3H AGO

Corey Conners betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Corey Conners seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 Travelers Championship. He took ninth at the par-70 TPC River Highlands in 2023.

    Latest odds for Conners at the Travelers Championship.

    The Travelers Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: June 20-23, 2024
    • Location: Cromwell, CT
    • Course: TPC River Highlands
    • Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Keegan Bradley

    At the Travelers Championship

    • In his last three appearances at the Travelers Championship, Conners has an average finish of ninth, and an average score of 17-under.
    • In 2023, Conners finished ninth (with a score of 17-under) in his most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship.
    • With numbers of 0.761 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 7.288 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 in SG: Putting (first), Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2023.
    • Bradley's average driving distance was 315.6 (sixth in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (11th) en route to his win last year.

    Conners' recent history at the Travelers Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/22/2023967-65-65-66-17
    6/25/2020MC73-66-1
    6/21/2018MC70-69-1

    Conners' recent performances

    • Conners has finished in the top 20 four times over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in two of those outings.
    • Over his last five events, Conners has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score five times.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 4-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Corey Conners has averaged 303.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • Conners has an average of 0.591 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Conners has an average of 7.483 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Conners .

    Conners' advanced stats and rankings

    • Conners' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.405 ranks 26th on TOUR this season, and his 68.7% driving accuracy average ranks 19th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Conners ranks second on TOUR with a mark of 0.920.
    • On the greens, Conners has registered a -0.258 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 135th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 154th with a putts-per-round average of 29.48, and he ranks 59th by breaking par 25.22% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance85299.5303.1
    Greens in Regulation %670.37%66.67%
    Putts Per Round15429.4829.1
    Par Breakers5925.22%23.61%
    Bogey Avoidance4714.20%16.39%

    Conners' best finishes

    • While Conners has not won any of the 17 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has come away with two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut 17 times, a success rate of 100%.
    • Conners, who has 1064 points, currently sits 33rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Conners' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Conners' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 3.714 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
    • Conners posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking second in the field at 7.014. In that event, he finished 13th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Conners' best effort this season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.513.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Conners recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.922). That ranked seventh in the field.
    • Conners delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.875) at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024. That ranked sixth in the field.

    Conners' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee260.4051.557
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green20.9204.603
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green110-0.0590.733
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting135-0.2580.591
    Average Strokes Gained: Total151.0077.483

    Conners' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 22-25Travelers Championship967-65-65-66-1773
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1972-65-71-66-642
    July 20-22The Open Championship5273-71-68-76+48
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship667-72-65-65-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship1067-70-67-69-7262
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2670-71-66-74+1--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4472-65-66-68-11--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational259-69-63E--
    January 4-7The Sentry3369-70-68-67-1827
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5770-68-66-70-65
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3170-70-69-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2868-69-73-66-824
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2470-65-70-74-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4169-71-71-66-713
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1870-71-71-74-2105
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1368-68-73-68-11135
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2570-71-75-68-430
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3870-76-76-73+720
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4469-71-66-74-416
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1163-69-66-70-2031
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1370-68-74-70-2135
    May 16-19PGA Championship2670-71-67-67-950
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open669-67-67-65-12100
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2068-76-76-71+398
    June 13-16U.S. Open969-70-71-70E180

    All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

