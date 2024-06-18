Chris Gotterup betting profile: Travelers Championship
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
When he hits the links June 20-23, Chris Gotterup will look to build upon his last performance in the Travelers Championship. In 2022, he shot 7-under and finished 35th at TPC River Highlands.
The Travelers Championship tournament and course info
- Date: June 20-23, 2024
- Location: Cromwell, CT
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Keegan Bradley
At the Travelers Championship
- Gotterup finished 35th (with a score of 7-under) in his lone appearance at the Travelers Championship in recent years (in 2022).
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.761 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 7.288 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 in SG: Putting (first).
- En route to his victory last year, Bradley posted an average driving distance of 315.6 (sixth in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28 putts per round (11th).
Gotterup's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/23/2022
|35
|68-68-70-67
|-7
Gotterup's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Gotterup has finished first once.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
- Gotterup has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of 19-under over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Chris Gotterup has averaged 307.5 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Gotterup is averaging 0.779 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Gotterup has an average of 2.313 in his past five tournaments.
Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings
- Gotterup has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.228 this season (53rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (312.1 yards) ranks seventh, while his 48.8% driving accuracy average ranks 175th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Gotterup ranks 156th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.439. Additionally, he ranks 103rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.39%.
- On the greens, Gotterup's 0.312 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 38th on TOUR this season, and his 28.85 putts-per-round average ranks 85th. He has broken par 24.79% of the time (70th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|7
|312.1
|307.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|103
|64.39%
|63.49%
|Putts Per Round
|85
|28.85
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|70
|24.79%
|25.40%
|Bogey Avoidance
|91
|15.53%
|15.08%
Gotterup's best finishes
- Gotterup has taken part in 16 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one win .
- In those 16 events, he made the cut seven times (43.8%).
- With 399 points, Gotterup currently ranks 84th in the FedExCup standings.
Gotterup's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 2.862 mark ranked 11th in the field.
- Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 7.018 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gotterup delivered his best mark this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 3.577.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Gotterup posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.489, which ranked him third in the field. He finished first in that event.
- Gotterup posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (17.007) in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|53
|0.228
|1.229
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|156
|-0.439
|-1.481
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|44
|0.199
|1.786
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|38
|0.312
|0.779
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|70
|0.300
|2.313
Gotterup's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-68
|-4
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|77-68-66
|-5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|68-71-75-72
|-2
|7
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|W/D
|69
|-2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|70-69-70-67
|-8
|19
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|61
|68-73-75-70
|+2
|5
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|67-74-70-69
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|64-72-63-69
|-139
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|67-69-65-68
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|1
|66-64-65-67
|-22
|300
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-70
|+6
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.