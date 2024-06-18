PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: Travelers Championship

    In his most recent competition at the U.S. Open, Hideki Matsuyama finished the weekend at 2-under, good for a sixth-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Travelers Championship June 20-23 seeking a higher finish.

    Latest odds for Matsuyama at the Travelers Championship.

    The Travelers Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: June 20-23, 2024
    • Location: Cromwell, CT
    • Course: TPC River Highlands
    • Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Keegan Bradley

    At the Travelers Championship

    • Matsuyama finished 13th (with a score of 16-under) in his lone appearance at the Travelers Championship in recent years (in 2023).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Keegan Bradley posted numbers of 0.761 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 7.288 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 in SG: Putting (first).
    • Bradley's average driving distance was 315.6 (sixth in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (11th) en route to his win last year.

    Matsuyama's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/22/20231369-64-65-66-16

    Matsuyama's recent performances

    • Matsuyama has finished in the top 10 three times over his last five tournaments.
    • Matsuyama has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 2-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Hideki Matsuyama has averaged 297.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Matsuyama has an average of 0.939 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Matsuyama is averaging 8.692 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Matsuyama .

    Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings

    • Matsuyama has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.255 this season, which ranks 49th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.7 yards) ranks 109th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Matsuyama ranks 15th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.503. Additionally, he ranks 57th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.12%.
    • On the greens, Matsuyama's -0.160 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 122nd on TOUR this season, and his 28.53 putts-per-round average ranks 49th. He has broken par 22.33% of the time (139th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance109296.7297.7
    Greens in Regulation %5766.12%58.33%
    Putts Per Round4928.5327.8
    Par Breakers13922.33%18.61%
    Bogey Avoidance511.98%12.50%

    Matsuyama's best finishes

    • Matsuyama has participated in 13 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also come away with five finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut 13 times.
    • As of now, Matsuyama has accumulated 1815 points, which ranks him eighth in the FedExCup standings.

    Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 4.658 mark ranked second in the field.
    • Matsuyama put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking sixth in the field at 6.436. In that event, he finished sixth.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Matsuyama's best effort this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where his 5.833 mark ranked third in the field.
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Matsuyama recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.297, which ranked him third in the field. He finished first in that event.
    • Matsuyama posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.284) at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.

    Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee490.2550.778
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150.5032.783
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green10.8074.193
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting122-0.1600.939
    Average Strokes Gained: Total41.4058.692

    Matsuyama's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1369-64-65-66-1659
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-68-1--
    July 20-22The Open Championship1370-72-69-70-363
    July 27-303M Open3064-70-73-67-1024
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-74+5--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1667-69-70-65-9200
    August 17-20BMW ChampionshipW/D71+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5169-76-68-72+5--
    January 4-7The Sentry5871-68-76-69-89
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3070-68-67-66-921
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1366-71-76-67-853
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7175-71-70E5
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2269-68-68-70-937
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational169-68-68-62-17700
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1267-70-72-76-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship669-69-68-67-15263
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open773-70-66-71-885
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3876-74-71-74+720
    May 16-19PGA Championship3570-65-70-71-824
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday873-70-74-70-1191
    June 13-16U.S. Open672-66-70-70-2275

    All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.