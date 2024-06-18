Eric Cole betting profile: Travelers Championship
1 Min Read
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: Eric Cole of the United States reacts after a putt on the sixth hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
After he finished 24th in this tournament in 2023, Eric Cole has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, CT, June 20-23.
The Travelers Championship tournament and course info
- Date: June 20-23, 2024
- Location: Cromwell, CT
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Keegan Bradley
At the Travelers Championship
- Cole has entered the Travelers Championship once recently (in 2023), posting a score of 13-under and finishing 24th.
- When Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.761 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 7.288 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 SG: Putting (first).
- In addition, Bradley's average driving distance was 315.6 (sixth in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (11th).
Cole's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/22/2023
|24
|64-65-73-65
|-13
Cole's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Cole finished outside the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Cole has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
- He finished 10-over relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Eric Cole has averaged 299.4 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Cole is averaging -1.274 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Cole is averaging -1.395 Strokes Gained: Total.
Cole's advanced stats and rankings
- Cole's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.250 ranks 138th on TOUR this season, and his 64.2% driving accuracy average ranks 64th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Cole has a -0.053 mark (103rd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Cole's 0.089 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 76th this season, and his 28.25 putts-per-round average ranks 23rd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|103
|297.1
|299.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|172
|59.60%
|54.63%
|Putts Per Round
|23
|28.25
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|112
|23.35%
|14.81%
|Bogey Avoidance
|120
|16.38%
|19.91%
Cole's best finishes
- Cole hasn't won any of the 21 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has secured one top-10 finish.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 12 times, a success rate of 57.1%.
- With 650 points, Cole currently ranks 55th in the FedExCup standings.
Cole's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Cole's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.194. He finished 13th in that event.
- Cole put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking seventh in the field at 5.266. In that tournament, he finished 33rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole produced his best performance this season at the RBC Heritage (April 2024), ranking 19th in the field with a mark of 2.087.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Cole recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.188 (his best mark this season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
- Cole delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.751) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which ranked 13th in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
Cole's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|138
|-0.250
|0.393
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|103
|-0.053
|-1.127
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|90
|0.029
|0.613
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|76
|0.089
|-1.274
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|119
|-0.186
|-1.395
Cole's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|24
|64-65-73-65
|-13
|34
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|69-67-68-71
|-9
|11
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|60
|67-69-64-79
|-1
|5
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|30
|70-66-68-70
|-10
|24
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|69-65-66-70
|-10
|51
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|66-70-68-70
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|25
|72-68-68-69
|-3
|133
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|4
|68-66-68-70
|-16
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|35
|71-68-71-69
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|71-66-67-62
|-18
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|2
|65-71-66-70
|-8
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|3
|66-66-61-67
|-22
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|70-66-69-65
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|66-72-64-66
|-12
|55
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|66-64-66-72
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|68-71-67
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|70-69-70-70
|-5
|8
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|73-69-65-69
|-8
|150
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|70-73-70-74
|-1
|88
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|73-67-71-71
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|52
|73-72-81-73
|+11
|12
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|70-68-67-72
|-7
|27
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|69-69
|-6
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|68
|73-72-80-77
|+18
|6
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|45
|70-75-74-79
|+10
|15
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.