per Round
|119
|29.09
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|136
|22.43%
|21.39%
|Bogey Avoidance
|87
|15.41%
|16.11%
Bradley's best finishes
- Although Bradley has not won any of the 15 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has secured two top-five finishes.
- In those 15 tournaments, he had a 80% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
- As of now, Bradley has compiled 1009 points, which ranks him 35th in the FedExCup standings.
Bradley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Bradley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 5.766 mark ranked best in the field.
- Bradley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.749. He finished 21st in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bradley delivered his best mark this season at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking 13th in the field at 2.660. In that event, he finished 21st.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Bradley delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.612 (his best mark this season), which ranked ninth in the field. He finished second in that event.
- Bradley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024. That ranked second in the field.
Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|71
|0.142
|1.027
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|30
|0.391
|1.481
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|76
|0.062
|0.306
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|119
|-0.146
|2.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|53
|0.448
|4.975
Bradley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|1
|62-63-64-68
|-23
|500
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|21
|69-67-69-68
|-15
|41
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|67-71-67-71
|-4
|44
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|29
|71-68-71-68
|-2
|115
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|63-67-70-73
|-7
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|19
|67-70-73-69
|-1
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|13
|72-74-68-68
|-6
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|45
|69-70-72-67
|-14
|16
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|2
|67-66-63-67
|-27
|245
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|73-68-71-73
|-3
|11
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|11
|70-66-69
|-11
|155
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|71-75-70-74
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|78-71-74-69
|+4
|73
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|55
|76-69-68-69
|-2
|10
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|21
|70-70-72-72
|E
|90
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|69-67-68-69
|-11
|100
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|2
|68-66-70-67
|-9
|245
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|43
|70-69-78-80
|+9
|18
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|74-70-72-71
|+7
|27
All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
