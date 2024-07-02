Trace Crowe betting profile:

In his last five events, Crowe has an average finish of 31st.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Crowe has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.

He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Trace Crowe has averaged 302.6 yards in his past five starts.

Crowe is averaging 1.130 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.