Zac Blair betting profile: The RSM Classic

    Zac Blair hits the links in the 2024 The RSM Classic Nov. 21-24. He is trying for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    The RSM Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
    • Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
    • Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
    • Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg

    At The RSM Classic

    • Over his last five trips to The RSM Classic, Blair has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 43rd.
    • In Blair's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Ludvig Åberg finished with 4.896 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 2.387 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Åberg posted an average driving distance of 309.5 (second in field), hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28 putts per round (ninth).

    Blair's recent history at The RSM Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/16/2023MC72-68-2
    11/17/20222967-69-68-67-11
    11/21/2019MC72-73+3

    Blair's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Blair has an average finish of 55th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Blair has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 4-under across his last five events.
    • Zac Blair has averaged 287.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Blair has an average of -3.654 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Blair is averaging -4.014 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Blair's advanced stats and rankings

    • Blair has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.312 this season, which ranks 154th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (283.1 yards) ranks 179th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Blair ranks 90th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.099. Additionally, he ranks 114th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.18%.
    • On the greens, Blair's -0.114 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 122nd this season, while he averages 28.90 putts per round (78th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance179283.1287.8
    Greens in Regulation %11466.18%71.91%
    Putts Per Round7828.9029.7
    Par Breakers13022.99%19.75%
    Bogey Avoidance8514.03%12.04%

    Blair's best finishes

    • Blair has taken part in 27 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with two finishes in the top-five.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 17 times.
    • As of now, Blair has accumulated 344 points, which ranks him 115th in the FedExCup standings.

    Blair's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Blair's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Procore Championship, where his 2.483 mark ranked ninth in the field.
    • Blair's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he produced a 8.772 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Blair posted his best effort this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 4.057.
    • At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Blair recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.448, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished 13th in that event).
    • Blair delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.128) at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

    Blair's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee154-0.312-3.532
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green900.0992.487
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green360.2080.683
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting122-0.114-3.654
    Average Strokes Gained: Total120-0.119-4.014

    Blair's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3070-65-68-68-921
    January 18-21The American Express6267-67-67-75-124
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7369-68-79-74+23
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4969-68-73-69-58
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-71-1--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5473-70-70-73-29
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC69-75+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-73+6--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC78-75+9--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans463-70-60-72-2373
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
    May 16-19PGA Championship5373-66-68-72-510
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-73+7--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2467-68-71-68-636
    June 13-16U.S. Open2670-69-75-72+658
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-73+2--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic4666-69-72-67-109
    July 11-14ISCO Championship270-64-68-64-33104
    July 25-283M OpenMC68-74E--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4573-63-70-69-510
    September 12-15Procore Championship1370-69-69-71-9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-71-4--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship6668-69-70-75-2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open6169-70-71-72-2--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4666-70-68-72-4--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship4571-71-70-67-9--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC76-65-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.