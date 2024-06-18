Chris Gotterup betting profile: Travelers Championship

Over his last five tournaments, Gotterup has finished first once.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.

Gotterup has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

He has carded an average score of 19-under over his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Chris Gotterup has averaged 307.5 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Gotterup is averaging 0.779 Strokes Gained: Putting.