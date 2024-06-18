Davis Riley betting profile: Travelers Championship
Davis Riley shot 9-under and placed 45th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC River Highlands June 20-23 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Travelers Championship.
The Travelers Championship tournament and course info
- Date: June 20-23, 2024
- Location: Cromwell, CT
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Keegan Bradley
At the Travelers Championship
- Riley's average finish has been 55th, and his average score 5-under, over his last two appearances at the Travelers Championship.
- Riley last participated in the Travelers Championship in 2023, finishing 45th with a score of 9-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Keegan Bradley posted numbers of 0.761 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 7.288 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 in SG: Putting (first).
- Bradley also posted numbers of 315.6 in average driving distance (sixth in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28 putts per round (11th).
Riley's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/22/2023
|45
|70-63-74-64
|-9
|6/23/2022
|64
|68-69-69-74
|E
Riley's recent performances
- Riley has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
- Riley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -42 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Davis Riley has averaged 301.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Riley is averaging 2.109 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Riley is averaging 2.746 Strokes Gained: Total.
Riley's advanced stats and rankings
- Riley has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.450, which ranks 161st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (301.2 yards) ranks 67th, and his 56.7% driving accuracy average ranks 136th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Riley ranks 127th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.205, while he ranks 110th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.09%.
- On the greens, Riley has delivered a 0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 63rd on TOUR, while he ranks 78th with a putts-per-round average of 28.78. He has broken par 26.29% of the time (34th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|67
|301.2
|301.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|110
|64.09%
|50.31%
|Putts Per Round
|78
|28.78
|27.9
|Par Breakers
|34
|26.29%
|20.99%
|Bogey Avoidance
|103
|15.85%
|12.04%
Riley's best finishes
- Riley has played 16 tournaments this season, coming away with one win .
- In those 16 tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
- Currently, Riley sits 60th in the FedExCup standings with 604 points.
Riley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Riley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.669. He finished first in that event.
- Riley put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 7.849.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Riley's best mark this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.251.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Riley posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.914, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fourth in the field.
- Riley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (17.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that event).
Riley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|161
|-0.450
|1.042
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|127
|-0.205
|-0.496
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|116
|-0.075
|0.092
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|63
|0.178
|2.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|151
|-0.553
|2.746
Riley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|45
|70-63-74-64
|-9
|10
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|68-72-71-65
|-12
|20
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|35
|63-73-67-73
|-4
|18
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-70
|+6
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|75-68-66-67
|-4
|44
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|67-68-70-67
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|31
|70-72-73-66
|+1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|64-68-68-73
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|52
|70-71-76-64
|-11
|11
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|76-71
|+7
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-70-65
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|78
|71-71-78
|+4
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|62
|71-66-76-69
|-2
|5
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|14
|65-71-71-65
|-8
|55
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|66-70-65-70
|-140
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|64-67-72-67
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|66
|69-71-73-71
|E
|2
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|1
|66-64-66-70
|-14
|500
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
