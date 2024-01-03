Viktor Hovland Betting Profile: The Sentry

Hovland has claimed victory twice while also earning three top-10 finishes over his last five events.

Hovland has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner three times and finished with a better-than-average score five times.

He has carded an average score of -12 over his last five appearances.

Viktor Hovland has averaged 306.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Hovland has an average of 3.484 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.