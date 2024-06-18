Corey Conners betting profile: Travelers Championship

Conners has finished in the top 20 four times over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in two of those outings.

Over his last five events, Conners has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score five times.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been 4-under.

In terms of driving distance, Corey Conners has averaged 303.1 yards in his past five starts.

Conners has an average of 0.591 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.