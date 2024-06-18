PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Cam Davis betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 08: Cam Davis of Australia plays his shot from the 18th tee during the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 08, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

    Cam Davis shot 11-under and finished 33rd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC River Highlands June 20-23 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Travelers Championship.

    Latest odds for Davis at the Travelers Championship.

    The Travelers Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: June 20-23, 2024
    • Location: Cromwell, CT
    • Course: TPC River Highlands
    • Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Keegan Bradley

    At the Travelers Championship

    • Davis' average finish has been 44th, and his average score 5-under, over his last four appearances at the Travelers Championship.
    • Davis finished 33rd (with a score of 11-under) in his most recent go-round at the Travelers Championship (in 2023).
    • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.761 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 7.288 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 in SG: Putting (first).
    • Bradley also posted numbers of 315.6 in average driving distance (sixth in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28 putts per round (11th).

    Davis' recent history at the Travelers Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/22/20233365-70-71-63-11
    6/23/20225665-66-73-74-2
    6/25/2020MC66-71-3
    6/20/20194370-68-69-70-3

    Davis' recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Davis has an average finish of 48th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Davis has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 7-over in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Cam Davis has averaged 302.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • Davis is averaging -2.076 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Davis is averaging -3.581 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Davis .

    Davis' advanced stats and rankings

    • Davis has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.197 this season, which ranks 133rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.0 yards) ranks 89th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Davis sports a -0.125 average that ranks 115th on TOUR. He ranks 158th with a 61.45% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Davis has delivered a -0.273 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 138th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 103rd with a putts-per-round average of 28.98, and he ranks 138th by breaking par 22.34% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance89299.0302.8
    Greens in Regulation %15861.45%55.56%
    Putts Per Round10328.9829.8
    Par Breakers13822.34%15.28%
    Bogey Avoidance12516.55%20.49%

    Davis' best finishes

    • Davis, who has participated in 15 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 15 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
    • Currently, Davis sits 76th in the FedExCup standings with 467 points.

    Davis' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Davis' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.590. He finished 21st in that event.
    • Davis' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.326.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Davis posted his best performance this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking seventh in the field at 3.316. In that event, he finished 56th.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Davis delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.056 (his best mark this season), which ranked fourth in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.
    • Davis delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That ranked 21st in the field.

    Davis' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee133-0.197-0.755
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green115-0.125-0.184
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green141-0.253-0.565
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting138-0.273-2.076
    Average Strokes Gained: Total162-0.847-3.581

    Davis' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3365-70-71-63-1121
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic1769-65-69-69-1648
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-70+1--
    July 27-303M Open1068-67-70-65-1470
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship768-67-67-66-1280
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship666-67-69-67-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship4073-66-72-72+364
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship368-68-65-70-17--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open767-67-67-66-17--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1267-70-69-70-4--
    January 4-7The Sentry5275-68-73-65-1111
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3062-70-70-69-921
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-65-73-10--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2070-69-68-988
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4965-73-73-75+214
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1872-70-74-70-2105
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC79-82+17--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2168-71-68-67-637
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1269-72-73-75+1140
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4970-74-70-67-312
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3870-69-72-77+421
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC78-71+7--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5669-70-69-76+45
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5073-72-77-79+1313
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC77-72+9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

