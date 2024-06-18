Billy Horschel betting profile: Travelers Championship
In his last tournament at the U.S. Open, Billy Horschel concluded the weekend at 8-over, good for a 41st-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Travelers Championship June 20-23 trying for a higher finish.
The Travelers Championship tournament and course info
- Date: June 20-23, 2024
- Location: Cromwell, CT
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Keegan Bradley
At the Travelers Championship
- Over Horschel's last three trips to the the Travelers Championship, he has failed to make the cut each time.
- Horschel last played at the Travelers Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 3-over.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Keegan Bradley posted numbers of 0.761 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 7.288 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 in SG: Putting (first).
- Bradley averaged 315.6 yards off the tee (sixth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (fifth), and attempted 28 putts per round (11th) in that victory a year ago.
Horschel's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/22/2023
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|6/25/2020
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|6/21/2018
|MC
|72-68
|E
Horschel's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Horschel has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
- Horschel has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 1-over.
- Off the tee, Billy Horschel has averaged 300.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Horschel is averaging 3.619 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Horschel has an average of 3.375 in his past five tournaments.
Horschel's advanced stats and rankings
- Horschel has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.257 this season (46th on TOUR). His average driving distance (298.4 yards) ranks 95th, while his 64.6% driving accuracy average ranks 60th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Horschel sports a -0.097 mark (113th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Horschel has delivered a 0.723 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him fourth on TOUR, while he ranks 38th with a putts-per-round average of 28.42. He has broken par 24.11% of the time (87th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|95
|298.4
|300.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|90
|64.78%
|55.83%
|Putts Per Round
|38
|28.42
|27.7
|Par Breakers
|87
|24.11%
|18.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|23
|13.33%
|15.00%
Horschel's best finishes
- Horschel has participated in 16 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one win and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 68.8%.
- With 928 points, Horschel currently ranks 39th in the FedExCup standings.
Horschel's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Horschel's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.650. He finished 52nd in that tournament.
- Horschel's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 3.092.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Horschel delivered his best performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking eighth in the field at 3.533. In that tournament, he finished seventh.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Horschel delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.803 (his best mark this season), which ranked ninth in the field. He finished 41st in that tournament.
- Horschel posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024. That ranked seventh in the field.
Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|46
|0.257
|0.781
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|113
|-0.097
|-1.601
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|60
|0.142
|0.577
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|4
|0.723
|3.619
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|13
|1.025
|3.375
Horschel's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|65
|69-69-69-73
|E
|4
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|66-67-68-70
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|4
|67-62-63-72
|-16
|135
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|14
|64-71-67
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|68-68-68-65
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-68-65
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|72-67-66-73
|-6
|12
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|66-71-69-66
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|12
|69-72-71-67
|-5
|58
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|71-68-67-64
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|1
|67-69-66-63
|-23
|300
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|76-72-72-72
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|8
|69-69-69-64
|-13
|191
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|69-71-67-72
|-1
|32
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|15
|69-74-76-71
|+2
|115
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|73-67-74-74
|+8
|17
All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
