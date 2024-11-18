PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Francesco Molinari betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Francesco Molinari enters the 2024 The RSM Classic Nov. 21-24 coming off a 17th-place finish in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in his last competition.

    The RSM Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
    • Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
    • Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
    • Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg

    At The RSM Classic

    • Over the last two times Molinari has entered The RSM Classic, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
    • Molinari last played at The RSM Classic in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 3-under.
    • Ludvig Åberg finished with 4.896 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 2.387 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Åberg posted an average driving distance of 309.5 (second in field), hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28 putts per round (ninth).

    Molinari's recent history at The RSM Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/16/2023MC69-70-3
    11/17/2022MC67-74-1

    Molinari's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Molinari has finished in the top 20 once.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Molinari has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Francesco Molinari has averaged 288.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Molinari has an average of -1.554 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Molinari is averaging -0.998 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Molinari's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-288.9288.7
    Greens in Regulation %-66.67%72.92%
    Putts Per Round-29.6830.3
    Par Breakers-22.08%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance-17.25%15.28%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Molinari's best finishes

    • Molinari has played 14 tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 14 tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.

    Molinari's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.241
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--2.696
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---1.899
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.554
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.998

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Molinari's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7370-69-77-74+23
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC74-70+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-72E--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5472-69-73-72-29
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-73+1--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-77-2--
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-75+4--
    June 13-16U.S. Open6473-72-77-71+137
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-70-2--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4666-69-72-66-78
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC73-78+9--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open5966-70-75-70-3--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship1768-66-70-70-10--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Molinari as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.