PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Kevin Yu betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Yu betting profile: The RSM Classic

    Kevin Yu enters play in St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA, seeking better results Nov. 21-24 in the 2024 The RSM Classic after failing to make the cut in his last outing, the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Latest odds for Yu at The RSM Classic.

    The RSM Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
    • Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
    • Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
    • Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg

    At The RSM Classic

    • In his last three appearances at The RSM Classic, Yu has an average finish of 54th, and an average score of 6-under.
    • In 2023, Yu missed the cut (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic.
    • Ludvig Åberg finished with 4.896 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 2.387 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Åberg posted an average driving distance of 309.5 (second in field), hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28 putts per round (ninth).

    Yu's recent history at The RSM Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/16/2023MC69-72-1
    11/17/20225472-66-69-69-6
    11/18/2021MC71-73+2

    Yu's recent performances

    • Yu has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Yu has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has finished with an average score of -24 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Kevin Yu has averaged 305.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Yu is averaging 0.933 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Yu is averaging 2.187 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Yu .

    Yu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Yu has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.503, which ranks 14th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (308.4 yards) ranks 34th, and his 58.9% driving accuracy average ranks 136th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Yu ranks 31st on TOUR, posting an average of 0.368, while he ranks 14th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 71.10%.
    • On the greens, Yu's -0.354 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 158th this season, and his 29.83 putts-per-round average ranks 170th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance34308.4305.8
    Greens in Regulation %1471.10%73.02%
    Putts Per Round17029.8329.8
    Par Breakers827.62%25.40%
    Bogey Avoidance12514.90%9.52%

    Yu's best finishes

    • Yu has played 26 tournaments this season, and he has secured one win along with three top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 15 times (57.7%).
    • With 469 points, Yu currently ranks 90th in the FedExCup standings.

    Yu's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Yu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open, ranking second in the field at 6.130. In that event, he finished 39th.
    • Yu's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 6.349.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yu produced his best performance this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking 14th in the field with a mark of 1.993.
    • At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Yu posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 8.671, which ranked him second in the field. He finished first in that event.
    • Yu posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship, which was held in October 2024. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that event).

    Yu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140.5031.028
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green310.3680.355
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green160-0.269-0.129
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting158-0.3540.933
    Average Strokes Gained: Total820.2492.187

    Yu's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-71-1--
    January 18-21The American Express366-66-66-63-27145
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open664-74-73-67-1092
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5872-68-73-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC69-73E--
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC75-75+8--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches966-67-70-69-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC74-69+1--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3972-73-74-67-215
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2864-70-62-75-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-69-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic467-69-66-67-1559
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6169-69-72-75+55
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4270-70-67-71-211
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3170-70-68-71-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2068-63-69-67-1743
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-69+2--
    July 25-283M Open7369-71-75-73+43
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition5273-69-72-74+4--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-71+3--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship166-66-66-67-37--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC72-71+1--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1665-68-66-71-10--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC76-67+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.