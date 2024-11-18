Francesco Molinari betting profile: The RSM Classic

Over his last five appearances, Molinari has finished in the top 20 once.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Molinari has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.

He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Francesco Molinari has averaged 288.7 yards in his past five starts.

Molinari has an average of -1.554 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.