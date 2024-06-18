Adam Hadwin betting profile: Travelers Championship

This season, Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.115.

Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.594.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadwin's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 3.290 mark ranked 11th in the field.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hadwin posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.936, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.