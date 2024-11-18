PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Zach Johnson betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his last tournament, Zach Johnson missed the cut at the Sanderson Farms Championship. He'll be after a better outcome Nov. 21-24 in St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA, at the 2024 The RSM Classic.

    The RSM Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
    • Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
    • Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
    • Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg

    At The RSM Classic

    • Over his last eight trips to The RSM Classic, Johnson has an average score of 12-under, with an average finish of 20th.
    • In 2023, Johnson failed to make the cut (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Ludvig Åberg posted numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Åberg posted an average driving distance of 309.5 (second in field), hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28 putts per round (ninth).

    Johnson's recent history at The RSM Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/16/2023MC70-70-2
    11/17/2022MC69-72-1
    11/18/20211661-71-73-66-11
    11/19/2020666-67-65-68-16
    11/21/20196169-69-68-72-4

    Johnson's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Johnson has an average finish of 37th.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Johnson has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 9-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Zach Johnson has averaged 284.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Johnson is averaging 1.724 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Johnson has an average of 1.881 in his past five tournaments.
    Johnson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Johnson owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.126 (129th) this season, while his average driving distance of 284.1 yards ranks 177th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Johnson ranks 124th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.128, while he ranks 99th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.91%.
    • On the greens, Johnson has registered a 0.450 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 21st on TOUR, while he ranks 81st with a putts-per-round average of 28.93. He has broken par 27.29% of the time (11th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance177284.1284.1
    Greens in Regulation %9966.91%68.06%
    Putts Per Round8128.9328.8
    Par Breakers1127.29%24.31%
    Bogey Avoidance15416.06%14.58%

    Johnson's best finishes

    • Johnson, who has participated in 17 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 58.8%.
    • With 202 points, Johnson currently sits 145th in the FedExCup standings.

    Johnson's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Johnson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 2.892.
    • Johnson's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.802 (he finished 20th in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Johnson's best effort this season was in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.090. He finished 53rd in that event.
    • At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Johnson posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.637), which ranked eighth in the field.
    • Johnson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.694) in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic. That ranked 26th in the field.

    Johnson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee129-0.126-0.277
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green124-0.128-1.059
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green700.1011.493
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting210.4501.724
    Average Strokes Gained: Total730.2961.881

    Johnson's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-72E--
    January 18-21The American Express2562-69-68-70-1930
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6070-70-70-71-35
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2171-68-69-66-1037
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-76+4--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC70-76+2--
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC76-75+7--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1963-69-65-72-1916
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2066-67-67-68-1642
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge4568-70-71-73+210
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-70+2--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6368-68-74-73-54
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2665-67-71-66-1532
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC76-75+9--
    July 25-283M Open5368-71-69-72-46
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship3368-67-68-69-821
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-72-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Johnson as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.