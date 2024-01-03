PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
J.T. Poston Betting Profile: The Sentry

    In his last tournament at The RSM Classic in Saint Simons Island, Georgia, J.T. Poston ended the weekend at -11, good for a 44th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 The Sentry January 4-7 looking for better results.

    The Sentry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Sentry

    • Poston's average finish has been 16th, and his average score -12, over his last two appearances at The Sentry.
    • Poston finished 21st (with a score of -16) in his most recent appearance at The Sentry (in 2023).
    • When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.409 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), -2.696 SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 SG: Putting (first).
    • Rahm also posted numbers of 307.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 28.5 putts per round (first).

    Poston's Recent Performances

    • Poston has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
    • Over his last five appearances, Poston has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • He has an average score of -10 across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, J.T. Poston has averaged 298.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Poston has an average of 3.243 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Poston is averaging 5.272 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Poston's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance129297.0298.8
    Greens in Regulation %4668.83%73.33%
    Putts Per Round6728.7828.5
    Par Breakers6722.72%28.33%
    Bogey Avoidance5113.17%11.67%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Poston's Best Finishes

    • Poston teed off in 30 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and collecting seven top-10 finishes.
    • In those 30 events, he made the cut 20 times, a success rate of 66.7%.
    • Last season Poston had his best performance at the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities. He shot -17 and finished second (seven shots back of the winner).
    • With 907 points last season, Poston finished 45th in the FedExCup standings.

    Poston's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee118-0.081-1.664
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green470.2963.328
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green990.038-0.155
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting290.3953.243
    Average Strokes Gained: Total470.6475.272

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Poston's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC76-74+6--
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open2067-69-63-71-1438
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina6774-72-71-74+73
    November 3-6World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-69-1--
    November 17-20The RSM Classic2170-67-66-67-1237
    January 5-8Sentry Tournament of Champions2168-69-68-71-1645
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii2167-66-67-69-1137
    January 19-22The American Express665-66-66-68-2386
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC77-70+5--
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC73-71+2--
    February 23-26The Honda Classic6373-68-69-72+24
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-75+6--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship1070-68-71-72-364
    April 6-9Masters Tournament3474-72-76-70+423
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC70-71-1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC73-70+1--
    May 18-21PGA Championship4072-70-75-69+614
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-71+6--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3876-70-72-73+319
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC74-71+5--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC66-71-3--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic668-67-65-68-1681
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open669-66-65-71-986
    July 20-22The Open Championship4171-73-69-73+213
    July 27-303M Open266-66-66-69-17208
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship765-68-67-68-1280
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2466-67-70-70-7130
    August 17-20BMW Championship2269-68-73-66-4156
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open363-69-68-66-18--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4466-72-67-66-11--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of The Sentry.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

