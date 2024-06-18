PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Billy Horschel betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Billy Horschel betting profile: Travelers Championship

    In his last tournament at the U.S. Open, Billy Horschel concluded the weekend at 8-over, good for a 41st-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Travelers Championship June 20-23 trying for a higher finish.

    Latest odds for Horschel at the Travelers Championship.

    The Travelers Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: June 20-23, 2024
    • Location: Cromwell, CT
    • Course: TPC River Highlands
    • Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Keegan Bradley

    At the Travelers Championship

    • Over Horschel's last three trips to the the Travelers Championship, he has failed to make the cut each time.
    • Horschel last played at the Travelers Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 3-over.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Keegan Bradley posted numbers of 0.761 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 7.288 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 in SG: Putting (first).
    • Bradley averaged 315.6 yards off the tee (sixth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (fifth), and attempted 28 putts per round (11th) in that victory a year ago.

    Horschel's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/22/2023MC72-71+3
    6/25/2020MC70-68-2
    6/21/2018MC72-68E

    Horschel's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Horschel has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
    • Horschel has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 1-over.
    • Off the tee, Billy Horschel has averaged 300.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Horschel is averaging 3.619 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Horschel has an average of 3.375 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Horschel .

    Horschel's advanced stats and rankings

    • Horschel has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.257 this season (46th on TOUR). His average driving distance (298.4 yards) ranks 95th, while his 64.6% driving accuracy average ranks 60th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Horschel sports a -0.097 mark (113th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Horschel has delivered a 0.723 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him fourth on TOUR, while he ranks 38th with a putts-per-round average of 28.42. He has broken par 24.11% of the time (87th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance95298.4300.1
    Greens in Regulation %9064.78%55.83%
    Putts Per Round3828.4227.7
    Par Breakers8724.11%18.06%
    Bogey Avoidance2313.33%15.00%

    Horschel's best finishes

    • Horschel has participated in 16 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one win and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 16 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 68.8%.
    • With 928 points, Horschel currently ranks 39th in the FedExCup standings.

    Horschel's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Horschel's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.650. He finished 52nd in that tournament.
    • Horschel's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 3.092.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Horschel delivered his best performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking eighth in the field at 3.533. In that tournament, he finished seventh.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Horschel delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.803 (his best mark this season), which ranked ninth in the field. He finished 41st in that tournament.
    • Horschel posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024. That ranked seventh in the field.

    Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee460.2570.781
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green113-0.097-1.601
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green600.1420.577
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting40.7233.619
    Average Strokes Gained: Total131.0253.375

    Horschel's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-71+3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6569-69-69-73E4
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    July 27-303M Open1366-67-68-70-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship467-62-63-72-16135
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-72E--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational1464-71-67E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1868-68-68-65-1144
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-68-65-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-71+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4172-67-66-73-612
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches966-71-69-66-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1269-72-71-67-558
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open771-68-67-64-1083
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-73+4--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship167-69-66-63-23300
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-4--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5276-72-72-72+811
    May 16-19PGA Championship869-69-69-64-13191
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2469-71-67-72-132
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1569-74-76-71+2115
    June 13-16U.S. Open4173-67-74-74+817

    All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.