Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Travelers Championship

    Emiliano Grillo placed 15th in the Travelers Championship in 2023, shooting a 15-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher June 20-23 in Cromwell, CT, at TPC River Highlands .

    Latest odds for Grillo at the Travelers Championship.

    The Travelers Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: June 20-23, 2024
    • Location: Cromwell, CT
    • Course: TPC River Highlands
    • Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Keegan Bradley

    At the Travelers Championship

    • Over his last seven trips to the Travelers Championship, Grillo has an average score of 6-under, with an average finish of 39th.
    • Grillo last participated in the Travelers Championship in 2023, finishing 15th with a score of 15-under.
    • When Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.761 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 7.288 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 SG: Putting (first).
    • In addition, Bradley's average driving distance was 315.6 (sixth in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (11th).

    Grillo's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/22/20231567-65-69-64-15
    6/23/2022MC70-71+1
    6/24/2021MC74-65-1
    6/25/20206067-66-71-72-4
    6/20/20196067-71-71-72+1
    6/21/20181969-67-66-69-9

    Grillo's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Grillo has an average finish of 49th.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Grillo hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 49th.
    • He has an average score of 8-over across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Emiliano Grillo has averaged 294.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • Grillo is averaging -1.762 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Grillo is averaging -1.786 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Grillo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Grillo has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.033 this season, which ranks 90th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (290.0 yards) ranks 153rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Grillo ranks 57th on TOUR with a mark of 0.249.
    • On the greens, Grillo's 0.177 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 65th this season, while he averages 28.83 putts per round (81st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance153290.0294.1
    Greens in Regulation %10764.22%57.41%
    Putts Per Round8128.8329.2
    Par Breakers16620.15%12.65%
    Bogey Avoidance6914.88%18.83%

    Grillo's best finishes

    • Grillo has participated in 16 tournaments this season, and he has earned two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 16 events, he made the cut 14 times.
    • Currently, Grillo has 623 points, placing him 59th in the FedExCup standings.

    Grillo's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he produced a 2.493 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 43rd in that event.
    • Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.960.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Grillo's best effort this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 0.683 mark ranked 36th in the field.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Grillo delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.869 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
    • Grillo recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that event.

    Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee900.033-0.622
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green570.2492.248
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green166-0.467-1.650
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting650.177-1.762
    Average Strokes Gained: Total102-0.009-1.786

    Grillo's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1567-65-69-64-1552
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC69-71-2--
    July 20-22The Open Championship666-74-70-68-6105
    July 27-303M Open1065-68-71-66-1470
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2065-67-69-71-8168
    August 17-20BMW Championship3173-69-71-67E100
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2973-72-70-71+6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-70E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1065-71-68-71-5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    January 4-7The Sentry4366-68-72-71-1518
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii771-66-63-66-1485
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2067-69-73-72-741
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1466-69-71-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2271-68-73-63-937
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4470-71-74-69E16
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3369-67-67-73-821
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard869-70-74-71-4191
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5469-71-69-77-29
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC76-83+15--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6470-71-69-75+17
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6476-74-74-72+127
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-73+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6474-68-73-71+64
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2770-78-76-69+553
    June 13-16U.S. Open4170-72-73-73+817

    All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

