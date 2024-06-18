Collin Morikawa betting profile: Travelers Championship
Collin Morikawa enters play June 20-23 in the 2024 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands after a 14th-place finish in the U.S. Open, which was his most recent competition.
The Travelers Championship tournament and course info
- Date: June 20-23, 2024
- Location: Cromwell, CT
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Keegan Bradley
At the Travelers Championship
- Morikawa's average finish has been 36th, and his average score 4-under, over his last three appearances at the Travelers Championship.
- Morikawa missed the cut (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship in 2023.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Keegan Bradley posted numbers of 0.761 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 7.288 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 in SG: Putting (first).
- Bradley also posted numbers of 315.6 in average driving distance (sixth in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28 putts per round (11th).
Morikawa's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/22/2023
|MC
|74-63
|-3
|6/25/2020
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|6/20/2019
|36
|66-67-75-68
|-4
Morikawa's recent performances
- Morikawa has finished in the top five three times over his last five appearances.
- Morikawa has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in each of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
- Collin Morikawa has averaged 301.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Morikawa is averaging 2.274 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Morikawa is averaging 9.975 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Morikawa's advanced stats and rankings
- Morikawa's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.539 ranks 15th on TOUR this season, and his 78% driving accuracy average ranks second.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Morikawa has a 0.269 mark (51st on TOUR).
- On the greens, Morikawa has delivered a 0.079 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 77th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks eighth with a putts-per-round average of 27.75, and he ranks 32nd by breaking par 26.36% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|125
|294.4
|301.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|125
|63.51%
|61.94%
|Putts Per Round
|8
|27.75
|27.4
|Par Breakers
|32
|26.36%
|23.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|17
|13.07%
|13.06%
Morikawa's best finishes
- Morikawa has participated in 15 tournaments this season, collecting five top-five finishes and six top-10 finishes.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 86.7%.
- As of now, Morikawa has accumulated 2101 points, which ranks him fourth in the FedExCup standings.
Morikawa's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.812. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.244. He finished fifth in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Morikawa's best mark this season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he posted a 3.672 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
- At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Morikawa posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.661, which ranked 11th in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.
- Morikawa posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.339) at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, a performance that ranked him second in the field.
Morikawa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|15
|0.539
|3.129
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|51
|0.269
|2.521
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|13
|0.388
|2.052
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|77
|0.079
|2.274
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|6
|1.275
|9.975
Morikawa's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|74-63
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|2
|66-67-67-64
|-40
|245
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|13
|65-70-67-68
|-10
|229
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|25
|67-70-72-68
|-3
|133
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|6
|61-64-73-72
|-10
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|1
|64-73-66-63
|-14
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|7
|69-69-70-68
|-12
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|65-67-70-65
|-25
|250
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|67-75
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|67-70-69
|-10
|118
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|19
|70-71-70-67
|-6
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|70-80
|+6
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|71-69-70-74
|-4
|14
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|75
|70-74-75-74
|+5
|2
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|3
|71-70-69-74
|-4
|325
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|9
|65-66-68-72
|-13
|200
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|66-70-64-70
|-18
|9
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|67-70-72-74
|-1
|110
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|4
|66-65-67-71
|-15
|313
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|4
|68-69-67-68
|-8
|135
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|2
|68-74-68-71
|-7
|400
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|14
|70-74-66-72
|+2
|130
All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
