3H AGO

Davis Riley betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Davis Riley shot 9-under and placed 45th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC River Highlands June 20-23 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Travelers Championship.

    Latest odds for Riley at the Travelers Championship.

    The Travelers Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: June 20-23, 2024
    • Location: Cromwell, CT
    • Course: TPC River Highlands
    • Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Keegan Bradley

    At the Travelers Championship

    • Riley's average finish has been 55th, and his average score 5-under, over his last two appearances at the Travelers Championship.
    • Riley last participated in the Travelers Championship in 2023, finishing 45th with a score of 9-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Keegan Bradley posted numbers of 0.761 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 7.288 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 in SG: Putting (first).
    • Bradley also posted numbers of 315.6 in average driving distance (sixth in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28 putts per round (11th).

    Riley's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/22/20234570-63-74-64-9
    6/23/20226468-69-69-74E

    Riley's recent performances

    • Riley has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
    • Riley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has finished with an average score of -42 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Davis Riley has averaged 301.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Riley is averaging 2.109 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Riley is averaging 2.746 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Riley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Riley has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.450, which ranks 161st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (301.2 yards) ranks 67th, and his 56.7% driving accuracy average ranks 136th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Riley ranks 127th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.205, while he ranks 110th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.09%.
    • On the greens, Riley has delivered a 0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 63rd on TOUR, while he ranks 78th with a putts-per-round average of 28.78. He has broken par 26.29% of the time (34th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance67301.2301.1
    Greens in Regulation %11064.09%50.31%
    Putts Per Round7828.7827.9
    Par Breakers3426.29%20.99%
    Bogey Avoidance10315.85%12.04%

    Riley's best finishes

    • Riley has played 16 tournaments this season, coming away with one win .
    • In those 16 tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
    • Currently, Riley sits 60th in the FedExCup standings with 604 points.

    Riley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Riley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.669. He finished first in that event.
    • Riley put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 7.849.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Riley's best mark this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.251.
    • At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Riley posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.914, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fourth in the field.
    • Riley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (17.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that event).

    Riley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee161-0.4501.042
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green127-0.205-0.496
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green116-0.0750.092
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting630.1782.109
    Average Strokes Gained: Total151-0.5532.746

    Riley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 22-25Travelers Championship4570-63-74-64-910
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic3368-72-71-65-1220
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open3563-73-67-73-418
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC78-70+6--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-72+3--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4375-68-66-67-444
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2867-68-70-67-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3170-72-73-66+1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4564-68-68-73-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry5270-71-76-64-1111
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC76-71+7--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-70-65-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-74+3--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7871-71-78+45
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-69E--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6271-66-76-69-25
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1465-71-71-65-855
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-75+6--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2866-70-65-70-1405
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3064-67-72-67-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic6669-71-73-71E2
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge166-64-66-70-14500
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-76+7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

