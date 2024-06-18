PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

J.T. Poston betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    J.T. Poston enters the 2024 Travelers Championship June 20-23 after a 32nd-place finish in the U.S. Open in his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Poston at the Travelers Championship.

    The Travelers Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: June 20-23, 2024
    • Location: Cromwell, CT
    • Course: TPC River Highlands
    • Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Keegan Bradley

    At the Travelers Championship

    • Poston's average finish has been second, and his average score 17-under, over his last six appearances at the Travelers Championship.
    • In 2023, Poston failed to make the cut (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship.
    • When Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.761 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 7.288 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 SG: Putting (first).
    • Bradley also posted numbers of 315.6 in average driving distance (sixth in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28 putts per round (11th).

    Poston's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/22/2023MC66-71-3
    6/23/2022262-70-67-64-17
    6/25/2020MC70-69-1
    6/20/2019MC69-72+1
    6/21/2018MC70-76+6

    Poston's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Poston has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Poston has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of 5 those four times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, J.T. Poston has averaged 293.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Poston has an average of 0.339 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Poston is averaging 0.214 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Poston's advanced stats and rankings

    • Poston owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.017 (101st) this season, while his average driving distance of 289.7 yards ranks 155th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Poston ranks 106th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.057, while he ranks 102nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.44%.
    • On the greens, Poston has delivered a 0.228 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 51st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 48th with a putts-per-round average of 28.51, and he ranks 71st by breaking par 24.75% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance155289.7293.7
    Greens in Regulation %10264.44%57.72%
    Putts Per Round4828.5129.0
    Par Breakers7124.75%14.81%
    Bogey Avoidance3513.84%14.51%

    Poston's best finishes

    • While Poston hasn't won any of the 16 tournaments he has played this season, he has come away with two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 16 tournaments, he had a 87.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (14 cuts made).
    • Poston, who has 1156 points, currently ranks 26th in the FedExCup standings.

    Poston's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Poston's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.724 (he missed the cut in that event).
    • Poston's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 2.763.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Poston's best effort this season was at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.275 (he finished fifth in that tournament).
    • At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Poston recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.297 (his best mark this season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished 22nd in that tournament.
    • Poston posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024. That ranked sixth in the field.

    Poston's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee101-0.017-0.133
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green106-0.057-0.267
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green360.2420.275
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting510.2280.339
    Average Strokes Gained: Total620.3970.214

    Poston's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC66-71-3--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic668-67-65-68-1681
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open669-66-65-71-986
    July 20-22The Open Championship4171-73-69-73+213
    July 27-303M Open266-66-66-69-17208
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship765-68-67-68-1280
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2466-67-70-70-7130
    August 17-20BMW Championship2269-68-73-66-4156
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open363-69-68-66-18--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4466-72-67-66-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry568-68-66-65-25250
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii670-66-68-61-15100
    January 18-21The American Express1167-65-64-69-2365
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2070-68-69-988
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC70-71-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1068-71-66-71-8150
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6669-71-69-75E4
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5571-74-75-76+811
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4569-68-69-78-414
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3075-74-74-70+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage563-68-70-69-14263
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6073-77-72-72+108
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-75+5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1268-69-69-71-358
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2275-69-72-76+480
    June 13-16U.S. Open3273-71-71-72+727

    All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

