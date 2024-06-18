PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 14: Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa plays his shot from the 18th tee during the second round of the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 14, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Christiaan Bezuidenhout hits the links June 20-23 in the 2024 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands following a 32nd-place finish in the U.S. Open, which was his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Bezuidenhout at the Travelers Championship.

    The Travelers Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: June 20-23, 2024
    • Location: Cromwell, CT
    • Course: TPC River Highlands
    • Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Keegan Bradley

    At the Travelers Championship

    • Over the last two times Bezuidenhout has entered the Travelers Championship, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
    • In Bezuidenhout's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of even-par.
    • Keegan Bradley finished with 0.761 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 7.288 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Bradley also posted numbers of 315.6 in average driving distance (sixth in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28.00 putts per round (11th).

    Bezuidenhout's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/22/2023MC72-68E
    6/23/2022MC69-75+4

    Bezuidenhout's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Bezuidenhout has finished in the top five once.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Bezuidenhout has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has finished with an average score of 0 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Christiaan Bezuidenhout has averaged 294.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Bezuidenhout has an average of 2.253 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Bezuidenhout is averaging 4.614 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Bezuidenhout .

    Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.164 ranks 128th on TOUR this season, and his 60.2% driving accuracy average ranks 103rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bezuidenhout owns a 0.357 mark (36th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Bezuidenhout has delivered a 0.640 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 11th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks fourth with a putts-per-round average of 27.66, and he ranks 104th by breaking par 23.79% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance159288.4294.0
    Greens in Regulation %15961.43%57.72%
    Putts Per Round427.6628.1
    Par Breakers10423.79%18.21%
    Bogey Avoidance4914.26%17.90%

    Bezuidenhout's best finishes

    • Bezuidenhout hasn't won any of the 16 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has earned two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 16 events, he made the cut 13 times (81.3%).
    • Currently, Bezuidenhout ranks 16th in the FedExCup standings with 1292 points.

    Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Bezuidenhout posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking 16th in the field at 1.693. In that tournament, he finished 44th.
    • Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.976 (he finished 13th in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bezuidenhout put up his best mark this season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 3.332.
    • At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Bezuidenhout recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.511). That ranked 10th in the field.
    • Bezuidenhout recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.339) at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2024), which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.

    Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee128-0.164-1.067
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green360.3571.156
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green450.1922.272
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110.6402.253
    Average Strokes Gained: Total131.0254.614

    Bezuidenhout's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic5671-69-68-72-85
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-70-1--
    July 20-22The Open Championship4973-71-71-72+310
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-69-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5169-68-69-71-37
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipW/D75E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship666-69-68-68-17--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5671-68-73-66-6--
    January 18-21The American Express263-67-65-65-28300
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-70-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2069-70-68-988
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2867-72-69-68-824
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2469-69-70-71-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-71-1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4474-73-71-73+316
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1369-70-68-70-11135
    March 21-24Valspar Championship969-69-72-67-778
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2573-71-69-71-430
    April 18-21RBC Heritage2868-70-73-65-850
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1670-69-72-72-1110
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC74-68E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1768-72-70-68-245
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday472-67-74-72-3325
    June 13-16U.S. Open3272-71-72-72+727

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

