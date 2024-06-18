Andrew Putnam betting profile: Travelers Championship

This season Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he delivered a 1.453 mark, which ranked him 27th in the field. He finished 10th in that event.

Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he put up a 5.279 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 14th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Putnam delivered his best performance this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 3.616.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Putnam posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.301). That ranked seventh in the field.