3H AGO

Brendon Todd betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Brendon Todd enters play June 20-23 in the 2024 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands after a 67th-place finish in the U.S. Open, which was his last competition.

    Latest odds for Todd at the Travelers Championship.

    The Travelers Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: June 20-23, 2024
    • Location: Cromwell, CT
    • Course: TPC River Highlands
    • Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Keegan Bradley

    At the Travelers Championship

    • Over his last four trips to the Travelers Championship, Todd has an average score of 9-under, with an average finish of 21st.
    • Todd missed the cut (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent go-round at the Travelers Championship in 2023.
    • Keegan Bradley finished with 0.761 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 7.288 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Bradley's average driving distance was 315.6 (sixth in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (11th).

    Todd's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/22/2023MC65-73-2
    6/23/2022MC72-67-1
    6/24/20213068-69-67-71-5
    6/25/20201166-65-61-75-13

    Todd's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Todd has an average finish of 64th.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
    • Todd has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • He has carded an average score of 9-over over his last five appearances.
    • Brendon Todd has averaged 278.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Todd is averaging -1.627 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Todd is averaging -5.051 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Todd .

    Todd's advanced stats and rankings

    • Todd has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.498 this season, which ranks 165th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (277.7 yards) ranks 175th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Todd ranks 128th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.212, while he ranks 163rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 60.72%.
    • On the greens, Todd's 0.207 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 54th this season, while he averages 28.21 putts per round (18th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance175277.7278.7
    Greens in Regulation %16360.72%51.85%
    Putts Per Round1828.2128.8
    Par Breakers16919.79%14.51%
    Bogey Avoidance7815.11%20.99%

    Todd's best finishes

    • Todd has played 16 tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 16 tournaments, he had a 81.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
    • As of now, Todd has compiled 550 points, which ranks him 68th in the FedExCup standings.

    Todd's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Todd's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 1.497.
    • Todd's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 4.737 mark ranked 13th in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Todd's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.758 (he finished fifth in that event).
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Todd delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.848), which ranked third in the field.
    • Todd recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open. That ranked fifth in the field.

    Todd's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee165-0.498-2.089
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green128-0.212-2.568
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green230.3031.233
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting540.207-1.627
    Average Strokes Gained: Total122-0.200-5.051

    Todd's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC65-73-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic5668-68-72-72-85
    July 6-9John Deere Classic266-65-66-68-19245
    July 20-22The Open Championship4974-70-69-74+310
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship767-63-70-68-1280
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4367-70-67-72-444
    August 17-20BMW Championship4171-72-71-70+458
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship669-71-68-66-14--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2065-66-70-68-15--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2868-66-68-66-14--
    January 4-7The Sentry3367-64-73-70-1827
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3066-69-68-68-921
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5870-73-70-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2270-68-69-68-937
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3168-71-69-72-438
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard674-67-72-70-5263
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-76+6--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3367-69-70-76-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open566-72-70-71-9105
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5869-70-68-76-18
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6072-71-75-76+108
    May 16-19PGA Championship7870-70-74-79+95
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5068-70-71-74+37
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-75+6--
    June 13-16U.S. Open6774-71-74-75+146

    All stats in this article are accurate for Todd as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

