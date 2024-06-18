3H AGO
Austin Eckroat betting profile: Travelers Championship
Austin Eckroat enters the 2024 Travelers Championship June 20-23 after a 74th-place finish in the U.S. Open in his last competition.
The Travelers Championship tournament and course info
- Date: June 20-23, 2024
- Location: Cromwell, CT
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Keegan Bradley
At the Travelers Championship
- Over his last two trips to the Travelers Championship, Eckroat has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 36th.
- Eckroat last participated in the Travelers Championship in 2023, finishing 24th with a score of 13-under.
- When Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.761 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 7.288 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 SG: Putting (first).
- In addition, Bradley's average driving distance was 315.6 (sixth in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (11th).
Eckroat's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/22/2023
|24
|67-65-68-67
|-13
|6/24/2021
|47
|72-66-69-70
|-3
Eckroat's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Eckroat has finished in the top 20 once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Eckroat has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 7-over across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Austin Eckroat has averaged 298.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Eckroat is averaging -1.267 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Eckroat has an average of -2.374 in his past five tournaments.
Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings
- Eckroat has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.278, which ranks 40th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.9 yards) ranks 106th, and his 70.3% driving accuracy average ranks 12th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Eckroat ranks 24th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.438. Additionally, he ranks 116th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.89%.
- On the greens, Eckroat's -0.213 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 126th this season, while he averages 28.93 putts per round (93rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|106
|296.9
|298.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|116
|63.89%
|58.02%
|Putts Per Round
|93
|28.93
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|60
|25.21%
|14.51%
|Bogey Avoidance
|119
|16.36%
|18.83%
Eckroat's best finishes
Eckroat has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, winning one of them.
- In those 17 tournaments, he had a 82.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (14 cuts made).
- Eckroat, who has 905 points, currently ranks 43rd in the FedExCup standings.
Eckroat's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Eckroat put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the RBC Heritage, ranking third in the field at 3.983. In that event, he finished 17th.
- Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 5.835 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Eckroat delivered his best mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 4.230.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Eckroat delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.652, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished 37th in that tournament).
- Eckroat delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|40
|0.278
|0.509
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|24
|0.438
|1.104
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|132
|-0.174
|-2.719
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|126
|-0.213
|-1.267
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|67
|0.310
|-2.374
Eckroat's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|24
|67-65-68-67
|-13
|34
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|65
|71-67-72-70
|E
|4
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|68
|73-74-71-70
|+8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|69-69-65-68
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|65-68-66-65
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|65-66-69-72
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|69-65-69-66
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|68-72-71-73
|-4
|17
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|69-70-70-68
|-7
|15
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|1
|65-67-68-67
|-17
|500
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|72-69-74-75
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|71-69-68-76
|-4
|14
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|68-74-73-70
|-3
|21
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|17
|66-69-72-67
|-10
|115
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|64-72-63-69
|-20
|31
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|63
|75-73-72-75
|+11
|8
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|67-67-69-70
|-11
|100
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|39
|77-71-71-76
|+7
|21
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|74
|72-72-78-78
|+20
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
