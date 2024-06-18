Jason Day betting profile: Travelers Championship
1 Min Read
After he placed 45th in this tournament in 2023, Jason Day has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, CT, June 20-23.
The Travelers Championship tournament and course info
- Date: June 20-23, 2024
- Location: Cromwell, CT
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Keegan Bradley
At the Travelers Championship
- Day's average finish has been 24th, and his average score 9-under, over his last seven appearances at the Travelers Championship.
- Day last participated in the Travelers Championship in 2023, finishing 45th with a score of 9-under.
- Keegan Bradley finished with 0.761 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 7.288 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Bradley posted an average driving distance of 315.6 (sixth in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28 putts per round (11th).
Day's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/22/2023
|45
|71-64-66-70
|-9
|6/23/2022
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|6/24/2021
|10
|69-62-70-70
|-9
|6/25/2020
|46
|67-69-69-68
|-7
|6/20/2019
|8
|70-63-68-69
|-10
|6/21/2018
|12
|66-68-66-69
|-11
Day's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Day has finished in the top five once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five appearances, Day has finished in the top 10 once.
- He has carded an average score of 4-under over his last five appearances.
- Jason Day has averaged 302.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Day is averaging 3.062 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Day is averaging 1.800 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Day's advanced stats and rankings
- Day has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.123, which ranks 74th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (301.6 yards) ranks 64th, and his 65.5% driving accuracy average ranks 50th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Day ranks 147th on TOUR with a mark of -0.366.
- On the greens, Day has delivered a 0.643 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 10th on TOUR, while he ranks fifth with a putts-per-round average of 27.67. He has broken par 25.17% of the time (62nd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|64
|301.6
|302.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|154
|61.79%
|58.64%
|Putts Per Round
|5
|27.67
|27.6
|Par Breakers
|62
|25.17%
|21.60%
|Bogey Avoidance
|24
|13.49%
|17.28%
Day's best finishes
- Day has taken part in 15 tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-five finish and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 15 tournaments, he had a 80% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
- With 1157 points, Day currently sits 25th in the FedExCup standings.
Day's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Day's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.874. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Day's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.449 (he finished sixth in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Day's best effort this season was in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.994. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Day delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.812), which ranked fourth in the field.
- Day recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.926) at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
Day's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|74
|0.123
|-0.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|147
|-0.366
|-1.245
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|41
|0.226
|0.081
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|10
|0.643
|3.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|36
|0.627
|1.800
Day's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|45
|71-64-66-70
|-9
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|2
|72-67-69-69
|-7
|203
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|68-72-72-66
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|45
|69-74-74-70
|+7
|43
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|28
|67-70-74-73
|+4
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|11
|71-69-66-74
|-8
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|1
|58-66-66
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|10
|65-69-67-67
|-24
|170
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|68-66-68-68
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|6
|69-71-63
|-13
|238
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|9
|65-69-69-72
|-9
|200
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|70-74-73-73
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|67-71-72-72
|-6
|22
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|75-73-76-69
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|68-69-72-66
|-9
|88
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|59
|66-70-71-68
|-9
|5
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|4
|68-67-73-70
|-6
|313
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|71-67-69-71
|-6
|15
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|73-75-69-77
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-77
|+8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.