Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: Travelers Championship

Over his last five appearances, Bezuidenhout has finished in the top five once.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Bezuidenhout has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

He has finished with an average score of 0 those four times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Christiaan Bezuidenhout has averaged 294.0 yards in his past five tournaments.

Bezuidenhout has an average of 2.253 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.