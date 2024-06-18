Billy Horschel betting profile: Travelers Championship

This season, Horschel's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.650. He finished 52nd in that tournament.

Horschel's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 3.092.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Horschel delivered his best performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking eighth in the field at 3.533. In that tournament, he finished seventh.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Horschel delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.803 (his best mark this season), which ranked ninth in the field. He finished 41st in that tournament.