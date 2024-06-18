PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Justin Thomas betting profile: Travelers Championship

Justin Thomas betting profile: Travelers Championship

    When he takes the course June 20-23, Justin Thomas will look to build upon his last performance at the Travelers Championship. In 2023, he shot 17-under and finished ninth at TPC River Highlands.

    Latest odds for Thomas at the Travelers Championship.

    The Travelers Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: June 20-23, 2024
    • Location: Cromwell, CT
    • Course: TPC River Highlands
    • Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Keegan Bradley

    At the Travelers Championship

    • Thomas' average finish has been 34th, and his average score 8-under, over his last five appearances at the Travelers Championship.
    • Thomas finished ninth (with a score of 17-under) in his most recent go-round at the Travelers Championship (in 2023).
    • When Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.761 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 7.288 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 SG: Putting (first).
    • Bradley's average driving distance was 315.6 (sixth in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (11th) en route to his win last year.

    Thomas' recent history at the Travelers Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/22/2023970-64-62-67-17
    6/25/2020MC71-71+2
    6/20/20193668-68-70-70-4
    6/21/20185666-69-70-73-2

    Thomas' recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Thomas has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five appearances, Thomas has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has an average score of 5-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Justin Thomas has averaged 311.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Thomas is averaging -1.474 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Thomas has an average of 3.195 in his past five tournaments.
    Thomas' advanced stats and rankings

    • Thomas has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.172 this season, which ranks 65th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (307.2 yards) ranks 29th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Thomas ranks ninth on TOUR with a mark of 0.572.
    • On the greens, Thomas has delivered a -0.542 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 166th on TOUR, while he ranks 76th with a putts-per-round average of 28.77. He has broken par 25.78% of the time (41st on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance29307.2311.3
    Greens in Regulation %12063.82%63.27%
    Putts Per Round7628.7728.6
    Par Breakers4125.78%20.06%
    Bogey Avoidance7514.96%13.89%

    Thomas' best finishes

    • Thomas has taken part in 13 tournaments this season, earning two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 69.2%.
    • Thomas, who has 1150 points, currently sits 27th in the FedExCup standings.

    Thomas' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Thomas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 28th in the field with a mark of 1.639. He finished 12th in that event.
    • Thomas' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where his 5.167 mark ranked third in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thomas' best mark this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he put up a 2.951 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Thomas recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.666), which ranked 15th in the field.
    • Thomas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.406) at the RBC Heritage, which was held in April 2024. That performance ranked fifth in the field (he finished fifth in that tournament).

    Thomas' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee650.1721.030
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green90.5721.258
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green60.4662.382
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting166-0.542-1.474
    Average Strokes Gained: Total320.6683.195

    Thomas' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 22-25Travelers Championship970-64-62-67-1773
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC76-69+1--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6068-69-69-73-15
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC82-71+11--
    July 27-303M OpenMC69-71-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1270-65-66-68-1163
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship569-67-65-72-15--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge370-67-68-67-16--
    January 18-21The American Express365-67-61-68-27145
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am668-67-68-13238
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1269-65-70-68-1261
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC72-73+3--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1269-71-72-73-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6468-69-79-71+34
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC72-79+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage569-68-68-65-14263
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2168-71-73-72E90
    May 16-19PGA Championship869-67-67-68-13191
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3371-77-74-72+627
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC77-74+11--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

