Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: Travelers Championship
1 Min Read
In his most recent competition at the U.S. Open, Hideki Matsuyama finished the weekend at 2-under, good for a sixth-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Travelers Championship June 20-23 seeking a higher finish.
The Travelers Championship tournament and course info
- Date: June 20-23, 2024
- Location: Cromwell, CT
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Keegan Bradley
At the Travelers Championship
- Matsuyama finished 13th (with a score of 16-under) in his lone appearance at the Travelers Championship in recent years (in 2023).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Keegan Bradley posted numbers of 0.761 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 7.288 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 in SG: Putting (first).
- Bradley's average driving distance was 315.6 (sixth in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (11th) en route to his win last year.
Matsuyama's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/22/2023
|13
|69-64-65-66
|-16
Matsuyama's recent performances
- Matsuyama has finished in the top 10 three times over his last five tournaments.
- Matsuyama has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 2-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Hideki Matsuyama has averaged 297.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Matsuyama has an average of 0.939 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Matsuyama is averaging 8.692 Strokes Gained: Total.
Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings
- Matsuyama has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.255 this season, which ranks 49th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.7 yards) ranks 109th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Matsuyama ranks 15th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.503. Additionally, he ranks 57th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.12%.
- On the greens, Matsuyama's -0.160 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 122nd on TOUR this season, and his 28.53 putts-per-round average ranks 49th. He has broken par 22.33% of the time (139th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|109
|296.7
|297.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|57
|66.12%
|58.33%
|Putts Per Round
|49
|28.53
|27.8
|Par Breakers
|139
|22.33%
|18.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|5
|11.98%
|12.50%
Matsuyama's best finishes
- Matsuyama has participated in 13 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also come away with five finishes in the top-10.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut 13 times.
- As of now, Matsuyama has accumulated 1815 points, which ranks him eighth in the FedExCup standings.
Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 4.658 mark ranked second in the field.
- Matsuyama put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking sixth in the field at 6.436. In that event, he finished sixth.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Matsuyama's best effort this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where his 5.833 mark ranked third in the field.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Matsuyama recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.297, which ranked him third in the field. He finished first in that event.
- Matsuyama posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.284) at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.
Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|49
|0.255
|0.778
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|15
|0.503
|2.783
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|1
|0.807
|4.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|122
|-0.160
|0.939
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|4
|1.405
|8.692
Matsuyama's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|13
|69-64-65-66
|-16
|59
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-68
|-1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|13
|70-72-69-70
|-3
|63
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|30
|64-70-73-67
|-10
|24
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|16
|67-69-70-65
|-9
|200
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|W/D
|71
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|69-76-68-72
|+5
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|58
|71-68-76-69
|-8
|9
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-68-67-66
|-9
|21
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|66-71-76-67
|-8
|53
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|71
|75-71-70
|E
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|69-68-68-70
|-9
|37
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|1
|69-68-68-62
|-17
|700
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|67-70-72-76
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|6
|69-69-68-67
|-15
|263
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|7
|73-70-66-71
|-8
|85
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|76-74-71-74
|+7
|20
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|35
|70-65-70-71
|-8
|24
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|8
|73-70-74-70
|-1
|191
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|6
|72-66-70-70
|-2
|275
All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.