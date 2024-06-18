Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Travelers Championship

This season Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he produced a 2.493 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 43rd in that event.

Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.960.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Grillo's best effort this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 0.683 mark ranked 36th in the field.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Grillo delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.869 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.