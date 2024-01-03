J.T. Poston Betting Profile: The Sentry
1 Min Read
In his last tournament at The RSM Classic in Saint Simons Island, Georgia, J.T. Poston ended the weekend at -11, good for a 44th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 The Sentry January 4-7 looking for better results.
The Sentry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 4-7, 2024
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Sentry
- Poston's average finish has been 16th, and his average score -12, over his last two appearances at The Sentry.
- Poston finished 21st (with a score of -16) in his most recent appearance at The Sentry (in 2023).
- When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.409 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), -2.696 SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 SG: Putting (first).
- Rahm also posted numbers of 307.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 28.5 putts per round (first).
Poston's Recent Performances
- Poston has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- Over his last five appearances, Poston has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has an average score of -10 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, J.T. Poston has averaged 298.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Poston has an average of 3.243 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Poston is averaging 5.272 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Poston's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|129
|297.0
|298.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|46
|68.83%
|73.33%
|Putts Per Round
|67
|28.78
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|67
|22.72%
|28.33%
|Bogey Avoidance
|51
|13.17%
|11.67%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Poston's Best Finishes
- Poston teed off in 30 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and collecting seven top-10 finishes.
- In those 30 events, he made the cut 20 times, a success rate of 66.7%.
- Last season Poston had his best performance at the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities. He shot -17 and finished second (seven shots back of the winner).
- With 907 points last season, Poston finished 45th in the FedExCup standings.
Poston's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|118
|-0.081
|-1.664
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|47
|0.296
|3.328
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|99
|0.038
|-0.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|29
|0.395
|3.243
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|47
|0.647
|5.272
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Poston's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|20
|67-69-63-71
|-14
|38
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|67
|74-72-71-74
|+7
|3
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|21
|70-67-66-67
|-12
|37
|January 5-8
|Sentry Tournament of Champions
|21
|68-69-68-71
|-16
|45
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|21
|67-66-67-69
|-11
|37
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|6
|65-66-66-68
|-23
|86
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|77-70
|+5
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|63
|73-68-69-72
|+2
|4
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|10
|70-68-71-72
|-3
|64
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|34
|74-72-76-70
|+4
|23
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|40
|72-70-75-69
|+6
|14
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|38
|76-70-72-73
|+3
|19
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|66-71
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|68-67-65-68
|-16
|81
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|6
|69-66-65-71
|-9
|86
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|41
|71-73-69-73
|+2
|13
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|2
|66-66-66-69
|-17
|208
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|65-68-67-68
|-12
|80
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|66-67-70-70
|-7
|130
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|22
|69-68-73-66
|-4
|156
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|63-69-68-66
|-18
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|66-72-67-66
|-11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of The Sentry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.