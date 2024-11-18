Daniel Berger betting profile: The RSM Classic

This season, Berger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.713.

Berger's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.326. He finished 36th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Berger's best effort this season was at the 3M Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.916 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, Berger recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.671, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished 39th in that event.