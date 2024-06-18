Justin Thomas betting profile: Travelers Championship

This season, Thomas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 28th in the field with a mark of 1.639. He finished 12th in that event.

Thomas' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where his 5.167 mark ranked third in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thomas' best mark this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he put up a 2.951 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 12th in that event.

At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Thomas recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.666), which ranked 15th in the field.