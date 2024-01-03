Justin Rose Betting Profile: The Sentry
Justin Rose hits the links January 4-7 in the 2024 The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua following an eighth-place finish in the Hero World Challenge in Nassau, Bahamas his last time in competition.
The Sentry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 4-7, 2024
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Sentry
- Rose is competing at The Sentry for the first time in the past five years.
- With numbers of 4.409 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), -2.696 in SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 in SG: Putting (first), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
- Rahm also posted numbers of 307.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 28.5 putts per round (first).
Rose's Recent Performances
- Rose has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Rose has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of -8 those three times he's made the cut.
- Justin Rose has averaged 297.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Rose has an average of 1.172 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Rose is averaging 0.959 Strokes Gained: Total.
Rose's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|144
|295.2
|297.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|135
|65.85%
|47.57%
|Putts Per Round
|13
|28.22
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|14
|25.25%
|25.35%
|Bogey Avoidance
|117
|14.30%
|15.63%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Rose's Best Finishes
- Rose, who played 22 tournaments last season, secured one win and seven finishes in the top 10.
- In those 22 tournaments, he made the cut on 16 occasions.
- Last season Rose's best performance came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He shot -18 and won the title (his only win last season).
- Rose collected 1088 points last season, placing 33rd in the FedExCup standings.
Rose's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|115
|-0.044
|-1.206
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|17
|0.560
|0.764
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|20
|0.272
|0.418
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|26
|0.404
|1.172
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|14
|1.193
|0.959
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Rose's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|9
|67-69-66-72
|-6
|66
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|29
|68-67-67-69
|-11
|26
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|26
|66-67-72-65
|-18
|30
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|18
|73-70-70-72
|-3
|48
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|1
|69-69-65-66
|-18
|500
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|6
|69-73-67-71
|-8
|89
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|36
|71-71-72-71
|+1
|16
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|16
|69-71-73-73
|-2
|53
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|25
|66-67-72-70
|-9
|33
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|9
|69-70-69-71
|-1
|82
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|69-66-72-70
|-3
|59
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|8
|69-69-66-71
|-13
|85
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-68
|+4
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|20
|76-67-61-68
|-8
|168
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|22
|70-65-68-73
|-4
|156
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|8
|72-71-68-66
|-11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Rose as of the start of The Sentry.
