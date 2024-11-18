Zach Johnson betting profile: The RSM Classic

This season, Johnson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 2.892.

Johnson's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.802 (he finished 20th in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Johnson's best effort this season was in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.090. He finished 53rd in that event.

At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Johnson posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.637), which ranked eighth in the field.