3H AGO

Adam Hadwin betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    At the U.S. Open, Adam Hadwin struggled, failing to make the cut at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club. He is aiming for a bounce-back performance in Cromwell, CT, at the 2024 Travelers Championship from June 20-23.

    Latest odds for Hadwin at the Travelers Championship.

    The Travelers Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: June 20-23, 2024
    • Location: Cromwell, CT
    • Course: TPC River Highlands
    • Par: 70 / 6,835 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Keegan Bradley

    At the Travelers Championship

    • Hadwin's average finish has been 50th, and his average score 3-under, over his last four appearances at the Travelers Championship.
    • Hadwin last participated in the Travelers Championship in 2021, missing the cut with a score of 4-over.
    • When Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.761 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in the field), 7.288 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 7.036 SG: Putting (first).
    • Bradley also posted numbers of 315.6 in average driving distance (sixth in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28 putts per round (11th).

    Hadwin's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/24/2021MC71-73+4
    6/20/2019MC70-70E
    6/21/20184268-69-73-66-4

    Hadwin's recent performances

    • Hadwin has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Hadwin has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • He has carded an average score of even-par over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Adam Hadwin has averaged 295.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • Hadwin is averaging -1.032 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hadwin is averaging 1.033 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hadwin has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.001 this season (98th on TOUR). His average driving distance (295.4 yards) ranks 117th, while his 66.8% driving accuracy average ranks 36th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hadwin ranks 81st on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.101, while he ranks 141st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.59%.
    • On the greens, Hadwin has registered a -0.034 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 100th on TOUR, while he ranks 33rd with a putts-per-round average of 28.35. He has broken par 26.19% of the time (35th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance117295.4295.8
    Greens in Regulation %14162.59%59.03%
    Putts Per Round3328.3528.8
    Par Breakers3526.19%18.06%
    Bogey Avoidance13917.01%18.06%

    Hadwin's best finishes

    • While Hadwin has not won any of the 17 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has collected three top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut 12 times, a success rate of 70.6%.
    • As of now, Hadwin has compiled 1075 points, which ranks him 30th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hadwin's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.115.
    • Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.594.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadwin's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 3.290 mark ranked 11th in the field.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hadwin posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.936, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
    • Hadwin posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.339) at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (which ranked him third in the field). In that tournament, he finished third.

    Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee980.0010.055
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green810.1011.256
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green680.1070.754
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting100-0.034-1.032
    Average Strokes Gained: Total830.1741.033

    Hadwin's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic266-68-63-67-40245
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-73+1--
    July 27-303M OpenMC70-69-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-69+2--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1667-66-69-69-9200
    August 17-20BMW Championship4472-70-72-72+648
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open267-68-63-67-19--
    January 4-7The Sentry1470-66-70-64-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC67-72-1--
    January 18-21The American Express665-65-66-67-2592
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3973-67-70-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational469-70-67-65-13300
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5269-75-76-74+612
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-73+4--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship568-71-68-69-896
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5375-73-82-70+1211
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4267-70-70-72-518
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1063-69-64-71-14146
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5271-71-79-71+811
    May 16-19PGA Championship6068-72-71-69-48
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-70+2--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday366-72-72-74-4350
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-73+7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

