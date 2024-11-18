Kevin Yu betting profile: The RSM Classic
Kevin Yu enters play in St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA, seeking better results Nov. 21-24 in the 2024 The RSM Classic after failing to make the cut in his last outing, the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- In his last three appearances at The RSM Classic, Yu has an average finish of 54th, and an average score of 6-under.
- In 2023, Yu missed the cut (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic.
- Ludvig Åberg finished with 4.896 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 2.387 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Åberg posted an average driving distance of 309.5 (second in field), hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28 putts per round (ninth).
Yu's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/16/2023
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|11/17/2022
|54
|72-66-69-69
|-6
|11/18/2021
|MC
|71-73
|+2
Yu's recent performances
- Yu has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Yu has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -24 those two times he's made the cut.
- Kevin Yu has averaged 305.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Yu is averaging 0.933 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Yu is averaging 2.187 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Yu's advanced stats and rankings
- Yu has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.503, which ranks 14th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (308.4 yards) ranks 34th, and his 58.9% driving accuracy average ranks 136th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Yu ranks 31st on TOUR, posting an average of 0.368, while he ranks 14th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 71.10%.
- On the greens, Yu's -0.354 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 158th this season, and his 29.83 putts-per-round average ranks 170th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|34
|308.4
|305.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|14
|71.10%
|73.02%
|Putts Per Round
|170
|29.83
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|8
|27.62%
|25.40%
|Bogey Avoidance
|125
|14.90%
|9.52%
Yu's best finishes
- Yu has played 26 tournaments this season, and he has secured one win along with three top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 15 times (57.7%).
- With 469 points, Yu currently ranks 90th in the FedExCup standings.
Yu's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Yu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open, ranking second in the field at 6.130. In that event, he finished 39th.
- Yu's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 6.349.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yu produced his best performance this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking 14th in the field with a mark of 1.993.
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Yu posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 8.671, which ranked him second in the field. He finished first in that event.
- Yu posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship, which was held in October 2024. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that event).
Yu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|14
|0.503
|1.028
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|31
|0.368
|0.355
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|160
|-0.269
|-0.129
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|158
|-0.354
|0.933
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|82
|0.249
|2.187
Yu's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|3
|66-66-66-63
|-27
|145
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|6
|64-74-73-67
|-10
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|72-68-73
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|66-67-70-69
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|72-73-74-67
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|64-70-62-75
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|67-69-66-67
|-15
|59
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|61
|69-69-72-75
|+5
|5
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|70-70-67-71
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|70-70-68-71
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|20
|68-63-69-67
|-17
|43
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|73
|69-71-75-73
|+4
|3
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|52
|73-69-72-74
|+4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|1
|66-66-66-67
|-37
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|65-68-66-71
|-10
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|76-67
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of The RSM Classic.
