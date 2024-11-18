Francesco Molinari betting profile: The RSM Classic
Francesco Molinari enters the 2024 The RSM Classic Nov. 21-24 coming off a 17th-place finish in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in his last competition.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- Over the last two times Molinari has entered The RSM Classic, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
- Molinari last played at The RSM Classic in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 3-under.
- Ludvig Åberg finished with 4.896 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 2.387 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Åberg posted an average driving distance of 309.5 (second in field), hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28 putts per round (ninth).
Molinari's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/16/2023
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|11/17/2022
|MC
|67-74
|-1
Molinari's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Molinari has finished in the top 20 once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Molinari has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Francesco Molinari has averaged 288.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Molinari has an average of -1.554 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Molinari is averaging -0.998 Strokes Gained: Total.
Molinari's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|288.9
|288.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|66.67%
|72.92%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.68
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|22.08%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.25%
|15.28%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Molinari's best finishes
- Molinari has played 14 tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
- In those 14 tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
Molinari's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.241
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|2.696
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.899
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.554
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.998
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Molinari's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|73
|70-69-77-74
|+2
|3
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|72-69-73-72
|-2
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-77
|-2
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|64
|73-72-77-71
|+13
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|66-69-72-66
|-7
|8
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-78
|+9
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|59
|66-70-75-70
|-3
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|17
|68-66-70-70
|-10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Molinari as of the start of The RSM Classic.
