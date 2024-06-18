PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Akshay Bhatia betting profile: Travelers Championship

    Akshay Bhatia enters play June 20-23 in the 2024 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands following a 16th-place finish in the U.S. Open his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Bhatia at the Travelers Championship.

    The Travelers Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: June 20-23, 2024
    • Location: Cromwell, CT
    • Course: TPC River Highlands
    • Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Keegan Bradley

    At the Travelers Championship

    • This is Bhatia's first time competing at the Travelers Championship in the past five years.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Keegan Bradley posted numbers of 0.761 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 7.288 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 in SG: Putting (first).
    • Bradley averaged 315.6 yards off the tee (sixth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (fifth), and attempted 28.00 putts per round (11th) in that victory a year ago.

    Bhatia's recent performances

    • Bhatia has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Bhatia has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of 3 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Akshay Bhatia has averaged 298.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Bhatia has an average of -0.510 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Bhatia is averaging 1.054 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bhatia owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.277 (41st) this season, while his average driving distance of 298.4 yards ranks 95th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bhatia ranks 21st on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.446, while he ranks 114th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.98%.
    • On the greens, Bhatia has registered a 0.282 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 42nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 39th with a putts-per-round average of 28.43, and he ranks 97th by breaking par 23.95% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance95298.4298.5
    Greens in Regulation %11463.98%59.03%
    Putts Per Round3928.4329.2
    Par Breakers9723.95%18.06%
    Bogey Avoidance8215.23%18.75%

    Bhatia's best finishes

    • Bhatia has played 18 tournaments this season, coming away with one win .
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut 12 times.
    • With 1160 points, Bhatia currently ranks 24th in the FedExCup standings.

    Bhatia's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Bhatia put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open, ranking sixth in the field at 4.270. In that tournament, he finished first.
    • Bhatia produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 8.178. In that event, he finished first.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bhatia put up his best performance this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking second in the field at 6.346. In that event, he finished first.
    • At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Bhatia delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.895, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 42nd in that tournament.
    • Bhatia posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (21.154) at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.

    Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee410.2772.026
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green210.4460.409
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green115-0.066-0.871
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting420.282-0.510
    Average Strokes Gained: Total190.9381.054

    Bhatia's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3566-69-69-70-10--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship968-68-70-65-1738
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-71+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4366-72-72-70-8--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open3568-70-68-67-11--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2171-69-70-70E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1069-66-70-64-19--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2065-66-70-68-15--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic3869-66-67-68-12--
    January 4-7The Sentry1469-64-66-71-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1369-64-68-67-1255
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-67-67-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1370-71-69-70-853
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-74+3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1774-68-70-68-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1167-68-67-69-965
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open163-70-68-67-39500
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3572-75-74-73+624
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1871-67-69-68-988
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4274-70-71-74+519
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-70+1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-72+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open6069-69-74-69+15
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2269-72-75-76+480
    June 13-16U.S. Open1668-71-73-71+3115

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

