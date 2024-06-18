Collin Morikawa betting profile: Travelers Championship

This season, Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.812. He finished fourth in that tournament.

Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.244. He finished fifth in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Morikawa's best mark this season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he posted a 3.672 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.

At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Morikawa posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.661, which ranked 11th in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.