PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
10H AGO

Justin Rose Betting Profile: The Sentry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Justin Rose Betting Profile: The Sentry

    Justin Rose hits the links January 4-7 in the 2024 The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua following an eighth-place finish in the Hero World Challenge in Nassau, Bahamas his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Rose at The Sentry.

    The Sentry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Sentry

    • Rose is competing at The Sentry for the first time in the past five years.
    • With numbers of 4.409 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), -2.696 in SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 in SG: Putting (first), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
    • Rahm also posted numbers of 307.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 28.5 putts per round (first).

    Rose's Recent Performances

    • Rose has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Rose has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
    • He has finished with an average score of -8 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Justin Rose has averaged 297.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Rose has an average of 1.172 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Rose is averaging 0.959 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Rose .

    Rose's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance144295.2297.8
    Greens in Regulation %13565.85%47.57%
    Putts Per Round1328.2228.3
    Par Breakers1425.25%25.35%
    Bogey Avoidance11714.30%15.63%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Rose's Best Finishes

    • Rose, who played 22 tournaments last season, secured one win and seven finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 22 tournaments, he made the cut on 16 occasions.
    • Last season Rose's best performance came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He shot -18 and won the title (his only win last season).
    • Rose collected 1088 points last season, placing 33rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Rose's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee115-0.044-1.206
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green170.5600.764
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green200.2720.418
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting260.4041.172
    Average Strokes Gained: Total141.1930.959

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Rose's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 3-6World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-72-1--
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open967-69-66-72-666
    November 17-20The RSM Classic2968-67-67-69-1126
    January 19-22The American Express2666-67-72-65-1830
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open1873-70-70-72-348
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am169-69-65-66-18500
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC71-73+2--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC75-74+5--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship669-73-67-71-889
    March 16-19Valspar Championship3671-71-72-71+116
    April 6-9Masters Tournament1669-71-73-73-253
    April 13-16RBC Heritage2566-67-72-70-933
    May 18-21PGA Championship969-70-69-71-182
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge1269-66-72-70-359
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open869-69-66-71-1385
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC76-68+4--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-70E--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC74-74+6--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2076-67-61-68-8168
    August 17-20BMW Championship2270-65-68-73-4156
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge872-71-68-66-11--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rose as of the start of The Sentry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.