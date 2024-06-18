3H AGO
Jordan Spieth betting profile: Travelers Championship
1 Min Read
Jordan Spieth will appear in the 2024 Travelers Championship from June 20-23 after a 41st-place finish at the U.S. Open.
Latest odds for Spieth at the Travelers Championship.
The Travelers Championship tournament and course info
- Date: June 20-23, 2024
- Location: Cromwell, CT
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Keegan Bradley
At the Travelers Championship
- Spieth has played the Travelers Championship five times of late, with one win. His average score has been 7-under, and his average finish has been 32nd.
- Spieth missed the cut (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent go-round at the Travelers Championship in 2022.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Keegan Bradley posted numbers of 0.761 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 7.288 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 in SG: Putting (first).
- Bradley's average driving distance was 315.6 (sixth in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (11th) en route to his win last year.
Spieth's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/23/2022
|MC
|75-66
|+1
|6/25/2020
|54
|67-69-69-69
|-6
|6/20/2019
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|6/21/2018
|42
|63-73-71-69
|-4
Spieth's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Spieth has an average finish of 38th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Spieth has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 1-over over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Jordan Spieth has averaged 312.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Spieth is averaging -2.376 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Spieth has an average of 1.349 in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Spieth .
Spieth's advanced stats and rankings
- Spieth owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.607 (11th) this season, while his average driving distance of 306.5 yards ranks 33rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Spieth owns a -0.073 average that ranks 108th on TOUR. He ranks 71st with a 65.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Spieth's 0.046 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 83rd this season, while he averages 28.58 putts per round (57th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|33
|306.5
|312.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|71
|65.44%
|62.04%
|Putts Per Round
|57
|28.58
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|122
|23.11%
|17.90%
|Bogey Avoidance
|84
|15.33%
|18.83%
Spieth's best finishes
- Spieth has taken part in 16 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-five and three finishes in the top-10.
- In those 16 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
- Currently, Spieth has 680 points, ranking him 52nd in the FedExCup standings.
Spieth's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Spieth's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.199 (he finished 29th in that tournament).
- Spieth produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 18th in the field with a mark of 4.005.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spieth's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.492 (he finished sixth in that event).
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Spieth delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.926, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished third.
- Spieth posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.258) at the WM Phoenix Open, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked sixth in the field (he finished sixth in that event).
Spieth's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|11
|0.607
|3.417
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|108
|-0.073
|-0.092
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|63
|0.127
|0.400
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|83
|0.046
|-2.376
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|30
|0.707
|1.349
Spieth's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|69-71-71-73
|E
|36
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|63-68-68-70
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|34
|68-70-72-71
|+1
|84
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|27
|69-71-70-71
|+1
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|6
|68-67-71-68
|-14
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|3
|66-67-67-65
|-27
|350
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|72-69-69
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|6
|68-66-69-67
|-14
|95
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|66-73
|-5
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|69-74-77-69
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|10
|73-68-72-69
|-6
|68
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|79-74
|+9
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|39
|70-67-69-72
|-6
|20
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|29
|69-71-76-70
|+2
|45
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|69-69-67-73
|-6
|15
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|71-67-71-72
|+1
|16
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|72-71-74-71
|+8
|17
All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.