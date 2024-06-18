PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Keegan Bradley betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Keegan Bradley heads into the 2024 Travelers Championship June 20-23, as the previous champion, having captured the top spot in this tournament in 2023, finishing at 23-under on the par-70 course at TPC River Highlands.

    Latest odds for Bradley at the Travelers Championship.

    The Travelers Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: June 20-23, 2024
    • Location: Cromwell, CT
    • Course: TPC River Highlands
    • Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Keegan Bradley

    At the Travelers Championship

    • Bradley has entered the Travelers Championship seven times recently, with one win, an average finish of 15th, and an average score of 11-under.
    • Bradley won the Travelers Championship in 2023, with a score of 23-under.
    • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.761 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 7.288 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 in SG: Putting (first).
    • Bradley averaged 315.6 yards off the tee (sixth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (fifth), and attempted 28.00 putts per round (11th) in that victory a year ago.

    Bradley's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/22/2023162-63-64-68-23
    6/23/20221969-69-66-67-9
    6/24/2021MC72-67-1
    6/25/2020MC67-74+1
    6/20/2019265-66-69-67-13
    6/21/20184768-70-69-70-3

    Bradley's recent performances

    • Bradley has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
    • Bradley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has finished with an average score of -1 those five times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Bradley has averaged 307.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • Bradley is averaging 2.163 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bradley has an average of 4.975 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Bradley .

    Bradley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bradley has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.142 this season, which ranks 71st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.2 yards) ranks 59th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bradley ranks 30th on TOUR with a mark of 0.391.
    • On the greens, Bradley's -0.146 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 119th this season, while he averages 29.09 putts per round (119th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance59302.2307.4
    Greens in Regulation %5366.25%60.28%
    Putts Per Round11929.0928.2
    Par Breakers13622.43%21.39%
    Bogey Avoidance8715.41%16.11%

    Bradley's best finishes

    • Although Bradley has not won any of the 15 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has secured two top-five finishes.
    • In those 15 tournaments, he had a 80% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
    • As of now, Bradley has compiled 1009 points, which ranks him 35th in the FedExCup standings.

    Bradley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Bradley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 5.766 mark ranked best in the field.
    • Bradley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.749. He finished 21st in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bradley delivered his best mark this season at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking 13th in the field at 2.660. In that event, he finished 21st.
    • At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Bradley delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.612 (his best mark this season), which ranked ninth in the field. He finished second in that event.
    • Bradley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024. That ranked second in the field.

    Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee710.1421.027
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green300.3911.481
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green760.0620.306
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting119-0.1462.163
    Average Strokes Gained: Total530.4484.975

    Bradley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 22-25Travelers Championship162-63-64-68-23500
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2169-67-69-68-1541
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC70-76+4--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4367-71-67-71-444
    August 17-20BMW Championship2971-68-71-68-2115
    August 24-27TOUR Championship963-67-70-73-7--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1967-70-73-69-1--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1372-74-68-68-6--
    January 4-7The Sentry4569-70-72-67-1416
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii267-66-63-67-27245
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4373-68-71-73-311
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1170-66-69-11155
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC71-73+2--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3671-75-70-74+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-78+6--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2278-71-74-69+473
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5576-69-68-69-210
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2170-70-72-72E90
    May 16-19PGA Championship1869-67-68-69-11100
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge268-66-70-67-9245
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4370-69-78-80+918
    June 13-16U.S. Open3274-70-72-71+727

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

