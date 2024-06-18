Jason Day betting profile: Travelers Championship

This season, Day's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.874. He missed the cut in that tournament.

Day's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.449 (he finished sixth in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Day's best effort this season was in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.994. He finished fourth in that tournament.

At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Day delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.812), which ranked fourth in the field.