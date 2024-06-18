Adam Svensson betting profile: Travelers Championship

This season, Svensson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking 11th in the field at 3.425. In that event, he finished 51st.

Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 4.949.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson's best effort this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.412 (he finished 10th in that tournament).

At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Svensson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (1.986, which ranked 20th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 44th.