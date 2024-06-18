Adam Scott betting profile: Travelers Championship
PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 12: Adam Scott of Australia plays his shot from the 11th tee during a practice round prior to the U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 12, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Adam Scott enters the 2024 Travelers Championship June 20-23 after a 32nd-place finish in the U.S. Open in his most recent competition.
The Travelers Championship tournament and course info
- Date: June 20-23, 2024
- Location: Cromwell, CT
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Keegan Bradley
At the Travelers Championship
- Scott's average finish has been 16th, and his average score 11-under, over his last two appearances at the Travelers Championship.
- Scott finished 19th (with a score of 14-under) in his most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship (in 2023).
- Keegan Bradley finished with 0.761 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 7.288 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Bradley also posted numbers of 315.6 in average driving distance (sixth in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28 putts per round (11th).
Scott's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/22/2023
|19
|62-68-65-71
|-14
|6/24/2021
|13
|69-69-67-67
|-8
Scott's recent performances
- Scott has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Scott has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 1-over across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Adam Scott has averaged 312.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Scott is averaging -0.467 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Scott is averaging 2.121 Strokes Gained: Total.
Scott's advanced stats and rankings
- Scott has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.412, which ranks 22nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (306.4 yards) ranks 35th, and his 63.3% driving accuracy average ranks 72nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Scott owns a 0.148 average that ranks 75th on TOUR. He ranks 93rd with a 64.66% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Scott's 0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 63rd this season, and his 28.72 putts-per-round average ranks 67th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|35
|306.4
|312.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|93
|64.66%
|63.27%
|Putts Per Round
|67
|28.72
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|168
|19.86%
|15.12%
|Bogey Avoidance
|52
|14.30%
|15.74%
Scott's best finishes
- Scott has played 13 tournaments this season, collecting one top-10 finish.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 84.6%.
- As of now, Scott has accumulated 556 points, which ranks him 65th in the FedExCup standings.
Scott's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Scott's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 5.214 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- Scott's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.474. He finished eighth in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scott posted his best effort this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 20th in the field at 2.242. In that tournament, he finished 45th.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Scott delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.157), which ranked fifth in the field.
- Scott posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.258) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, a performance that ranked him eighth in the field.
Scott's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|22
|0.412
|1.248
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|75
|0.148
|0.646
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|103
|-0.022
|0.694
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|63
|0.178
|-0.467
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|29
|0.716
|2.121
Scott's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|19
|62-68-65-71
|-14
|43
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|33
|72-73-71-69
|+1
|22
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|65-71-69-63
|-12
|80
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|70-73-71-69
|+3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|5
|65-67-66-67
|-19
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|72-67-68
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|72-68-65-66
|-13
|78
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|19
|72-68-67-71
|-6
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|70-72-71-71
|-4
|14
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|73-70-70-70
|-5
|47
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|76-74-70-72
|+4
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|69-65-68-68
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|29
|71-71-73-71
|+2
|45
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|69-68-69-71
|-3
|58
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|70-69-70-69
|-2
|11
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|70-72-76-69
|+7
|27
All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
