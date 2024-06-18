PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Eric Cole betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: Eric Cole of the United States reacts after a putt on the sixth hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    After he finished 24th in this tournament in 2023, Eric Cole has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, CT, June 20-23.

    Latest odds for Cole at the Travelers Championship.

    The Travelers Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: June 20-23, 2024
    • Location: Cromwell, CT
    • Course: TPC River Highlands
    • Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Keegan Bradley

    At the Travelers Championship

    • Cole has entered the Travelers Championship once recently (in 2023), posting a score of 13-under and finishing 24th.
    • When Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.761 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 7.288 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 SG: Putting (first).
    • In addition, Bradley's average driving distance was 315.6 (sixth in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (11th).

    Cole's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/22/20232464-65-73-65-13

    Cole's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Cole finished outside the top 20.
    • He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Cole has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
    • He finished 10-over relative to par the only time he made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Eric Cole has averaged 299.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Cole is averaging -1.274 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Cole is averaging -1.395 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Cole's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cole's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.250 ranks 138th on TOUR this season, and his 64.2% driving accuracy average ranks 64th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Cole has a -0.053 mark (103rd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Cole's 0.089 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 76th this season, and his 28.25 putts-per-round average ranks 23rd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance103297.1299.4
    Greens in Regulation %17259.60%54.63%
    Putts Per Round2328.2529.4
    Par Breakers11223.35%14.81%
    Bogey Avoidance12016.38%19.91%

    Cole's best finishes

    • Cole hasn't won any of the 21 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has secured one top-10 finish.
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut 12 times, a success rate of 57.1%.
    • With 650 points, Cole currently ranks 55th in the FedExCup standings.

    Cole's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Cole's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.194. He finished 13th in that event.
    • Cole put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking seventh in the field at 5.266. In that tournament, he finished 33rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole produced his best performance this season at the RBC Heritage (April 2024), ranking 19th in the field with a mark of 2.087.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Cole recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.188 (his best mark this season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
    • Cole delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.751) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which ranked 13th in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.

    Cole's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee138-0.2500.393
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green103-0.053-1.127
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green900.0290.613
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting760.089-1.274
    Average Strokes Gained: Total119-0.186-1.395

    Cole's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2464-65-73-65-1334
    July 6-9John Deere Classic4269-67-68-71-911
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6067-69-64-79-15
    July 27-303M Open3070-66-68-70-1024
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1469-65-66-70-1051
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3166-70-68-70-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship2572-68-68-69-3133
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship468-66-68-70-16--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship3571-68-71-69-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open371-66-67-62-18--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP265-71-66-70-8--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic366-66-61-67-22--
    January 4-7The Sentry1470-66-69-65-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1366-72-64-66-1255
    January 18-21The American Express2166-64-66-72-2040
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-74+4--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1468-71-67-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4970-69-70-70-58
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1073-69-65-69-8150
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC78-71+7--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2170-73-70-74-188
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3373-67-71-71-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-74+4--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5273-72-81-73+1112
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3370-68-67-72-727
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC69-69-6--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6873-72-80-77+186
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-71E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-70+4--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4570-75-74-79+1015
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC73-73+6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

