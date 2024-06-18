Adam Scott betting profile: Travelers Championship

Scott has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Scott has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score of 1-over across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Adam Scott has averaged 312.1 yards in his past five starts.

Scott is averaging -0.467 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.