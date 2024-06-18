Keegan Bradley betting profile: Travelers Championship

This season Bradley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 5.766 mark ranked best in the field.

Bradley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.749. He finished 21st in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bradley delivered his best mark this season at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking 13th in the field at 2.660. In that event, he finished 21st.

At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Bradley delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.612 (his best mark this season), which ranked ninth in the field. He finished second in that event.