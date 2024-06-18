Jake Knapp betting profile: Travelers Championship
At the U.S. Open, Jake Knapp struggled, missing the cut at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club. He is trying for a bounce-back performance in Cromwell, CT, at the 2024 Travelers Championship from June 20-23.
The Travelers Championship tournament and course info
- Date: June 20-23, 2024
- Location: Cromwell, CT
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Keegan Bradley
At the Travelers Championship
- This is Knapp's first time playing at the Travelers Championship in the past five years.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.761 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 7.288 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 in SG: Putting (first).
- En route to his victory last year, Bradley posted an average driving distance of 315.6 (sixth in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28 putts per round (11th).
Knapp's recent performances
- Knapp has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Over his last five appearances, Knapp has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
- He has an average score of 5-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Jake Knapp has averaged 313.7 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Knapp is averaging 0.280 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Knapp has an average of -1.788 in his past five tournaments.
Knapp's advanced stats and rankings
- Knapp has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.164 this season (128th on TOUR). His average driving distance (308.7 yards) ranks 23rd, while his 61.4% driving accuracy average ranks 93rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Knapp ranks 47th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.319, while he ranks 100th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.53%.
- On the greens, Knapp has delivered a 0.161 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 69th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 96th with a putts-per-round average of 28.94, and he ranks 106th by breaking par 23.61% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|23
|308.7
|313.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|100
|64.53%
|60.71%
|Putts Per Round
|96
|28.94
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|106
|23.61%
|21.43%
|Bogey Avoidance
|126
|16.56%
|19.84%
Knapp's best finishes
- Knapp has participated in 16 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also collected three finishes in the top-five and four finishes in the top-10.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut 11 times (68.8%).
- Currently, Knapp has 911 points, ranking him 40th in the FedExCup standings.
Knapp's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he put up a 4.418 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- Knapp posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.709.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Knapp put up his best effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 10th in the field at 2.169. In that event, he finished 70th.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Knapp delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.018). That ranked 16th in the field.
- Knapp posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (14.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished first.
Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|128
|-0.164
|0.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|47
|0.319
|-0.707
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|135
|-0.193
|-1.554
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|69
|0.161
|0.280
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|90
|0.122
|-1.788
Knapp's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|70
|69-65-72-71
|-3
|3
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-73-74
|+2
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|3
|69-69-70-69
|-11
|145
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|68-68-71-69
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|1
|67-64-63-71
|-19
|500
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|68-66-71-66
|-13
|104
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|57
|77-70-81-72
|+12
|9
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|71-72-68-73
|-4
|14
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|55
|74-76-78-73
|+13
|10
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|62
|74-70-69-71
|E
|8
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|8
|64-64-67-70
|-19
|85
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|58
|71-75-71-76
|+9
|9
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.