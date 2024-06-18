PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Byeong Hun An betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Byeong Hun An betting profile: Travelers Championship

    Byeong Hun An looks for better results in the 2024 Travelers Championship having failed to make the cut at TPC River Highlands in 2023.

    Latest odds for An at the Travelers Championship.

    The Travelers Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: June 20-23, 2024
    • Location: Cromwell, CT
    • Course: TPC River Highlands
    • Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Keegan Bradley

    At the Travelers Championship

    • In his last five appearances at the Travelers Championship, An has an average finish of 56th, and an average score of 3-under.
    • An last played at the Travelers Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 3-under.
    • Keegan Bradley finished with 0.761 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 7.288 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Bradley's average driving distance was 315.6 (sixth in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28.00 putts per round (11th).

    An's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/22/2023MC68-69-3
    6/24/2021MC68-71-1
    6/25/20204668-68-69-68-7
    6/20/2019MC70-73+3

    An's recent performances

    • An has finished in the top five twice over his last five appearances.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • An has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Byeong Hun An has averaged 320.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • An has an average of 1.269 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, An is averaging 4.200 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on An .

    An's advanced stats and rankings

    • An's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.457 ranks 18th on TOUR this season, and his 59.8% driving accuracy average ranks 109th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, An sports a 0.297 mark (48th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, An's -0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 108th on TOUR this season, and his 28.95 putts-per-round average ranks 98th. He has broken par 25.44% of the time (50th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance3314.1320.4
    Greens in Regulation %1169.10%67.59%
    Putts Per Round9828.9528.8
    Par Breakers5025.44%23.15%
    Bogey Avoidance4814.23%12.96%

    An's best finishes

    • An has not won any of the 16 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has come away with four top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 16 events, he made the cut 13 times.
    • Currently, An sits ninth in the FedExCup standings with 1620 points.

    An's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, An's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.516.
    • An produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2024), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 3.719.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, An delivered his best mark this season at The Sentry, ranking second in the field at 3.038. In that tournament, he finished fourth.
    • At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, An recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.988). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • An recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.926) at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.

    An's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee180.4571.668
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green480.2971.883
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green106-0.049-0.619
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting108-0.0411.269
    Average Strokes Gained: Total330.6644.200

    An's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC68-69-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic5167-70-71-68-87
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open361-70-69-70-10145
    July 20-22The Open Championship2373-70-69-72E36
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship263-67-65-67-18245
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3767-68-68-72-566
    August 17-20BMW Championship4370-67-72-76+552
    January 4-7The Sentry468-64-68-66-26325
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii267-64-68-64-27245
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3171-71-67-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6670-68-75-70-13
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1667-72-70-68-7115
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2167-71-71-65-1037
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard871-69-76-68-4191
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC69-80+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-75+5--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1670-73-72-75+2113
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6768-66-72-80+27
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson466-67-66-65-20109
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship370-68-71-66-9350
    May 16-19PGA Championship4371-67-72-68-615
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2271-73-73-75+480
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-78+12--

    All stats in this article are accurate for An as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.