Collin Morikawa betting profile: Travelers Championship

    Collin Morikawa enters play June 20-23 in the 2024 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands after a 14th-place finish in the U.S. Open, which was his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Morikawa at the Travelers Championship.

    The Travelers Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: June 20-23, 2024
    • Location: Cromwell, CT
    • Course: TPC River Highlands
    • Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Keegan Bradley

    At the Travelers Championship

    • Morikawa's average finish has been 36th, and his average score 4-under, over his last three appearances at the Travelers Championship.
    • Morikawa missed the cut (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship in 2023.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Keegan Bradley posted numbers of 0.761 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 7.288 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 in SG: Putting (first).
    • Bradley also posted numbers of 315.6 in average driving distance (sixth in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28 putts per round (11th).

    Morikawa's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/22/2023MC74-63-3
    6/25/2020MC72-71+3
    6/20/20193666-67-75-68-4

    Morikawa's recent performances

    • Morikawa has finished in the top five three times over his last five appearances.
    • Morikawa has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in each of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
    • Collin Morikawa has averaged 301.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Morikawa is averaging 2.274 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Morikawa is averaging 9.975 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Morikawa's advanced stats and rankings

    • Morikawa's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.539 ranks 15th on TOUR this season, and his 78% driving accuracy average ranks second.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Morikawa has a 0.269 mark (51st on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Morikawa has delivered a 0.079 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 77th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks eighth with a putts-per-round average of 27.75, and he ranks 32nd by breaking par 26.36% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance125294.4301.3
    Greens in Regulation %12563.51%61.94%
    Putts Per Round827.7527.4
    Par Breakers3226.36%23.06%
    Bogey Avoidance1713.07%13.06%

    Morikawa's best finishes

    • Morikawa has participated in 15 tournaments this season, collecting five top-five finishes and six top-10 finishes.
    • In those 15 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 86.7%.
    • As of now, Morikawa has accumulated 2101 points, which ranks him fourth in the FedExCup standings.

    Morikawa's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.812. He finished fourth in that tournament.
    • Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.244. He finished fifth in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Morikawa's best mark this season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he posted a 3.672 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
    • At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Morikawa posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.661, which ranked 11th in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.
    • Morikawa posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.339) at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, a performance that ranked him second in the field.

    Morikawa's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150.5393.129
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green510.2692.521
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green130.3882.052
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting770.0792.274
    Average Strokes Gained: Total61.2759.975

    Morikawa's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC74-63-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic266-67-67-64-40245
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1365-70-67-68-10229
    August 17-20BMW Championship2567-70-72-68-3133
    August 24-27TOUR Championship661-64-73-72-10--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP164-73-66-63-14--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge769-69-70-68-12--
    January 4-7The Sentry565-67-70-65-25250
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC67-75-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1467-70-69-10118
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1970-71-70-67-695
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC70-80+6--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4571-69-70-74-414
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7570-74-75-74+52
    April 11-14Masters Tournament371-70-69-74-4325
    April 18-21RBC Heritage965-66-68-72-13200
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2366-70-64-70-189
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1667-70-72-74-1110
    May 16-19PGA Championship466-65-67-71-15313
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge468-69-67-68-8135
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday268-74-68-71-7400
    June 13-16U.S. Open1470-74-66-72+2130

    All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

