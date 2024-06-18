Brendon Todd betting profile: Travelers Championship

In his last five appearances, Todd has an average finish of 64th.

He's made the cut in four of his last five events.

Todd has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He has carded an average score of 9-over over his last five appearances.

Brendon Todd has averaged 278.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Todd is averaging -1.627 Strokes Gained: Putting.