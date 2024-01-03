PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
10H AGO

Chris Kirk Betting Profile: The Sentry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chris Kirk Betting Profile: The Sentry

    In his competition at The RSM Classic in Saint Simons Island, Georgia, Chris Kirk carded a 28th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 The Sentry aiming for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Kirk at The Sentry.

    The Sentry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Sentry

    • In the past five years, this is Kirk's first time playing at The Sentry.
    • Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.409 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), -2.696 in SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 in SG: Putting (first).
    • Rahm also posted numbers of 307.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 28.5 putts per round (first).

    Kirk's Recent Performances

    • Kirk has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five events, Kirk has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has an average score of -8 across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Chris Kirk has averaged 293.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Kirk is averaging -1.131 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kirk is averaging 0.126 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kirk .

    Kirk's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance133296.4293.2
    Greens in Regulation %11066.67%73.61%
    Putts Per Round5428.6530.4
    Par Breakers11521.50%19.79%
    Bogey Avoidance2912.68%11.46%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Kirk's Best Finishes

    • Kirk played 28 tournaments last season, picking up one win with three top-five finishes and four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut 18 times.
    • Last season Kirk's best performance came at The Honda Classic, where he won the title with a score of -27.
    • Kirk accumulated 1161 points last season, which ranked him 28th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kirk's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee970.009-0.669
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green340.3921.318
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green150.2830.014
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting700.134-1.131
    Average Strokes Gained: Total300.8190.126

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Kirk's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship4374-68-67-74-510
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship3074-67-70-69-823
    October 6-9Shriners Children's OpenMC69-70-3--
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina5271-68-71-75+16
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship6471-67-71-72-34
    November 17-20The RSM ClassicMC71-69-2--
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii364-65-68-68-15190
    January 19-22The American Express369-67-63-64-25163
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC72-71+1--
    February 23-26The Honda Classic169-62-66-69-27500
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3967-75-74-73+113
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-75+4--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open1067-72-69-72-865
    April 6-9Masters Tournament2370-74-72-71-142
    April 13-16RBC Heritage4169-69-68-72-612
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship5667-71-73-74+16
    May 18-21PGA Championship2970-75-69-71+526
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-73+5--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-74+4--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC71-73+4--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic1467-68-67-69-1755
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2168-66-66-71-1339
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC78-70+6--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-71+4--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1671-67-67-66-9200
    August 17-20BMW Championship2966-66-75-71-2115
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2869-67-66-66-14--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of The Sentry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.