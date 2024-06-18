Davis Riley betting profile: Travelers Championship

This season, Riley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.669. He finished first in that event.

Riley put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 7.849.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Riley's best mark this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.251.

At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Riley posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.914, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fourth in the field.