Kevin Yu betting profile: The RSM Classic

This season, Yu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open, ranking second in the field at 6.130. In that event, he finished 39th.

Yu's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 6.349.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yu produced his best performance this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking 14th in the field with a mark of 1.993.

At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Yu posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 8.671, which ranked him second in the field. He finished first in that event.