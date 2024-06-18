Jordan Spieth betting profile: Travelers Championship

This season, Spieth's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.199 (he finished 29th in that tournament).

Spieth produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 18th in the field with a mark of 4.005.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spieth's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.492 (he finished sixth in that event).

At The Sentry in January 2024, Spieth delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.926, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished third.