Akshay Bhatia Betting Profile: The Sentry

Bhatia has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.

Over his last five tournaments, Bhatia has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.

He has carded an average score of -11 over his last five tournaments.

Akshay Bhatia has averaged 308.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Bhatia is averaging -1.297 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.