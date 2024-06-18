PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Austin Eckroat betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Austin Eckroat betting profile: Travelers Championship

    Austin Eckroat enters the 2024 Travelers Championship June 20-23 after a 74th-place finish in the U.S. Open in his last competition.

    Latest odds for Eckroat at the Travelers Championship.

    The Travelers Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: June 20-23, 2024
    • Location: Cromwell, CT
    • Course: TPC River Highlands
    • Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Keegan Bradley

    At the Travelers Championship

    • Over his last two trips to the Travelers Championship, Eckroat has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 36th.
    • Eckroat last participated in the Travelers Championship in 2023, finishing 24th with a score of 13-under.
    • When Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.761 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 7.288 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 SG: Putting (first).
    • In addition, Bradley's average driving distance was 315.6 (sixth in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (11th).

    Eckroat's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/22/20232467-65-68-67-13
    6/24/20214772-66-69-70-3

    Eckroat's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Eckroat has finished in the top 20 once.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Eckroat has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 7-over across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Austin Eckroat has averaged 298.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Eckroat is averaging -1.267 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Eckroat has an average of -2.374 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Eckroat .

    Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings

    • Eckroat has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.278, which ranks 40th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.9 yards) ranks 106th, and his 70.3% driving accuracy average ranks 12th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Eckroat ranks 24th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.438. Additionally, he ranks 116th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.89%.
    • On the greens, Eckroat's -0.213 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 126th this season, while he averages 28.93 putts per round (93rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance106296.9298.7
    Greens in Regulation %11663.89%58.02%
    Putts Per Round9328.9329.4
    Par Breakers6025.21%14.51%
    Bogey Avoidance11916.36%18.83%

    Eckroat's best finishes

    • Eckroat has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also collected .
    • In those 17 tournaments, he had a 82.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (14 cuts made).
    • Eckroat, who has 905 points, currently ranks 43rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Eckroat's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Eckroat put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the RBC Heritage, ranking third in the field at 3.983. In that event, he finished 17th.
    • Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 5.835 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Eckroat delivered his best mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 4.230.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Eckroat delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.652, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished 37th in that tournament).
    • Eckroat delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee400.2780.509
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green240.4381.104
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green132-0.174-2.719
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting126-0.213-1.267
    Average Strokes Gained: Total670.310-2.374

    Eckroat's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2467-65-68-67-1334
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-70E--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6571-67-72-70E4
    July 27-303M OpenMC74-70+2--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-71+2--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC71-69-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6873-74-71-70+8--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2369-69-65-68-17--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic865-68-66-65-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4265-66-69-72-811
    January 18-21The American Express2569-65-69-66-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3768-72-71-73-417
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-73+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3869-70-70-68-715
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches165-67-68-67-17500
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3672-69-74-75+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4571-69-68-76-414
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3368-74-73-70-321
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC74-77+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1766-69-72-67-10115
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1164-72-63-69-2031
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6375-73-72-75+118
    May 16-19PGA Championship1867-67-69-70-11100
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3977-71-71-76+721
    June 13-16U.S. Open7472-72-78-78+205

    All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.