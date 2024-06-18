Brendon Todd betting profile: Travelers Championship
Brendon Todd enters play June 20-23 in the 2024 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands after a 67th-place finish in the U.S. Open, which was his last competition.
The Travelers Championship tournament and course info
- Date: June 20-23, 2024
- Location: Cromwell, CT
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Keegan Bradley
At the Travelers Championship
- Over his last four trips to the Travelers Championship, Todd has an average score of 9-under, with an average finish of 21st.
- Todd missed the cut (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent go-round at the Travelers Championship in 2023.
- Keegan Bradley finished with 0.761 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 7.288 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Bradley's average driving distance was 315.6 (sixth in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (11th).
Todd's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/22/2023
|MC
|65-73
|-2
|6/23/2022
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|6/24/2021
|30
|68-69-67-71
|-5
|6/25/2020
|11
|66-65-61-75
|-13
Todd's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Todd has an average finish of 64th.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
- Todd has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of 9-over over his last five appearances.
- Brendon Todd has averaged 278.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Todd is averaging -1.627 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Todd is averaging -5.051 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Todd's advanced stats and rankings
- Todd has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.498 this season, which ranks 165th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (277.7 yards) ranks 175th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Todd ranks 128th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.212, while he ranks 163rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 60.72%.
- On the greens, Todd's 0.207 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 54th this season, while he averages 28.21 putts per round (18th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|175
|277.7
|278.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|163
|60.72%
|51.85%
|Putts Per Round
|18
|28.21
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|169
|19.79%
|14.51%
|Bogey Avoidance
|78
|15.11%
|20.99%
Todd's best finishes
- Todd has played 16 tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 16 tournaments, he had a 81.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
- As of now, Todd has compiled 550 points, which ranks him 68th in the FedExCup standings.
Todd's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Todd's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 1.497.
- Todd's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 4.737 mark ranked 13th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Todd's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.758 (he finished fifth in that event).
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Todd delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.848), which ranked third in the field.
- Todd recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open. That ranked fifth in the field.
Todd's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|165
|-0.498
|-2.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|128
|-0.212
|-2.568
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|23
|0.303
|1.233
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|54
|0.207
|-1.627
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|122
|-0.200
|-5.051
Todd's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|65-73
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|56
|68-68-72-72
|-8
|5
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|2
|66-65-66-68
|-19
|245
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|49
|74-70-69-74
|+3
|10
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|67-63-70-68
|-12
|80
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|67-70-67-72
|-4
|44
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|41
|71-72-71-70
|+4
|58
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|6
|69-71-68-66
|-14
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|65-66-70-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|68-66-68-66
|-14
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|67-64-73-70
|-18
|27
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|66-69-68-68
|-9
|21
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|70-73-70
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|70-68-69-68
|-9
|37
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|68-71-69-72
|-4
|38
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|6
|74-67-72-70
|-5
|263
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|67-69-70-76
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|5
|66-72-70-71
|-9
|105
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|58
|69-70-68-76
|-1
|8
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|60
|72-71-75-76
|+10
|8
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|78
|70-70-74-79
|+9
|5
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|68-70-71-74
|+3
|7
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|67
|74-71-74-75
|+14
|6
All stats in this article are accurate for Todd as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
