Cameron Young betting profile: Travelers Championship

This season Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he produced a 5.055 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that event.

Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 6.757. He finished 54th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best effort this season was at The Sentry, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 1.627 (he finished 33rd in that event).

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Young recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.214, which ranked seventh in the field). In that tournament, he finished eighth.