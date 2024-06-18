Justin Thomas betting profile: Travelers Championship
When he takes the course June 20-23, Justin Thomas will look to build upon his last performance at the Travelers Championship. In 2023, he shot 17-under and finished ninth at TPC River Highlands.
The Travelers Championship tournament and course info
- Date: June 20-23, 2024
- Location: Cromwell, CT
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Keegan Bradley
At the Travelers Championship
- Thomas' average finish has been 34th, and his average score 8-under, over his last five appearances at the Travelers Championship.
- Thomas finished ninth (with a score of 17-under) in his most recent go-round at the Travelers Championship (in 2023).
- When Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.761 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 7.288 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 SG: Putting (first).
- Bradley's average driving distance was 315.6 (sixth in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (11th) en route to his win last year.
Thomas' recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/22/2023
|9
|70-64-62-67
|-17
|6/25/2020
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|6/20/2019
|36
|68-68-70-70
|-4
|6/21/2018
|56
|66-69-70-73
|-2
Thomas' recent performances
- Over his last five events, Thomas has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five appearances, Thomas has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has an average score of 5-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Justin Thomas has averaged 311.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Thomas is averaging -1.474 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Thomas has an average of 3.195 in his past five tournaments.
Thomas' advanced stats and rankings
- Thomas has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.172 this season, which ranks 65th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (307.2 yards) ranks 29th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Thomas ranks ninth on TOUR with a mark of 0.572.
- On the greens, Thomas has delivered a -0.542 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 166th on TOUR, while he ranks 76th with a putts-per-round average of 28.77. He has broken par 25.78% of the time (41st on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|29
|307.2
|311.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|120
|63.82%
|63.27%
|Putts Per Round
|76
|28.77
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|41
|25.78%
|20.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|75
|14.96%
|13.89%
Thomas' best finishes
- Thomas has taken part in 13 tournaments this season, earning two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 69.2%.
- Thomas, who has 1150 points, currently sits 27th in the FedExCup standings.
Thomas' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Thomas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 28th in the field with a mark of 1.639. He finished 12th in that event.
- Thomas' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where his 5.167 mark ranked third in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thomas' best mark this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he put up a 2.951 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Thomas recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.666), which ranked 15th in the field.
- Thomas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.406) at the RBC Heritage, which was held in April 2024. That performance ranked fifth in the field (he finished fifth in that tournament).
Thomas' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|65
|0.172
|1.030
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|9
|0.572
|1.258
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|6
|0.466
|2.382
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|166
|-0.542
|-1.474
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|32
|0.668
|3.195
Thomas' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|9
|70-64-62-67
|-17
|73
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|60
|68-69-69-73
|-1
|5
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|82-71
|+11
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|70-65-66-68
|-11
|63
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|5
|69-67-65-72
|-15
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|3
|70-67-68-67
|-16
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|3
|65-67-61-68
|-27
|145
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|6
|68-67-68
|-13
|238
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|12
|69-65-70-68
|-12
|61
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|69-71-72-73
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|64
|68-69-79-71
|+3
|4
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|72-79
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|5
|69-68-68-65
|-14
|263
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|21
|68-71-73-72
|E
|90
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|8
|69-67-67-68
|-13
|191
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|71-77-74-72
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-74
|+11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.