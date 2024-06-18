PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1 Min Read

Brian Harman betting profile: Travelers Championship

    Brian Harman looks to improve upon his second-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands June 20-23.

    Latest odds for Harman at the Travelers Championship.

    The Travelers Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: June 20-23, 2024
    • Location: Cromwell, CT
    • Course: TPC River Highlands
    • Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Keegan Bradley

    At the Travelers Championship

    • Over his last seven trips to the Travelers Championship, Harman has an average score of 11-under, with an average finish of 11th.
    • In Harman's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2023, he finished second after posting a score of 20-under.
    • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.761 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 7.288 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 in SG: Putting (first).
    • Bradley also posted numbers of 315.6 in average driving distance (sixth in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28 putts per round (11th).

    Harman's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/22/2023266-66-64-64-20
    6/23/2022868-69-66-66-11
    6/24/2021568-68-67-67-10
    6/25/2020MC70-68-2
    6/20/2019872-66-66-66-10
    6/21/2018664-66-69-68-13

    Harman's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Harman has an average finish of 30th.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Harman has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has an average score of 2-over across his last five events.
    • Brian Harman has averaged 294.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Harman has an average of 0.820 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Harman is averaging 2.575 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Harman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Harman has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.040 this season, which ranks 104th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (290.5 yards) ranks 151st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Harman ranks 56th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.251, while he ranks 118th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.84%.
    • On the greens, Harman's 0.456 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 24th on TOUR this season, and his 28.08 putts-per-round average ranks 13th. He has broken par 22.03% of the time (143rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance151290.5294.9
    Greens in Regulation %11863.84%59.44%
    Putts Per Round1328.0828.7
    Par Breakers14322.03%17.22%
    Bogey Avoidance2013.18%15.28%

    Harman's best finishes

    • Harman has participated in 16 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected two finishes in the top-five.
    • In those 16 tournaments, he had a 87.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (14 cuts made).
    • Harman, who has 1189 points, currently ranks 18th in the FedExCup standings.

    Harman's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Harman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 2.678.
    • Harman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 9.009 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Harman's best mark this season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.883.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Harman posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.675, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.
    • Harman posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him second in the field.

    Harman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee104-0.040-1.036
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green560.2512.224
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green530.1750.568
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting240.4560.820
    Average Strokes Gained: Total210.8432.575

    Harman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 22-25Travelers Championship266-66-64-64-20245
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic968-68-66-68-1870
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1267-65-67-74-756
    July 20-22The Open Championship167-65-69-70-13600
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3171-68-67-68-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship565-68-67-69-11420
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2368-70-70-72E--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4471-66-68-66-11--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge867-69-71-70-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry567-66-70-64-25250
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1869-68-65-67-1144
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5472-70-70-410
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6071-69-69-72-35
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4469-70-71-74E16
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1269-68-77-71-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship272-65-64-68-19358
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2571-73-72-68-430
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC81-72+9--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1270-69-70-64-11136
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4774-71-76-70+714
    May 16-19PGA Championship2672-68-68-67-950
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2466-69-72-72-132
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3377-69-71-77+627
    June 13-16U.S. Open2171-71-71-72+585

    All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

