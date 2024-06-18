PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Ben Griffin betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HAMILTON, ONTARIO - JUNE 02: Ben Griffin of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club on June 02, 2024 in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

HAMILTON, ONTARIO - JUNE 02: Ben Griffin of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club on June 02, 2024 in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

    Ben Griffin had a poor showing the last time he took the course in the Travelers Championship in 2023, missing the cut. He looks for better results this time around at TPC River Highlands.

    Latest odds for Griffin at the Travelers Championship.

    The Travelers Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: June 20-23, 2024
    • Location: Cromwell, CT
    • Course: TPC River Highlands
    • Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Keegan Bradley

    At the Travelers Championship

    • Griffin has played the Travelers Championship once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of 1-under and missing the cut.
    • When Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.761 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 7.288 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 SG: Putting (first).
    • Bradley averaged 315.6 yards off the tee (sixth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (fifth), and attempted 28 putts per round (11th) in that victory a year ago.

    Griffin's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/22/2023MC73-66-1

    Griffin's recent performances

    • Griffin has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Griffin has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has carded an average score of 14-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Ben Griffin has averaged 293.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Griffin is averaging 1.936 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Griffin is averaging 3.191 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Griffin .

    Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Griffin has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.122 this season, which ranks 120th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.3 yards) ranks 128th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin ranks 87th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.070, while he ranks 97th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.60%.
    • On the greens, Griffin's 0.446 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 26th this season, while he averages 28.21 putts per round (18th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance128294.3293.2
    Greens in Regulation %9764.60%64.29%
    Putts Per Round1828.2128.8
    Par Breakers7824.48%21.03%
    Bogey Avoidance1412.62%11.90%

    Griffin's best finishes

    • Griffin has taken part in 20 tournaments this season, collecting one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 20 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
    • Currently, Griffin sits 56th in the FedExCup standings with 643 points.

    Griffin's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked 29th in the field with a mark of 1.047 (he finished second in that event).
    • Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.006 (he finished second in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin posted his best performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking 10th in the field at 3.129. In that tournament, he finished 36th.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.186). That ranked 14th in the field.
    • Griffin posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (14.875) at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that event.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120-0.1220.544
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green870.0700.994
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green340.253-0.283
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting260.4461.936
    Average Strokes Gained: Total350.6483.191

    Griffin's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC73-66-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic3370-67-69-70-1220
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open2569-67-69-70-529
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC75-71+4--
    July 27-303M Open2068-69-67-68-1239
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-73+3--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2469-66-68-70-7130
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship267-63-66-74-22--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-70+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6470-73-70-74+7--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2368-70-67-66-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3771-63-69-69-12--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic867-67-69-61-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3070-62-70-69-921
    January 18-21The American Express966-68-64-66-2478
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-71-1--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5874-67-72-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2872-67-68-69-824
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3772-69-66-75-223
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open5571-68-71-70-84
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1771-68-70-71-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3672-68-69-68-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3969-74-74-69-215
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1472-68-68-67-1330
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-73-68--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1369-64-67-67-1753
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1667-68-69-68-1229
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipW/D73-65+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-72+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open270-65-65-65-15300
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-73+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
