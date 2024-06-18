Brian Harman betting profile: Travelers Championship

This season, Harman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 2.678.

Harman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 9.009 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Harman's best mark this season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.883.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Harman posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.675, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.