3H AGO

Jason Day betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    After he placed 45th in this tournament in 2023, Jason Day has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, CT, June 20-23.

    Latest odds for Day at the Travelers Championship.

    The Travelers Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: June 20-23, 2024
    • Location: Cromwell, CT
    • Course: TPC River Highlands
    • Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Keegan Bradley

    At the Travelers Championship

    • Day's average finish has been 24th, and his average score 9-under, over his last seven appearances at the Travelers Championship.
    • Day last participated in the Travelers Championship in 2023, finishing 45th with a score of 9-under.
    • Keegan Bradley finished with 0.761 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 7.288 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Bradley posted an average driving distance of 315.6 (sixth in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28 putts per round (11th).

    Day's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/22/20234571-64-66-70-9
    6/23/2022MC74-71+5
    6/24/20211069-62-70-70-9
    6/25/20204667-69-69-68-7
    6/20/2019870-63-68-69-10
    6/21/20181266-68-66-69-11

    Day's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Day has finished in the top five once.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Day has finished in the top 10 once.
    • He has carded an average score of 4-under over his last five appearances.
    • Jason Day has averaged 302.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Day is averaging 3.062 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Day is averaging 1.800 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Day .

    Day's advanced stats and rankings

    • Day has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.123, which ranks 74th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (301.6 yards) ranks 64th, and his 65.5% driving accuracy average ranks 50th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Day ranks 147th on TOUR with a mark of -0.366.
    • On the greens, Day has delivered a 0.643 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 10th on TOUR, while he ranks fifth with a putts-per-round average of 27.67. He has broken par 25.17% of the time (62nd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance64301.6302.6
    Greens in Regulation %15461.79%58.64%
    Putts Per Round527.6727.6
    Par Breakers6225.17%21.60%
    Bogey Avoidance2413.49%17.28%

    Day's best finishes

    • Day has taken part in 15 tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-five finish and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 15 tournaments, he had a 80% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
    • With 1157 points, Day currently sits 25th in the FedExCup standings.

    Day's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Day's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.874. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Day's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.449 (he finished sixth in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Day's best effort this season was in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.994. He finished fourth in that tournament.
    • At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Day delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.812), which ranked fourth in the field.
    • Day recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.926) at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.

    Day's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee740.123-0.097
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green147-0.366-1.245
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green410.2260.081
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting100.6433.062
    Average Strokes Gained: Total360.6271.800

    Day's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 22-25Travelers Championship4571-64-66-70-910
    July 20-22The Open Championship272-67-69-69-7203
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5268-72-72-66-226
    August 17-20BMW Championship4569-74-74-70+743
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2867-70-74-73+4--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1171-69-66-74-8--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational158-66-66E--
    January 4-7The Sentry1065-69-67-67-24170
    January 18-21The American Express3468-66-68-68-1820
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-71+1--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am669-71-63-13238
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational965-69-69-72-9200
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3670-74-73-73+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3567-71-72-72-622
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-70+2--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3075-73-76-69+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1868-69-72-66-988
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5966-70-71-68-95
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship468-67-73-70-6313
    May 16-19PGA Championship4371-67-69-71-615
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3373-75-69-77+627
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC71-77+8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
