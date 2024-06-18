J.T. Poston betting profile: Travelers Championship

This season, Poston's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.724 (he missed the cut in that event).

Poston's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 2.763.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Poston's best effort this season was at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.275 (he finished fifth in that tournament).

At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Poston recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.297 (his best mark this season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished 22nd in that tournament.