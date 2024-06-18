Eric Cole betting profile: Travelers Championship

This season, Cole's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.194. He finished 13th in that event.

Cole put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking seventh in the field at 5.266. In that tournament, he finished 33rd.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole produced his best performance this season at the RBC Heritage (April 2024), ranking 19th in the field with a mark of 2.087.

At The Sentry in January 2024, Cole recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.188 (his best mark this season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.