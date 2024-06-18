Austin Eckroat betting profile: Travelers Championship

This season, Eckroat put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the RBC Heritage, ranking third in the field at 3.983. In that event, he finished 17th.

Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 5.835 mark ranked fifth in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Eckroat delivered his best mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 4.230.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Eckroat delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.652, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished 37th in that tournament).