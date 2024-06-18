PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Jake Knapp betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jake Knapp betting profile: Travelers Championship

    At the U.S. Open, Jake Knapp struggled, missing the cut at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club. He is trying for a bounce-back performance in Cromwell, CT, at the 2024 Travelers Championship from June 20-23.

    Latest odds for Knapp at the Travelers Championship.

    The Travelers Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: June 20-23, 2024
    • Location: Cromwell, CT
    • Course: TPC River Highlands
    • Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Keegan Bradley

    At the Travelers Championship

    • This is Knapp's first time playing at the Travelers Championship in the past five years.
    • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.761 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 7.288 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 in SG: Putting (first).
    • En route to his victory last year, Bradley posted an average driving distance of 315.6 (sixth in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28 putts per round (11th).

    Knapp's recent performances

    • Knapp has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Over his last five appearances, Knapp has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
    • He has an average score of 5-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Jake Knapp has averaged 313.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Knapp is averaging 0.280 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Knapp has an average of -1.788 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Knapp .

    Knapp's advanced stats and rankings

    • Knapp has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.164 this season (128th on TOUR). His average driving distance (308.7 yards) ranks 23rd, while his 61.4% driving accuracy average ranks 93rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Knapp ranks 47th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.319, while he ranks 100th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.53%.
    • On the greens, Knapp has delivered a 0.161 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 69th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 96th with a putts-per-round average of 28.94, and he ranks 106th by breaking par 23.61% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance23308.7313.7
    Greens in Regulation %10064.53%60.71%
    Putts Per Round9628.9429.0
    Par Breakers10623.61%21.43%
    Bogey Avoidance12616.56%19.84%

    Knapp's best finishes

    • Knapp has participated in 16 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also collected three finishes in the top-five and four finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 16 events, he made the cut 11 times (68.8%).
    • Currently, Knapp has 911 points, ranking him 40th in the FedExCup standings.

    Knapp's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he put up a 4.418 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
    • Knapp posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.709.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Knapp put up his best effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 10th in the field at 2.169. In that event, he finished 70th.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Knapp delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.018). That ranked 16th in the field.
    • Knapp posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (14.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished first.

    Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee128-0.1640.193
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green470.319-0.707
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green135-0.193-1.554
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting690.1610.280
    Average Strokes Gained: Total900.122-1.788

    Knapp's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7069-65-72-71-33
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-73-74+2--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open369-69-70-69-11145
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2868-68-71-69-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta167-64-63-71-19500
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches468-66-71-66-13104
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5777-70-81-72+129
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4571-72-68-73-414
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-71+5--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5574-76-78-73+1310
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6274-70-69-71E8
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson864-64-67-70-1985
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5871-75-71-76+99
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC75-69+2--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-72+6--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC75-77+12--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

