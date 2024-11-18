Zac Blair betting profile: The RSM Classic

This season Blair's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Procore Championship, where his 2.483 mark ranked ninth in the field.

Blair's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he produced a 8.772 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Blair posted his best effort this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 4.057.

At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Blair recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.448, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished 13th in that event).