J.T. Poston Betting Profile: The Sentry

Poston has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.

Over his last five appearances, Poston has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average four times.

He has an average score of -10 across his last five events.

Off the tee, J.T. Poston has averaged 298.8 yards in his past five tournaments.

Poston has an average of 3.243 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.