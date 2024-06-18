Ben Griffin betting profile: Travelers Championship

This season, Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked 29th in the field with a mark of 1.047 (he finished second in that event).

Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.006 (he finished second in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin posted his best performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking 10th in the field at 3.129. In that tournament, he finished 36th.

At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.186). That ranked 14th in the field.