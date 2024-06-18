PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Jordan Spieth betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jordan Spieth betting profile: Travelers Championship

    Jordan Spieth will appear in the 2024 Travelers Championship from June 20-23 after a 41st-place finish at the U.S. Open.

    Latest odds for Spieth at the Travelers Championship.

    The Travelers Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: June 20-23, 2024
    • Location: Cromwell, CT
    • Course: TPC River Highlands
    • Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Keegan Bradley

    At the Travelers Championship

    • Spieth has played the Travelers Championship five times of late, with one win. His average score has been 7-under, and his average finish has been 32nd.
    • Spieth missed the cut (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent go-round at the Travelers Championship in 2022.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Keegan Bradley posted numbers of 0.761 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 7.288 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 in SG: Putting (first).
    • Bradley's average driving distance was 315.6 (sixth in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (11th) en route to his win last year.

    Spieth's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/23/2022MC75-66+1
    6/25/20205467-69-69-69-6
    6/20/2019MC73-69+2
    6/21/20184263-73-71-69-4

    Spieth's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Spieth has an average finish of 38th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Spieth has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 1-over over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Jordan Spieth has averaged 312.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Spieth is averaging -2.376 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Spieth has an average of 1.349 in his past five tournaments.
    Spieth's advanced stats and rankings

    • Spieth owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.607 (11th) this season, while his average driving distance of 306.5 yards ranks 33rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Spieth owns a -0.073 average that ranks 108th on TOUR. He ranks 71st with a 65.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Spieth's 0.046 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 83rd this season, while he averages 28.58 putts per round (57th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance33306.5312.2
    Greens in Regulation %7165.44%62.04%
    Putts Per Round5728.5829.5
    Par Breakers12223.11%17.90%
    Bogey Avoidance8415.33%18.83%

    Spieth's best finishes

    • Spieth has taken part in 16 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-five and three finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 16 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
    • Currently, Spieth has 680 points, ranking him 52nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Spieth's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Spieth's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.199 (he finished 29th in that tournament).
    • Spieth produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 18th in the field with a mark of 4.005.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spieth's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.492 (he finished sixth in that event).
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Spieth delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.926, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished third.
    • Spieth posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.258) at the WM Phoenix Open, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked sixth in the field (he finished sixth in that event).

    Spieth's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110.6073.417
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green108-0.073-0.092
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green630.1270.400
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting830.046-2.376
    Average Strokes Gained: Total300.7071.349

    Spieth's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-69+1--
    July 20-22The Open Championship2369-71-71-73E36
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship663-68-68-70-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship3468-70-72-71+184
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2769-71-70-71+1--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge668-67-71-68-14--
    January 4-7The Sentry366-67-67-65-27350
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3972-69-69-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open668-66-69-67-1495
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC66-73-5--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3069-74-77-69+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC69-74+1--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1073-68-72-69-668
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC79-74+9--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3970-67-69-72-620
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2969-71-76-70+245
    May 16-19PGA Championship4369-69-67-73-615
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3771-67-71-72+116
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-75+5--
    June 13-16U.S. Open4172-71-74-71+817

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

