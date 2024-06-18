3H AGO
Byeong Hun An betting profile: Travelers Championship
Byeong Hun An looks for better results in the 2024 Travelers Championship having failed to make the cut at TPC River Highlands in 2023.
The Travelers Championship tournament and course info
- Date: June 20-23, 2024
- Location: Cromwell, CT
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Keegan Bradley
At the Travelers Championship
- In his last five appearances at the Travelers Championship, An has an average finish of 56th, and an average score of 3-under.
- An last played at the Travelers Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 3-under.
- Keegan Bradley finished with 0.761 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 7.288 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Bradley's average driving distance was 315.6 (sixth in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28.00 putts per round (11th).
An's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/22/2023
|MC
|68-69
|-3
|6/24/2021
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|6/25/2020
|46
|68-68-69-68
|-7
|6/20/2019
|MC
|70-73
|+3
An's recent performances
- An has finished in the top five twice over his last five appearances.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- An has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Byeong Hun An has averaged 320.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- An has an average of 1.269 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, An is averaging 4.200 Strokes Gained: Total.
An's advanced stats and rankings
- An's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.457 ranks 18th on TOUR this season, and his 59.8% driving accuracy average ranks 109th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, An sports a 0.297 mark (48th on TOUR).
- On the greens, An's -0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 108th on TOUR this season, and his 28.95 putts-per-round average ranks 98th. He has broken par 25.44% of the time (50th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|3
|314.1
|320.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|11
|69.10%
|67.59%
|Putts Per Round
|98
|28.95
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|50
|25.44%
|23.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|48
|14.23%
|12.96%
An's best finishes
- An has not won any of the 16 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has come away with four top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut 13 times.
- Currently, An sits ninth in the FedExCup standings with 1620 points.
An's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, An's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.516.
- An produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2024), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 3.719.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, An delivered his best mark this season at The Sentry, ranking second in the field at 3.038. In that tournament, he finished fourth.
- At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, An recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.988). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- An recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.926) at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
An's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|18
|0.457
|1.668
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|48
|0.297
|1.883
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|106
|-0.049
|-0.619
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|108
|-0.041
|1.269
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|33
|0.664
|4.200
An's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|68-69
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|51
|67-70-71-68
|-8
|7
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|3
|61-70-69-70
|-10
|145
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|73-70-69-72
|E
|36
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|2
|63-67-65-67
|-18
|245
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|67-68-68-72
|-5
|66
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|43
|70-67-72-76
|+5
|52
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|4
|68-64-68-66
|-26
|325
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|2
|67-64-68-64
|-27
|245
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|71-71-67
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|70-68-75-70
|-1
|3
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|16
|67-72-70-68
|-7
|115
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|67-71-71-65
|-10
|37
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|71-69-76-68
|-4
|191
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|69-80
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|16
|70-73-72-75
|+2
|113
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|67
|68-66-72-80
|+2
|7
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|4
|66-67-66-65
|-20
|109
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|3
|70-68-71-66
|-9
|350
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|71-67-72-68
|-6
|15
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|22
|71-73-73-75
|+4
|80
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-78
|+12
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for An as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
