Brian Harman betting profile: Travelers Championship
Brian Harman looks to improve upon his second-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands June 20-23.
The Travelers Championship tournament and course info
- Date: June 20-23, 2024
- Location: Cromwell, CT
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Keegan Bradley
At the Travelers Championship
- Over his last seven trips to the Travelers Championship, Harman has an average score of 11-under, with an average finish of 11th.
- In Harman's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2023, he finished second after posting a score of 20-under.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.761 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 7.288 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 in SG: Putting (first).
- Bradley also posted numbers of 315.6 in average driving distance (sixth in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28 putts per round (11th).
Harman's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/22/2023
|2
|66-66-64-64
|-20
|6/23/2022
|8
|68-69-66-66
|-11
|6/24/2021
|5
|68-68-67-67
|-10
|6/25/2020
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|6/20/2019
|8
|72-66-66-66
|-10
|6/21/2018
|6
|64-66-69-68
|-13
Harman's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Harman has an average finish of 30th.
- Over his last five tournaments, Harman has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has an average score of 2-over across his last five events.
- Brian Harman has averaged 294.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Harman has an average of 0.820 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Harman is averaging 2.575 Strokes Gained: Total.
Harman's advanced stats and rankings
- Harman has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.040 this season, which ranks 104th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (290.5 yards) ranks 151st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Harman ranks 56th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.251, while he ranks 118th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.84%.
- On the greens, Harman's 0.456 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 24th on TOUR this season, and his 28.08 putts-per-round average ranks 13th. He has broken par 22.03% of the time (143rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|151
|290.5
|294.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|118
|63.84%
|59.44%
|Putts Per Round
|13
|28.08
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|143
|22.03%
|17.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|20
|13.18%
|15.28%
Harman's best finishes
- Harman has participated in 16 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected two finishes in the top-five.
- In those 16 tournaments, he had a 87.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (14 cuts made).
- Harman, who has 1189 points, currently ranks 18th in the FedExCup standings.
Harman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Harman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 2.678.
- Harman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 9.009 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Harman's best mark this season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.883.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Harman posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.675, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.
- Harman posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him second in the field.
Harman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|104
|-0.040
|-1.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|56
|0.251
|2.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|53
|0.175
|0.568
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|24
|0.456
|0.820
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|21
|0.843
|2.575
Harman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|2
|66-66-64-64
|-20
|245
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|9
|68-68-66-68
|-18
|70
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|12
|67-65-67-74
|-7
|56
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|1
|67-65-69-70
|-13
|600
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|71-68-67-68
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|5
|65-68-67-69
|-11
|420
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|23
|68-70-70-72
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|71-66-68-66
|-11
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|8
|67-69-71-70
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|67-66-70-64
|-25
|250
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|69-68-65-67
|-11
|44
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|54
|72-70-70
|-4
|10
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|71-69-69-72
|-3
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|69-70-71-74
|E
|16
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|69-68-77-71
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|2
|72-65-64-68
|-19
|358
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|71-73-72-68
|-4
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|81-72
|+9
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|70-69-70-64
|-11
|136
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|74-71-76-70
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|72-68-68-67
|-9
|50
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|66-69-72-72
|-1
|32
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|77-69-71-77
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|21
|71-71-71-72
|+5
|85
All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
