PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Andrew Putnam betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Andrew Putnam betting profile: Travelers Championship

    Andrew Putnam enters the 2024 Travelers Championship June 20-23 after a 45th-place finish in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Putnam at the Travelers Championship.

    The Travelers Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: June 20-23, 2024
    • Location: Cromwell, CT
    • Course: TPC River Highlands
    • Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Keegan Bradley

    At the Travelers Championship

    • Putnam's average finish has been 40th, and his average score 5-under, over his last four appearances at the Travelers Championship.
    • In 2023, Putnam finished 45th (with a score of 9-under) in his most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship.
    • Keegan Bradley finished with 0.761 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 7.288 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Bradley averaged 315.6 yards off the tee (sixth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (fifth), and attempted 28 putts per round (11th) in that victory a year ago.

    Putnam's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/22/20234567-68-69-67-9
    6/23/20224668-69-67-72-4
    6/24/20211370-67-69-66-8
    6/20/20195766-67-71-76E

    Putnam's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Putnam has an average finish of 42nd.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Putnam has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 2-over.
    • Off the tee, Andrew Putnam has averaged 278.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Putnam has an average of 1.859 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Putnam is averaging -1.253 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Putnam .

    Putnam's advanced stats and rankings

    • Putnam has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.486 this season, which ranks 164th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (281.3 yards) ranks 173rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Putnam has a 0.084 mark (84th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Putnam's 0.382 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 30th this season, while he averages 28.45 putts per round (40th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance173281.3278.8
    Greens in Regulation %6965.53%48.96%
    Putts Per Round4028.4527.7
    Par Breakers11123.47%19.10%
    Bogey Avoidance1112.47%14.58%

    Putnam's best finishes

    • Putnam has participated in 16 tournaments this season, and he has come away with two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 16 events, he made the cut 12 times (75%).
    • As of now, Putnam has collected 540 points, which ranks him 70th in the FedExCup standings.

    Putnam's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he delivered a 1.453 mark, which ranked him 27th in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
    • Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he put up a 5.279 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Putnam delivered his best performance this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 3.616.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Putnam posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.301). That ranked seventh in the field.
    • Putnam recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024. That ranked 10th in the field.

    Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee164-0.486-2.812
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green840.084-1.336
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green400.2321.038
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting300.3821.859
    Average Strokes Gained: Total780.213-1.253

    Putnam's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 22-25Travelers Championship4567-68-69-67-910
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open4270-68-69-70-310
    July 20-22The Open Championship5573-72-73-71+56
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2767-71-68-67-729
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2468-67-70-68-7130
    August 17-20BMW Championship1070-70-66-67-7262
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC77-68+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship568-69-67-62-22--
    January 4-7The Sentry4074-71-67-64-1620
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1068-65-70-64-1370
    January 18-21The American Express4766-68-69-69-169
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3972-69-69-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-68-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4471-70-71-72E16
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard871-71-72-70-4191
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5369-74-72-70-312
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1472-70-71-70-547
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1870-69-69-67-988
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-75-4--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2970-71-72-73+245
    May 16-19PGA Championship5368-72-72-67-510
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-71+6--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4577-71-72-78+1015

    All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.