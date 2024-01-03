Chris Kirk Betting Profile: The Sentry

Kirk has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Over his last five events, Kirk has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.

He has an average score of -8 across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Chris Kirk has averaged 293.2 yards in his past five starts.

Kirk is averaging -1.131 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.