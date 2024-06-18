3H AGO
Corey Conners betting profile: Travelers Championship
1 Min Read
Corey Conners seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 Travelers Championship. He took ninth at the par-70 TPC River Highlands in 2023.
Latest odds for Conners at the Travelers Championship.
The Travelers Championship tournament and course info
- Date: June 20-23, 2024
- Location: Cromwell, CT
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Keegan Bradley
At the Travelers Championship
- In his last three appearances at the Travelers Championship, Conners has an average finish of ninth, and an average score of 17-under.
- In 2023, Conners finished ninth (with a score of 17-under) in his most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship.
- With numbers of 0.761 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 7.288 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 in SG: Putting (first), Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2023.
- Bradley's average driving distance was 315.6 (sixth in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (11th) en route to his win last year.
Conners' recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/22/2023
|9
|67-65-65-66
|-17
|6/25/2020
|MC
|73-66
|-1
|6/21/2018
|MC
|70-69
|-1
Conners' recent performances
- Conners has finished in the top 20 four times over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in two of those outings.
- Over his last five events, Conners has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score five times.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 4-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Corey Conners has averaged 303.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Conners has an average of 0.591 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Conners has an average of 7.483 in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Conners .
Conners' advanced stats and rankings
- Conners' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.405 ranks 26th on TOUR this season, and his 68.7% driving accuracy average ranks 19th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Conners ranks second on TOUR with a mark of 0.920.
- On the greens, Conners has registered a -0.258 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 135th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 154th with a putts-per-round average of 29.48, and he ranks 59th by breaking par 25.22% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|85
|299.5
|303.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|6
|70.37%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|154
|29.48
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|59
|25.22%
|23.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|47
|14.20%
|16.39%
Conners' best finishes
- While Conners has not won any of the 17 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has come away with two top-10 finishes.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut 17 times, a success rate of 100%.
- Conners, who has 1064 points, currently sits 33rd in the FedExCup standings.
Conners' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Conners' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 3.714 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
- Conners posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking second in the field at 7.014. In that event, he finished 13th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Conners' best effort this season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.513.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Conners recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.922). That ranked seventh in the field.
- Conners delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.875) at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024. That ranked sixth in the field.
Conners' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|26
|0.405
|1.557
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|2
|0.920
|4.603
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|110
|-0.059
|0.733
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|135
|-0.258
|0.591
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|15
|1.007
|7.483
Conners' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|9
|67-65-65-66
|-17
|73
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|19
|72-65-71-66
|-6
|42
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|52
|73-71-68-76
|+4
|8
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|67-72-65-65
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|67-70-67-69
|-7
|262
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|26
|70-71-66-74
|+1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|72-65-66-68
|-11
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|2
|59-69-63
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|69-70-68-67
|-18
|27
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|70-68-66-70
|-6
|5
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|70-70-69
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|68-69-73-66
|-8
|24
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|70-65-70-74
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|69-71-71-66
|-7
|13
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|18
|70-71-71-74
|-2
|105
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|68-68-73-68
|-11
|135
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|70-71-75-68
|-4
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|70-76-76-73
|+7
|20
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|69-71-66-74
|-4
|16
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|63-69-66-70
|-20
|31
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|13
|70-68-74-70
|-2
|135
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|70-71-67-67
|-9
|50
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|6
|69-67-67-65
|-12
|100
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|20
|68-76-76-71
|+3
|98
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|9
|69-70-71-70
|E
|180
All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.