Akshay Bhatia betting profile: Travelers Championship

This season, Bhatia put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open, ranking sixth in the field at 4.270. In that tournament, he finished first.

Bhatia produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 8.178. In that event, he finished first.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bhatia put up his best performance this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking second in the field at 6.346. In that event, he finished first.

At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Bhatia delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.895, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 42nd in that tournament.