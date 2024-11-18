Zecheng Dou betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 12: Zecheng Dou of China hits his tee at the ninth hole during the first round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation 2024 at Vanderbilt Legends Club on September 12, 2024 in Franklin, Tennessee. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)
Zecheng Dou will compete in the 2024 The RSM Classic from Nov. 21-24 after a 53rd-place finish at the Men’s Olympic Golf Competition.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- In his last three appearances at The RSM Classic, Dou has an average finish of 67th, and an average score of 1-under.
- Dou missed the cut (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic in 2023.
- Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- En route to his victory last year, Åberg posted an average driving distance of 309.5 (second in field), hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28 putts per round (ninth).
Dou's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/16/2023
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|11/17/2022
|67
|69-67-71-74
|-1
Dou's recent performances
- Dou has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Over his last five appearances, Dou has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five tournaments.
- Zecheng Dou has averaged 318.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Dou has an average of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Dou is averaging Strokes Gained: Total.
Dou's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|300.6
|318.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|68.89%
|67.46%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.65
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|28.06%
|24.21%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.50%
|15.48%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Dou's best finishes
- Dou has taken part in nine tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
- In those nine tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
Dou's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Dou's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|70-70-71-66
|-11
|12
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|50
|68-71-71-72
|-6
|5
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-74
|-66
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|46
|65-72-69-72
|-6
|6
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-75
|E
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|53
|69-70-77-73
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Dou as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.