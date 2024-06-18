Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Travelers Championship
Emiliano Grillo placed 15th in the Travelers Championship in 2023, shooting a 15-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher June 20-23 in Cromwell, CT, at TPC River Highlands .
The Travelers Championship tournament and course info
- Date: June 20-23, 2024
- Location: Cromwell, CT
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Keegan Bradley
At the Travelers Championship
- Over his last seven trips to the Travelers Championship, Grillo has an average score of 6-under, with an average finish of 39th.
- Grillo last participated in the Travelers Championship in 2023, finishing 15th with a score of 15-under.
- When Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.761 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 7.288 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 SG: Putting (first).
- In addition, Bradley's average driving distance was 315.6 (sixth in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (11th).
Grillo's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/22/2023
|15
|67-65-69-64
|-15
|6/23/2022
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|6/24/2021
|MC
|74-65
|-1
|6/25/2020
|60
|67-66-71-72
|-4
|6/20/2019
|60
|67-71-71-72
|+1
|6/21/2018
|19
|69-67-66-69
|-9
Grillo's recent performances
- In his last five events, Grillo has an average finish of 49th.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Grillo hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 49th.
- He has an average score of 8-over across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Emiliano Grillo has averaged 294.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Grillo is averaging -1.762 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Grillo is averaging -1.786 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Grillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Grillo has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.033 this season, which ranks 90th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (290.0 yards) ranks 153rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Grillo ranks 57th on TOUR with a mark of 0.249.
- On the greens, Grillo's 0.177 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 65th this season, while he averages 28.83 putts per round (81st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|153
|290.0
|294.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|107
|64.22%
|57.41%
|Putts Per Round
|81
|28.83
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|166
|20.15%
|12.65%
|Bogey Avoidance
|69
|14.88%
|18.83%
Grillo's best finishes
- Grillo has participated in 16 tournaments this season, and he has earned two top-10 finishes.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut 14 times.
- Currently, Grillo has 623 points, placing him 59th in the FedExCup standings.
Grillo's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he produced a 2.493 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 43rd in that event.
- Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.960.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Grillo's best effort this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 0.683 mark ranked 36th in the field.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Grillo delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.869 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
- Grillo recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|90
|0.033
|-0.622
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|57
|0.249
|2.248
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|166
|-0.467
|-1.650
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|65
|0.177
|-1.762
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|102
|-0.009
|-1.786
Grillo's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|15
|67-65-69-64
|-15
|52
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|6
|66-74-70-68
|-6
|105
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|10
|65-68-71-66
|-14
|70
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|20
|65-67-69-71
|-8
|168
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|31
|73-69-71-67
|E
|100
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|29
|73-72-70-71
|+6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|10
|65-71-68-71
|-5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|43
|66-68-72-71
|-15
|18
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|7
|71-66-63-66
|-14
|85
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|67-69-73-72
|-7
|41
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|66-69-71
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|71-68-73-63
|-9
|37
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|70-71-74-69
|E
|16
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|69-67-67-73
|-8
|21
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|69-70-74-71
|-4
|191
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|69-71-69-77
|-2
|9
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-83
|+15
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|64
|70-71-69-75
|+1
|7
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|64
|76-74-74-72
|+12
|7
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|64
|74-68-73-71
|+6
|4
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|70-78-76-69
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|70-72-73-73
|+8
|17
All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
