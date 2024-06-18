Ben Griffin betting profile: Travelers Championship
HAMILTON, ONTARIO - JUNE 02: Ben Griffin of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club on June 02, 2024 in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
Ben Griffin had a poor showing the last time he took the course in the Travelers Championship in 2023, missing the cut. He looks for better results this time around at TPC River Highlands.
The Travelers Championship tournament and course info
- Date: June 20-23, 2024
- Location: Cromwell, CT
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Keegan Bradley
At the Travelers Championship
- Griffin has played the Travelers Championship once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of 1-under and missing the cut.
- When Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.761 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 7.288 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 SG: Putting (first).
- Bradley averaged 315.6 yards off the tee (sixth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (fifth), and attempted 28 putts per round (11th) in that victory a year ago.
Griffin's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/22/2023
|MC
|73-66
|-1
Griffin's recent performances
- Griffin has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
- Griffin has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of 14-under over his last five tournaments.
- Ben Griffin has averaged 293.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Griffin is averaging 1.936 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Griffin is averaging 3.191 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.122 this season, which ranks 120th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.3 yards) ranks 128th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin ranks 87th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.070, while he ranks 97th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.60%.
- On the greens, Griffin's 0.446 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 26th this season, while he averages 28.21 putts per round (18th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|128
|294.3
|293.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|97
|64.60%
|64.29%
|Putts Per Round
|18
|28.21
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|78
|24.48%
|21.03%
|Bogey Avoidance
|14
|12.62%
|11.90%
Griffin's best finishes
- Griffin has taken part in 20 tournaments this season, collecting one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 20 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
- Currently, Griffin sits 56th in the FedExCup standings with 643 points.
Griffin's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked 29th in the field with a mark of 1.047 (he finished second in that event).
- Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.006 (he finished second in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin posted his best performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking 10th in the field at 3.129. In that tournament, he finished 36th.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.186). That ranked 14th in the field.
- Griffin posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (14.875) at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that event.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|120
|-0.122
|0.544
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|87
|0.070
|0.994
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|34
|0.253
|-0.283
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|26
|0.446
|1.936
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|35
|0.648
|3.191
Griffin's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|73-66
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|70-67-69-70
|-12
|20
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|25
|69-67-69-70
|-5
|29
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|68-69-67-68
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|69-66-68-70
|-7
|130
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|2
|67-63-66-74
|-22
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|64
|70-73-70-74
|+7
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|68-70-67-66
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|71-63-69-69
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|67-67-69-61
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-62-70-69
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|9
|66-68-64-66
|-24
|78
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|74-67-72
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|72-67-68-69
|-8
|24
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|37
|72-69-66-75
|-2
|23
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|55
|71-68-71-70
|-8
|4
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|71-68-70-71
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|72-68-69-68
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|69-74-74-69
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|72-68-68-67
|-13
|30
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-73
|-68
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|69-64-67-67
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|16
|67-68-69-68
|-12
|29
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|W/D
|73-65
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|2
|70-65-65-65
|-15
|300
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
