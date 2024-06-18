Jake Knapp betting profile: Travelers Championship

This season Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he put up a 4.418 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.

Knapp posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.709.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Knapp put up his best effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 10th in the field at 2.169. In that event, he finished 70th.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Knapp delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.018). That ranked 16th in the field.