Harris English betting profile: Travelers Championship

This season English's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he put up a 3.106 mark, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.

English's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 29th in the field with a mark of 2.738.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, English's best effort this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where his 2.635 mark ranked ninth in the field.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, English recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.551, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 10th in the field.