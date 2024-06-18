Adam Svensson betting profile: Travelers Championship
1 Min Read
Adam Svensson will play June 20-23 in Cromwell, CT, at the 2024 Travelers Championship. In his last tournament he placed 56th in the U.S. Open, shooting 12-over at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club.
The Travelers Championship tournament and course info
- Date: June 20-23, 2024
- Location: Cromwell, CT
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Keegan Bradley
At the Travelers Championship
- Over his last three trips to the Travelers Championship, Svensson has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 25th.
- In Svensson's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of even-par.
- Keegan Bradley finished with 0.761 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 7.288 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Bradley's average driving distance was 315.6 (sixth in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (11th).
Svensson's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/22/2023
|MC
|71-69
|E
|6/23/2022
|25
|71-64-66-71
|-8
|6/20/2019
|MC
|73-67
|E
Svensson's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Svensson has an average finish of 40th.
- Svensson has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of 2 those five times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Adam Svensson has averaged 297.7 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Svensson is averaging -2.703 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Svensson has an average of 1.765 in his past five tournaments.
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.034 ranks 89th on TOUR this season, and his 62.7% driving accuracy average ranks 77th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Svensson owns a 0.385 average that ranks 33rd on TOUR. He ranks 113th with a 64.02% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Svensson's -0.643 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 168th this season, and his 29.26 putts-per-round average ranks 135th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|100
|297.7
|297.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|113
|64.02%
|64.72%
|Putts Per Round
|135
|29.26
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|176
|18.12%
|15.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|79
|15.13%
|16.11%
Svensson's best finishes
- While Svensson has not won any of the 19 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has come away with one top-10 finish.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut 14 times.
- As of now, Svensson has accumulated 375 points, which ranks him 88th in the FedExCup standings.
Svensson's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Svensson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking 11th in the field at 3.425. In that event, he finished 51st.
- Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 4.949.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson's best effort this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.412 (he finished 10th in that tournament).
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Svensson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (1.986, which ranked 20th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 44th.
- Svensson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked 24th in the field (he finished 24th in that tournament).
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|89
|0.034
|1.467
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|33
|0.385
|1.951
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|87
|0.034
|1.050
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|168
|-0.643
|-2.703
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|120
|-0.190
|1.765
Svensson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|40
|71-67-71-68
|-11
|13
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|21
|69-66-67-69
|-13
|39
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|66-69-73-67
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|63-67-70-68
|-12
|80
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|66-69-70-70
|-5
|66
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|70-69-66-69
|-6
|200
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|67-69-66-74
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|70-65-65-69
|-15
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|73-75-70-65
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|71-67-69-67
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|5
|68-66-67-62
|-19
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|70-68-68-68
|-18
|27
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|71-67-64-69
|-9
|21
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|70-73-68
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|67-72-67-70
|-8
|150
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|79-80
|+15
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|66-72-69-77
|E
|8
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|66-73-68-73
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|69-75-77-67
|E
|7
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|72-66-70-72
|-4
|16
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|72-70-73-76
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|70-69-70-69
|-6
|15
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|70-71-68-70
|-1
|32
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|72-68-69-70
|-1
|7
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|72-73-76-72
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|73-70-74-75
|+12
|9
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.