3H AGO

Adam Scott betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 12: Adam Scott of Australia plays his shot from the 11th tee during a practice round prior to the U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 12, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Adam Scott enters the 2024 Travelers Championship June 20-23 after a 32nd-place finish in the U.S. Open in his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Scott at the Travelers Championship.

    The Travelers Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: June 20-23, 2024
    • Location: Cromwell, CT
    • Course: TPC River Highlands
    • Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Keegan Bradley

    At the Travelers Championship

    • Scott's average finish has been 16th, and his average score 11-under, over his last two appearances at the Travelers Championship.
    • Scott finished 19th (with a score of 14-under) in his most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship (in 2023).
    • Keegan Bradley finished with 0.761 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 7.288 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Bradley also posted numbers of 315.6 in average driving distance (sixth in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28 putts per round (11th).

    Scott's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/22/20231962-68-65-71-14
    6/24/20211369-69-67-67-8

    Scott's recent performances

    • Scott has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Scott has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 1-over across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Adam Scott has averaged 312.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • Scott is averaging -0.467 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Scott is averaging 2.121 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Scott's advanced stats and rankings

    • Scott has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.412, which ranks 22nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (306.4 yards) ranks 35th, and his 63.3% driving accuracy average ranks 72nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Scott owns a 0.148 average that ranks 75th on TOUR. He ranks 93rd with a 64.66% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Scott's 0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 63rd this season, and his 28.72 putts-per-round average ranks 67th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance35306.4312.1
    Greens in Regulation %9364.66%63.27%
    Putts Per Round6728.7229.4
    Par Breakers16819.86%15.12%
    Bogey Avoidance5214.30%15.74%

    Scott's best finishes

    • Scott has played 13 tournaments this season, collecting one top-10 finish.
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 84.6%.
    • As of now, Scott has accumulated 556 points, which ranks him 65th in the FedExCup standings.

    Scott's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Scott's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 5.214 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • Scott's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.474. He finished eighth in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scott posted his best effort this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 20th in the field at 2.242. In that tournament, he finished 45th.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Scott delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.157), which ranked fifth in the field.
    • Scott posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.258) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, a performance that ranked him eighth in the field.

    Scott's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee220.4121.248
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green750.1480.646
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green103-0.0220.694
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting630.178-0.467
    Average Strokes Gained: Total290.7162.121

    Scott's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1962-68-65-71-1443
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-67-1--
    July 20-22The Open Championship3372-73-71-69+122
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship765-71-69-63-1280
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4170-73-71-69+3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship565-67-66-67-19--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2072-67-68-988
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open872-68-65-66-1378
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1972-68-67-71-695
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC73-76+5--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4570-72-71-71-414
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1473-70-70-70-547
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2276-74-70-72+473
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3069-65-68-68-1421
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2971-71-73-71+245
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1269-68-69-71-358
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4270-69-70-69-211
    June 13-16U.S. Open3270-72-76-69+727

    All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

