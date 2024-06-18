3H AGO
J.T. Poston betting profile: Travelers Championship
J.T. Poston enters the 2024 Travelers Championship June 20-23 after a 32nd-place finish in the U.S. Open in his last tournament.
Latest odds for Poston at the Travelers Championship.
The Travelers Championship tournament and course info
- Date: June 20-23, 2024
- Location: Cromwell, CT
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Keegan Bradley
At the Travelers Championship
- Poston's average finish has been second, and his average score 17-under, over his last six appearances at the Travelers Championship.
- In 2023, Poston failed to make the cut (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship.
- When Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.761 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 7.288 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 SG: Putting (first).
- Bradley also posted numbers of 315.6 in average driving distance (sixth in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28 putts per round (11th).
Poston's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/22/2023
|MC
|66-71
|-3
|6/23/2022
|2
|62-70-67-64
|-17
|6/25/2020
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|6/20/2019
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|6/21/2018
|MC
|70-76
|+6
Poston's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Poston has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Poston has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of 5 those four times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, J.T. Poston has averaged 293.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Poston has an average of 0.339 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Poston is averaging 0.214 Strokes Gained: Total.
Poston's advanced stats and rankings
- Poston owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.017 (101st) this season, while his average driving distance of 289.7 yards ranks 155th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Poston ranks 106th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.057, while he ranks 102nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.44%.
- On the greens, Poston has delivered a 0.228 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 51st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 48th with a putts-per-round average of 28.51, and he ranks 71st by breaking par 24.75% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|155
|289.7
|293.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|102
|64.44%
|57.72%
|Putts Per Round
|48
|28.51
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|71
|24.75%
|14.81%
|Bogey Avoidance
|35
|13.84%
|14.51%
Poston's best finishes
- While Poston hasn't won any of the 16 tournaments he has played this season, he has come away with two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 16 tournaments, he had a 87.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (14 cuts made).
- Poston, who has 1156 points, currently ranks 26th in the FedExCup standings.
Poston's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Poston's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.724 (he missed the cut in that event).
- Poston's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 2.763.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Poston's best effort this season was at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.275 (he finished fifth in that tournament).
- At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Poston recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.297 (his best mark this season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished 22nd in that tournament.
- Poston posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024. That ranked sixth in the field.
Poston's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|101
|-0.017
|-0.133
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|106
|-0.057
|-0.267
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|36
|0.242
|0.275
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|51
|0.228
|0.339
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|62
|0.397
|0.214
Poston's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|66-71
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|68-67-65-68
|-16
|81
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|6
|69-66-65-71
|-9
|86
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|41
|71-73-69-73
|+2
|13
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|2
|66-66-66-69
|-17
|208
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|65-68-67-68
|-12
|80
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|66-67-70-70
|-7
|130
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|22
|69-68-73-66
|-4
|156
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|63-69-68-66
|-18
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|66-72-67-66
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|68-68-66-65
|-25
|250
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|6
|70-66-68-61
|-15
|100
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|11
|67-65-64-69
|-23
|65
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|70-68-69
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|68-71-66-71
|-8
|150
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|66
|69-71-69-75
|E
|4
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|55
|71-74-75-76
|+8
|11
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|69-68-69-78
|-4
|14
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|75-74-74-70
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|5
|63-68-70-69
|-14
|263
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|60
|73-77-72-72
|+10
|8
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|68-69-69-71
|-3
|58
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|22
|75-69-72-76
|+4
|80
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|73-71-71-72
|+7
|27
All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
