Cameron Young betting profile: Travelers Championship
Cameron Young enters play in the 2024 Travelers Championship from June 20-23 after a 67th-place finish at the U.S. Open.
The Travelers Championship tournament and course info
- Date: June 20-23, 2024
- Location: Cromwell, CT
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Keegan Bradley
At the Travelers Championship
- Young has played the Travelers Championship once of late, in 2023. He finished 60th, posting a score of 5-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Keegan Bradley posted numbers of 0.761 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 7.288 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 in SG: Putting (first).
- Bradley averaged 315.6 yards off the tee (sixth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (fifth), and attempted 28 putts per round (11th) in that victory a year ago.
Young's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/22/2023
|60
|67-69-72-67
|-5
Young's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Young has an average finish of 54th.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Young has an average finishing position of 54th in his last five appearances.
- He has an average score relative to par of 7-over in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Cameron Young has averaged 317.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Young is averaging -1.452 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Young is averaging -1.772 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.363 (31st) this season, while his average driving distance of 306.0 yards ranks 38th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Young has a 0.236 mark (58th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Young's -0.259 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 137th this season, while he averages 28.72 putts per round (67th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|38
|306.0
|317.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|73
|65.40%
|59.26%
|Putts Per Round
|67
|28.72
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|118
|23.20%
|18.52%
|Bogey Avoidance
|76
|15.01%
|19.75%
Young's best finishes
- Young has taken part in 15 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured two finishes in the top-five and four finishes in the top-10.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut 14 times.
- With 899 points, Young currently ranks 44th in the FedExCup standings.
Young's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he produced a 5.055 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that event.
- Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 6.757. He finished 54th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best effort this season was at The Sentry, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 1.627 (he finished 33rd in that event).
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Young recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.214, which ranked seventh in the field). In that tournament, he finished eighth.
- Young posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.547) at the Valspar Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that tournament).
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|31
|0.363
|1.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|58
|0.236
|-0.786
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|130
|-0.172
|-0.656
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|137
|-0.259
|-1.452
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|84
|0.169
|-1.772
Young's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|60
|67-69-72-67
|-5
|5
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|65-64-71-68
|-16
|81
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|8
|72-68-66-73
|-5
|91
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|67-71-69-67
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|67-71-68-68
|-6
|200
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|65-74-72-64
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|38
|66-68-68-68
|-12
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|15
|69-71-69-74
|-5
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|68-67-74-65
|-18
|27
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|70
|71-74-70
|-1
|6
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|67-67-66-71
|-13
|78
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|16
|72-66-69-70
|-7
|115
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|65-69-71-66
|-13
|104
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|73-70-71-76
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|70-69-73-74
|-2
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|2
|69-69-68-68
|-10
|300
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|9
|70-73-72-73
|E
|180
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|62
|67-71-76-70
|E
|8
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|34
|71-69-71-76
|+3
|26
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|63
|69-71-70-71
|-3
|7
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|50
|76-72-76-77
|+13
|13
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|67
|73-72-75-74
|+14
|6
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
