Akshay Bhatia Betting Profile: The Sentry
ST SIMONS ISLAND, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 18: Akshay Bhatia of the United States putts on the fifth greenduring the third round of The RSM Classic on the Seaside Course at Sea Island Resort on November 18, 2023 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
In his tournament at The RSM Classic in Saint Simons Island, Georgia, Akshay Bhatia posted a 38th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 The Sentry trying for better results.
The Sentry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 4-7, 2024
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Sentry
- Bhatia is playing at The Sentry for the first time in the past five years.
- Jon Rahm finished with 4.409 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), -2.696 SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 307.5 (second in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 28.5 putts per round (first).
Bhatia's Recent Performances
- Bhatia has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- Over his last five tournaments, Bhatia has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of -11 over his last five tournaments.
- Akshay Bhatia has averaged 308.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Bhatia is averaging -1.297 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bhatia has an average of 1.771 in his past five tournaments.
Bhatia's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|59
|304.9
|308.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|11
|70.63%
|76.94%
|Putts Per Round
|139
|29.27
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|29
|24.34%
|27.5%
|Bogey Avoidance
|45
|13.03%
|11.11%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Bhatia's Best Finishes
- Bhatia participated in 24 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and earning four top-10 finishes.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 18 times.
- Last season Bhatia's best performance came when he shot -19 and finished second at the Puerto Rico Open.
- Bhatia's 435 points last season ranked him 103rd in the FedExCup standings.
Bhatia's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|32
|0.389
|0.537
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|33
|0.394
|-0.889
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|128
|-0.037
|3.419
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|183
|-0.505
|-1.297
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|79
|0.241
|1.771
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Bhatia's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|17
|68-67-69-68
|-12
|--
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|45
|73-63-69-69
|-8
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|49
|71-65-74-69
|-1
|--
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|2
|66-71-67-65
|-19
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|24
|73-63-72-71
|-9
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|46
|73-71-75-68
|-1
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|4
|68-65-63-70
|-18
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|72-69-69-73
|-1
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|69-68-70-77
|+4
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|73-78
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|68
|69-74-73-73
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|35
|66-69-69-70
|-10
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|9
|68-68-70-65
|-17
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|66-72-72-70
|-8
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|68-70-68-67
|-11
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|71-69-70-70
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|69-66-70-64
|-19
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|65-66-70-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|38
|69-66-67-68
|-12
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of The Sentry.
