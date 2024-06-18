Harris English betting profile: Travelers Championship
In his last competition at the U.S. Open, Harris English ended the weekend at 8-over, good for a 41st-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Travelers Championship June 20-23 trying for better results.
The Travelers Championship tournament and course info
- Date: June 20-23, 2024
- Location: Cromwell, CT
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Keegan Bradley
At the Travelers Championship
- English has played the Travelers Championship six times recently, with one win, an average finish of 38th, and an average score of 8-under.
- English finished 60th (with a score of 5-under) in his most recent go-round at the Travelers Championship (in 2023).
- Keegan Bradley finished with 0.761 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 7.288 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Bradley also posted numbers of 315.6 in average driving distance (sixth in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28 putts per round (11th).
English's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/22/2023
|60
|69-66-70-70
|-5
|6/23/2022
|19
|66-65-69-71
|-9
|6/24/2021
|1
|67-68-67-65
|-19
|6/20/2019
|71
|72-66-72
|E
|6/21/2018
|MC
|68-80
|+8
English's recent performances
- English has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- English has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been even-par.
- Off the tee, Harris English has averaged 303.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, English is averaging 3.937 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- English is averaging 1.199 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
English's advanced stats and rankings
- English owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.140 (72nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 300.1 yards ranks 77th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, English sports a -0.226 average that ranks 131st on TOUR. He ranks 115th with a 63.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, English's 0.700 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks sixth this season, and his 28.30 putts-per-round average ranks 29th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|77
|300.1
|303.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|115
|63.94%
|54.51%
|Putts Per Round
|29
|28.30
|27.5
|Par Breakers
|148
|21.54%
|17.36%
|Bogey Avoidance
|65
|14.81%
|16.67%
English's best finishes
- English hasn't won any of the 16 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has collected two top-10 finishes.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut 13 times.
- As of now, English has compiled 931 points, which ranks him 38th in the FedExCup standings.
English's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season English's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he put up a 3.106 mark, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
- English's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 29th in the field with a mark of 2.738.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, English's best effort this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where his 2.635 mark ranked ninth in the field.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, English recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.551, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 10th in the field.
- English recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.284) at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, a performance that ranked him seventh in the field.
English's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|72
|0.140
|-0.173
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|131
|-0.226
|-0.901
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|98
|0.004
|-1.664
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|6
|0.700
|3.937
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|37
|0.618
|1.199
English's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|60
|69-66-70-70
|-5
|5
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|73-65-70-66
|-6
|21
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|70-71-70-67
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|68-67-72-66
|-7
|262
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|67-71-63-67
|-14
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|12
|63-69-65
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|71-66-64-69
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|66-67-70-64
|-13
|70
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|68-72-75-73
|E
|4
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|76
|75-74-69
|+2
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|71-67-65-71
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|7
|69-69-65-69
|-12
|250
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|69-73-68-77
|-1
|88
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|69-69-75-66
|-9
|90
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|72-74-75-71
|+4
|73
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|69-71-66-70
|-8
|50
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|34
|71-73-72-71
|+3
|26
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|68-67-68-70
|-11
|100
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|70-73-74-71
|+8
|17
All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
