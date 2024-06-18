Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: Travelers Championship

This season Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 4.658 mark ranked second in the field.

Matsuyama put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking sixth in the field at 6.436. In that event, he finished sixth.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Matsuyama's best effort this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where his 5.833 mark ranked third in the field.

At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Matsuyama recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.297, which ranked him third in the field. He finished first in that event.