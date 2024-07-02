Tom Whitney betting profile:
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - APRIL 30: Tom Whitney hits a chip shot on the sixth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on April 30, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)
Tom Whitney takes to the links in the 2024 July 4-7. He is looking for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- This is Whitney's first time competing at the in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka posted numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Whitney's recent performances
- In his last five events, Whitney has not finished in the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Whitney hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 66th.
- He finished 1-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- Off the tee, Tom Whitney has averaged 302.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Whitney has an average of -3.496 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Whitney has an average of -4.270 in his past five tournaments.
Whitney's advanced stats and rankings
- Whitney owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.277 (43rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 295.7 yards ranks 113th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Whitney has a 0.025 average that ranks 90th on TOUR. He ranks 45th with a 67.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Whitney's -0.613 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 164th on TOUR this season, and his 30.00 putts-per-round average ranks 167th. He has broken par 22.81% of the time (123rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|113
|295.7
|302.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|45
|67.11%
|68.52%
|Putts Per Round
|167
|30.00
|31.3
|Par Breakers
|123
|22.81%
|18.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|162
|17.98%
|20.83%
Whitney's best finishes
- Whitney has taken part in 15 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 40%.
- Whitney, who has 82 points, currently sits 173rd in the FedExCup standings.
Whitney's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Whitney posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 10th in the field at 2.929.
- Whitney's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.086.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whitney delivered his best effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking 33rd in the field at 0.463. In that tournament, he finished 13th.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Whitney recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.134), which ranked 41st in the field.
- Whitney delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, a performance that ranked him 21st in the field.
Whitney's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|43
|0.277
|0.797
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|90
|0.025
|-0.259
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|171
|-0.612
|-1.312
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|164
|-0.613
|-3.496
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|162
|-0.923
|-4.270
Whitney's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|66-70-73
|-7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|70-67-75-68
|-8
|53
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|67-76
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|61
|67-69-71-75
|-6
|3
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|71-69-69-73
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|67-79
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|75
|72-72-75-74
|+5
|2
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|63
|71-69-70-75
|-3
|3
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|70-69
|-70
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|66
|65-70-75-73
|-1
|4
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Whitney as of the start of the .
