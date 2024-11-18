Zach Johnson betting profile: The RSM Classic
In his last tournament, Zach Johnson missed the cut at the Sanderson Farms Championship. He'll be after a better outcome Nov. 21-24 in St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA, at the 2024 The RSM Classic.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- Over his last eight trips to The RSM Classic, Johnson has an average score of 12-under, with an average finish of 20th.
- In 2023, Johnson failed to make the cut (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Ludvig Åberg posted numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- En route to his victory last year, Åberg posted an average driving distance of 309.5 (second in field), hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28 putts per round (ninth).
Johnson's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/16/2023
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|11/17/2022
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|11/18/2021
|16
|61-71-73-66
|-11
|11/19/2020
|6
|66-67-65-68
|-16
|11/21/2019
|61
|69-69-68-72
|-4
Johnson's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Johnson has an average finish of 37th.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Johnson has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 9-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Zach Johnson has averaged 284.1 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Johnson is averaging 1.724 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Johnson has an average of 1.881 in his past five tournaments.
Johnson's advanced stats and rankings
- Johnson owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.126 (129th) this season, while his average driving distance of 284.1 yards ranks 177th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Johnson ranks 124th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.128, while he ranks 99th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.91%.
- On the greens, Johnson has registered a 0.450 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 21st on TOUR, while he ranks 81st with a putts-per-round average of 28.93. He has broken par 27.29% of the time (11th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|177
|284.1
|284.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|99
|66.91%
|68.06%
|Putts Per Round
|81
|28.93
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|11
|27.29%
|24.31%
|Bogey Avoidance
|154
|16.06%
|14.58%
Johnson's best finishes
- Johnson, who has participated in 17 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 58.8%.
- With 202 points, Johnson currently sits 145th in the FedExCup standings.
Johnson's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Johnson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 2.892.
- Johnson's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.802 (he finished 20th in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Johnson's best effort this season was in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.090. He finished 53rd in that event.
- At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Johnson posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.637), which ranked eighth in the field.
- Johnson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.694) in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic. That ranked 26th in the field.
Johnson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|129
|-0.126
|-0.277
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|124
|-0.128
|-1.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|70
|0.101
|1.493
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|21
|0.450
|1.724
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|73
|0.296
|1.881
Johnson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|62-69-68-70
|-19
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|70-70-70-71
|-3
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|71-68-69-66
|-10
|37
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|63-69-65-72
|-19
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|20
|66-67-67-68
|-16
|42
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|45
|68-70-71-73
|+2
|10
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|63
|68-68-74-73
|-5
|4
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|26
|65-67-71-66
|-15
|32
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+9
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|53
|68-71-69-72
|-4
|6
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|68-67-68-69
|-8
|21
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Johnson as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.