10H AGO

Akshay Bhatia Betting Profile: The Sentry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ST SIMONS ISLAND, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 18: Akshay Bhatia of the United States putts on the fifth greenduring the third round of The RSM Classic on the Seaside Course at Sea Island Resort on November 18, 2023 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    In his tournament at The RSM Classic in Saint Simons Island, Georgia, Akshay Bhatia posted a 38th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 The Sentry trying for better results.

    Latest odds for Bhatia at The Sentry.

    The Sentry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Sentry

    • Bhatia is playing at The Sentry for the first time in the past five years.
    • Jon Rahm finished with 4.409 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), -2.696 SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 307.5 (second in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 28.5 putts per round (first).

    Bhatia's Recent Performances

    • Bhatia has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Bhatia has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of -11 over his last five tournaments.
    • Akshay Bhatia has averaged 308.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Bhatia is averaging -1.297 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bhatia has an average of 1.771 in his past five tournaments.
    Bhatia's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance59304.9308.6
    Greens in Regulation %1170.63%76.94%
    Putts Per Round13929.2729.7
    Par Breakers2924.34%27.5%
    Bogey Avoidance4513.03%11.11%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Bhatia's Best Finishes

    • Bhatia participated in 24 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and earning four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut 18 times.
    • Last season Bhatia's best performance came when he shot -19 and finished second at the Puerto Rico Open.
    • Bhatia's 435 points last season ranked him 103rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Bhatia's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee320.3890.537
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green330.394-0.889
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green128-0.0373.419
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting183-0.505-1.297
    Average Strokes Gained: Total790.2411.771

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Bhatia's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 27-30Butterfield Bermuda Championship1768-67-69-68-12--
    November 17-20The RSM Classic4573-63-69-69-8--
    February 23-26The Honda Classic4971-65-74-69-1--
    March 2-5Puerto Rico Open266-71-67-65-19--
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship2473-63-72-71-9--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open4673-71-75-68-1--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC75-71+4--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta468-65-63-70-18--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship4372-69-69-73-1--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5669-68-70-77+4--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC73-78+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open6869-74-73-73+1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3566-69-69-70-10--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship968-68-70-65-17--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-71+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4366-72-72-70-8--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open3568-70-68-67-11--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2171-69-70-70E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1069-66-70-64-19--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2065-66-70-68-15--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic3869-66-67-68-12--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of The Sentry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

