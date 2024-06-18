Cam Davis betting profile: Travelers Championship
DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 08: Cam Davis of Australia plays his shot from the 18th tee during the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 08, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Cam Davis shot 11-under and finished 33rd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC River Highlands June 20-23 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Travelers Championship.
The Travelers Championship tournament and course info
- Date: June 20-23, 2024
- Location: Cromwell, CT
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Keegan Bradley
At the Travelers Championship
- Davis' average finish has been 44th, and his average score 5-under, over his last four appearances at the Travelers Championship.
- Davis finished 33rd (with a score of 11-under) in his most recent go-round at the Travelers Championship (in 2023).
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.761 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 7.288 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 in SG: Putting (first).
- Bradley also posted numbers of 315.6 in average driving distance (sixth in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28 putts per round (11th).
Davis' recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/22/2023
|33
|65-70-71-63
|-11
|6/23/2022
|56
|65-66-73-74
|-2
|6/25/2020
|MC
|66-71
|-3
|6/20/2019
|43
|70-68-69-70
|-3
Davis' recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Davis has an average finish of 48th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Davis has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of 7-over in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Cam Davis has averaged 302.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Davis is averaging -2.076 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Davis is averaging -3.581 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Davis' advanced stats and rankings
- Davis has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.197 this season, which ranks 133rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.0 yards) ranks 89th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Davis sports a -0.125 average that ranks 115th on TOUR. He ranks 158th with a 61.45% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Davis has delivered a -0.273 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 138th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 103rd with a putts-per-round average of 28.98, and he ranks 138th by breaking par 22.34% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|89
|299.0
|302.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|158
|61.45%
|55.56%
|Putts Per Round
|103
|28.98
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|138
|22.34%
|15.28%
|Bogey Avoidance
|125
|16.55%
|20.49%
Davis' best finishes
- Davis, who has participated in 15 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those 15 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
- Currently, Davis sits 76th in the FedExCup standings with 467 points.
Davis' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Davis' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.590. He finished 21st in that event.
- Davis' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.326.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Davis posted his best performance this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking seventh in the field at 3.316. In that event, he finished 56th.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Davis delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.056 (his best mark this season), which ranked fourth in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.
- Davis delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That ranked 21st in the field.
Davis' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|133
|-0.197
|-0.755
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|115
|-0.125
|-0.184
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|141
|-0.253
|-0.565
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|138
|-0.273
|-2.076
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|162
|-0.847
|-3.581
Davis' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|33
|65-70-71-63
|-11
|21
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|69-65-69-69
|-16
|48
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|10
|68-67-70-65
|-14
|70
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|68-67-67-66
|-12
|80
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|66-67-69-67
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|40
|73-66-72-72
|+3
|64
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|3
|68-68-65-70
|-17
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|67-67-67-66
|-17
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|12
|67-70-69-70
|-4
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|52
|75-68-73-65
|-11
|11
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|62-70-70-69
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-65-73
|-10
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|70-69-68
|-9
|88
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|49
|65-73-73-75
|+2
|14
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|18
|72-70-74-70
|-2
|105
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|79-82
|+17
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|68-71-68-67
|-6
|37
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|12
|69-72-73-75
|+1
|140
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|70-74-70-67
|-3
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|38
|70-69-72-77
|+4
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|69-70-69-76
|+4
|5
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|50
|73-72-77-79
|+13
|13
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-72
|+9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
