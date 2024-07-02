Tom Whitney betting profile:

In his last five events, Whitney has not finished in the top 20.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.

Whitney hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 66th.

He finished 1-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.

Off the tee, Tom Whitney has averaged 302.0 yards in his past five tournaments.

Whitney has an average of -3.496 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.