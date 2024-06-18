Cam Davis betting profile: Travelers Championship

In his last five tournaments, Davis has an average finish of 48th.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Davis has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He has an average score relative to par of 7-over in his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Cam Davis has averaged 302.8 yards in his past five starts.

Davis is averaging -2.076 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.