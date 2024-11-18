1H AGO
Daniel Berger betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
Daniel Berger enters the 2024 The RSM Classic Nov. 21-24 after a 62nd-place finish in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in his most recent tournament.
Latest odds for Berger at The RSM Classic.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- In the past five years, this is Berger's first time competing at The RSM Classic.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Ludvig Åberg posted numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Åberg's average driving distance was 309.5 (second in field), he hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (ninth).
Berger's recent performances
- Berger has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- Berger has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has finished with an average score of -11 those five times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Daniel Berger has averaged 303.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Berger has an average of 1.921 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Berger is averaging 5.644 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bet now on Berger .
Berger's advanced stats and rankings
- Berger has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.360 this season, which ranks 26th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.6 yards) ranks 117th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Berger owns a 0.197 mark (67th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Berger has delivered a -0.435 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 168th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 169th with a putts-per-round average of 29.82, and he ranks 68th by breaking par 24.85% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|117
|298.6
|303.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|15
|71.06%
|78.06%
|Putts Per Round
|169
|29.82
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|68
|24.85%
|28.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|109
|14.66%
|9.17%
Berger's best finishes
- Berger has not won any of the 25 tournaments he has played this season, though he has collected one top-10 finish.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut 14 times (56%).
- With 221 points, Berger currently ranks 140th in the FedExCup standings.
Berger's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Berger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.713.
- Berger's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.326. He finished 36th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Berger's best effort this season was at the 3M Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.916 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, Berger recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.671, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished 39th in that event.
- Berger posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.519) in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship. That ranked seventh in the field.
Berger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|26
|0.360
|2.638
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|67
|0.197
|0.755
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|75
|0.082
|0.329
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|168
|-0.435
|1.921
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|89
|0.205
|5.644
Berger's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|68-68-67-68
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|66-69-72-69
|-8
|24
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-74
|+8
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|70-70-69-69
|-2
|9
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|50
|70-70-73-69
|-6
|5
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-73
|-7
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|67-67-67-66
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|36
|70-69-70-67
|-8
|12
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|45
|69-70-71-72
|+2
|10
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-76
|+8
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|21
|73-70-73-69
|+5
|85
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|75-66
|-1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|68-68-68-71
|-5
|10
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|7
|65-65-71-67
|-20
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|35
|72-65-65-70
|-12
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|39
|67-67-70-70
|-10
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|20
|74-66-64-70
|-14
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|62
|73-67-70-73
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.