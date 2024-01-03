Justin Rose Betting Profile: The Sentry

Rose has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five events.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Rose has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.

He has finished with an average score of -8 those three times he's made the cut.

Justin Rose has averaged 297.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Rose has an average of 1.172 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.