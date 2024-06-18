PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Adam Svensson betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Adam Svensson will play June 20-23 in Cromwell, CT, at the 2024 Travelers Championship. In his last tournament he placed 56th in the U.S. Open, shooting 12-over at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club.

    Latest odds for Svensson at the Travelers Championship.

    The Travelers Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: June 20-23, 2024
    • Location: Cromwell, CT
    • Course: TPC River Highlands
    • Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Keegan Bradley

    At the Travelers Championship

    • Over his last three trips to the Travelers Championship, Svensson has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 25th.
    • In Svensson's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of even-par.
    • Keegan Bradley finished with 0.761 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 7.288 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Bradley's average driving distance was 315.6 (sixth in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (11th).

    Svensson's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/22/2023MC71-69E
    6/23/20222571-64-66-71-8
    6/20/2019MC73-67E

    Svensson's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Svensson has an average finish of 40th.
    • Svensson has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of 2 those five times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Adam Svensson has averaged 297.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Svensson is averaging -2.703 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Svensson has an average of 1.765 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Svensson .

    Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Svensson's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.034 ranks 89th on TOUR this season, and his 62.7% driving accuracy average ranks 77th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Svensson owns a 0.385 average that ranks 33rd on TOUR. He ranks 113th with a 64.02% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Svensson's -0.643 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 168th this season, and his 29.26 putts-per-round average ranks 135th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance100297.7297.7
    Greens in Regulation %11364.02%64.72%
    Putts Per Round13529.2629.9
    Par Breakers17618.12%15.00%
    Bogey Avoidance7915.13%16.11%

    Svensson's best finishes

    • While Svensson has not won any of the 19 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has come away with one top-10 finish.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut 14 times.
    • As of now, Svensson has accumulated 375 points, which ranks him 88th in the FedExCup standings.

    Svensson's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Svensson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking 11th in the field at 3.425. In that event, he finished 51st.
    • Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 4.949.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson's best effort this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.412 (he finished 10th in that tournament).
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Svensson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (1.986, which ranked 20th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 44th.
    • Svensson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked 24th in the field (he finished 24th in that tournament).

    Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee890.0341.467
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green330.3851.951
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green870.0341.050
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting168-0.643-2.703
    Average Strokes Gained: Total120-0.1901.765

    Svensson's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-69E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4071-67-71-68-1113
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2169-66-67-69-1339
    July 27-303M Open3766-69-73-67-917
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship763-67-70-68-1280
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3766-69-70-70-566
    August 17-20BMW Championship1570-69-66-69-6200
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1667-69-66-74-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1870-65-65-69-15--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4173-75-70-65+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4571-67-69-67-14--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic568-66-67-62-19--
    January 4-7The Sentry3370-68-68-68-1827
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3071-67-64-69-921
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-74+5--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4770-73-68-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-70-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1067-72-67-70-8150
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-75+3--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC79-80+15--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4966-72-69-77E8
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5766-73-68-73E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5169-75-77-67E7
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4472-66-70-72-416
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4772-70-73-76+714
    May 16-19PGA Championship4370-69-70-69-615
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2470-71-68-70-132
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5172-68-69-70-17
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2772-73-76-72+553
    June 13-16U.S. Open5673-70-74-75+129

    All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

