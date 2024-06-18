PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Harris English betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Harris English betting profile: Travelers Championship

    In his last competition at the U.S. Open, Harris English ended the weekend at 8-over, good for a 41st-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Travelers Championship June 20-23 trying for better results.

    Latest odds for English at the Travelers Championship.

    The Travelers Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: June 20-23, 2024
    • Location: Cromwell, CT
    • Course: TPC River Highlands
    • Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Keegan Bradley

    At the Travelers Championship

    • English has played the Travelers Championship six times recently, with one win, an average finish of 38th, and an average score of 8-under.
    • English finished 60th (with a score of 5-under) in his most recent go-round at the Travelers Championship (in 2023).
    • Keegan Bradley finished with 0.761 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 7.288 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Bradley also posted numbers of 315.6 in average driving distance (sixth in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28 putts per round (11th).

    English's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/22/20236069-66-70-70-5
    6/23/20221966-65-69-71-9
    6/24/2021167-68-67-65-19
    6/20/20197172-66-72E
    6/21/2018MC68-80+8

    English's recent performances

    • English has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
    • English has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been even-par.
    • Off the tee, Harris English has averaged 303.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, English is averaging 3.937 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • English is averaging 1.199 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on English .

    English's advanced stats and rankings

    • English owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.140 (72nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 300.1 yards ranks 77th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, English sports a -0.226 average that ranks 131st on TOUR. He ranks 115th with a 63.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, English's 0.700 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks sixth this season, and his 28.30 putts-per-round average ranks 29th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance77300.1303.2
    Greens in Regulation %11563.94%54.51%
    Putts Per Round2928.3027.5
    Par Breakers14821.54%17.36%
    Bogey Avoidance6514.81%16.67%

    English's best finishes

    • English hasn't won any of the 16 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has collected two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 16 events, he made the cut 13 times.
    • As of now, English has compiled 931 points, which ranks him 38th in the FedExCup standings.

    English's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season English's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he put up a 3.106 mark, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
    • English's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 29th in the field with a mark of 2.738.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, English's best effort this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where his 2.635 mark ranked ninth in the field.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, English recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.551, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 10th in the field.
    • English recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.284) at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, a performance that ranked him seventh in the field.

    English's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee720.140-0.173
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green131-0.226-0.901
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green980.004-1.664
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting60.7003.937
    Average Strokes Gained: Total370.6181.199

    English's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 22-25Travelers Championship6069-66-70-70-55
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC75-72+5--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3373-65-70-66-621
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5270-71-70-67-226
    August 17-20BMW Championship1068-67-72-66-7262
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2867-71-63-67-14--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational1263-69-65E--
    January 4-7The Sentry1471-66-64-69-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1066-67-70-64-1370
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6468-72-75-73E4
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7675-74-69+25
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1771-67-65-71-1047
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational769-69-65-69-12250
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2169-73-68-77-188
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1969-69-75-66-990
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-77+5--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2272-74-75-71+473
    April 18-21RBC Heritage2869-71-66-70-850
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3471-73-72-71+326
    May 16-19PGA Championship1868-67-68-70-11100
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-74+3--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-74+6--
    June 13-16U.S. Open4170-73-74-71+817

    All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.