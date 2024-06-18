Andrew Putnam betting profile: Travelers Championship
Andrew Putnam enters the 2024 Travelers Championship June 20-23 after a 45th-place finish in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in his last tournament.
The Travelers Championship tournament and course info
- Date: June 20-23, 2024
- Location: Cromwell, CT
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Keegan Bradley
At the Travelers Championship
- Putnam's average finish has been 40th, and his average score 5-under, over his last four appearances at the Travelers Championship.
- In 2023, Putnam finished 45th (with a score of 9-under) in his most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship.
- Keegan Bradley finished with 0.761 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 7.288 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Bradley averaged 315.6 yards off the tee (sixth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (fifth), and attempted 28 putts per round (11th) in that victory a year ago.
Putnam's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/22/2023
|45
|67-68-69-67
|-9
|6/23/2022
|46
|68-69-67-72
|-4
|6/24/2021
|13
|70-67-69-66
|-8
|6/20/2019
|57
|66-67-71-76
|E
Putnam's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Putnam has an average finish of 42nd.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Putnam has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 2-over.
- Off the tee, Andrew Putnam has averaged 278.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Putnam has an average of 1.859 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Putnam is averaging -1.253 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Putnam's advanced stats and rankings
- Putnam has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.486 this season, which ranks 164th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (281.3 yards) ranks 173rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Putnam has a 0.084 mark (84th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Putnam's 0.382 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 30th this season, while he averages 28.45 putts per round (40th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|173
|281.3
|278.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|69
|65.53%
|48.96%
|Putts Per Round
|40
|28.45
|27.7
|Par Breakers
|111
|23.47%
|19.10%
|Bogey Avoidance
|11
|12.47%
|14.58%
Putnam's best finishes
- Putnam has participated in 16 tournaments this season, and he has come away with two top-10 finishes.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut 12 times (75%).
- As of now, Putnam has collected 540 points, which ranks him 70th in the FedExCup standings.
Putnam's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he delivered a 1.453 mark, which ranked him 27th in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
- Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he put up a 5.279 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Putnam delivered his best performance this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 3.616.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Putnam posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.301). That ranked seventh in the field.
- Putnam recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024. That ranked 10th in the field.
Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|164
|-0.486
|-2.812
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|84
|0.084
|-1.336
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|40
|0.232
|1.038
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|30
|0.382
|1.859
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|78
|0.213
|-1.253
Putnam's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|45
|67-68-69-67
|-9
|10
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|70-68-69-70
|-3
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|55
|73-72-73-71
|+5
|6
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|27
|67-71-68-67
|-7
|29
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|68-67-70-68
|-7
|130
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|70-70-66-67
|-7
|262
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|77-68
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|5
|68-69-67-62
|-22
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|40
|74-71-67-64
|-16
|20
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|68-65-70-64
|-13
|70
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|66-68-69-69
|-16
|9
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|72-69-69
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|71-70-71-72
|E
|16
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|71-71-72-70
|-4
|191
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|53
|69-74-72-70
|-3
|12
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|72-70-71-70
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|70-69-69-67
|-9
|88
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-75
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|29
|70-71-72-73
|+2
|45
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|53
|68-72-72-67
|-5
|10
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|45
|77-71-72-78
|+10
|15
All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.