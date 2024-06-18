Akshay Bhatia betting profile: Travelers Championship
Akshay Bhatia enters play June 20-23 in the 2024 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands following a 16th-place finish in the U.S. Open his last time in competition.
The Travelers Championship tournament and course info
- Date: June 20-23, 2024
- Location: Cromwell, CT
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Keegan Bradley
At the Travelers Championship
- This is Bhatia's first time competing at the Travelers Championship in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Keegan Bradley posted numbers of 0.761 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 7.288 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 in SG: Putting (first).
- Bradley averaged 315.6 yards off the tee (sixth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (fifth), and attempted 28.00 putts per round (11th) in that victory a year ago.
Bhatia's recent performances
- Bhatia has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five appearances, Bhatia has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of 3 those three times he's made the cut.
- Akshay Bhatia has averaged 298.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Bhatia has an average of -0.510 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Bhatia is averaging 1.054 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings
- Bhatia owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.277 (41st) this season, while his average driving distance of 298.4 yards ranks 95th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bhatia ranks 21st on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.446, while he ranks 114th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.98%.
- On the greens, Bhatia has registered a 0.282 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 42nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 39th with a putts-per-round average of 28.43, and he ranks 97th by breaking par 23.95% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|95
|298.4
|298.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|114
|63.98%
|59.03%
|Putts Per Round
|39
|28.43
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|97
|23.95%
|18.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|82
|15.23%
|18.75%
Bhatia's best finishes
- Bhatia has played 18 tournaments this season, coming away with one win .
- In those 18 events, he made the cut 12 times.
- With 1160 points, Bhatia currently ranks 24th in the FedExCup standings.
Bhatia's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Bhatia put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open, ranking sixth in the field at 4.270. In that tournament, he finished first.
- Bhatia produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 8.178. In that event, he finished first.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bhatia put up his best performance this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking second in the field at 6.346. In that event, he finished first.
- At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Bhatia delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.895, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 42nd in that tournament.
- Bhatia posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (21.154) at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|41
|0.277
|2.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|21
|0.446
|0.409
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|115
|-0.066
|-0.871
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|42
|0.282
|-0.510
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|19
|0.938
|1.054
Bhatia's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|35
|66-69-69-70
|-10
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|9
|68-68-70-65
|-17
|38
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|66-72-72-70
|-8
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|68-70-68-67
|-11
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|71-69-70-70
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|69-66-70-64
|-19
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|65-66-70-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|38
|69-66-67-68
|-12
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|69-64-66-71
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|69-64-68-67
|-12
|55
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-67-67
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|70-71-69-70
|-8
|53
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|74-68-70-68
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|11
|67-68-67-69
|-9
|65
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|1
|63-70-68-67
|-39
|500
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|35
|72-75-74-73
|+6
|24
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|71-67-69-68
|-9
|88
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|42
|74-70-71-74
|+5
|19
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|60
|69-69-74-69
|+1
|5
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|22
|69-72-75-76
|+4
|80
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|16
|68-71-73-71
|+3
|115
All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.