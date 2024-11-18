Zac Blair betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
Zac Blair hits the links in the 2024 The RSM Classic Nov. 21-24. He is trying for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- Over his last five trips to The RSM Classic, Blair has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 43rd.
- In Blair's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Ludvig Åberg finished with 4.896 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 2.387 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Åberg posted an average driving distance of 309.5 (second in field), hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28 putts per round (ninth).
Blair's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/16/2023
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|11/17/2022
|29
|67-69-68-67
|-11
|11/21/2019
|MC
|72-73
|+3
Blair's recent performances
- In his last five events, Blair has an average finish of 55th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Blair has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 4-under across his last five events.
- Zac Blair has averaged 287.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Blair has an average of -3.654 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Blair is averaging -4.014 Strokes Gained: Total.
Blair's advanced stats and rankings
- Blair has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.312 this season, which ranks 154th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (283.1 yards) ranks 179th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Blair ranks 90th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.099. Additionally, he ranks 114th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.18%.
- On the greens, Blair's -0.114 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 122nd this season, while he averages 28.90 putts per round (78th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|179
|283.1
|287.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|114
|66.18%
|71.91%
|Putts Per Round
|78
|28.90
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|130
|22.99%
|19.75%
|Bogey Avoidance
|85
|14.03%
|12.04%
Blair's best finishes
- Blair has taken part in 27 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with two finishes in the top-five.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 17 times.
- As of now, Blair has accumulated 344 points, which ranks him 115th in the FedExCup standings.
Blair's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Blair's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Procore Championship, where his 2.483 mark ranked ninth in the field.
- Blair's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he produced a 8.772 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Blair posted his best effort this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 4.057.
- At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Blair recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.448, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished 13th in that event).
- Blair delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.128) at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
Blair's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|154
|-0.312
|-3.532
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|90
|0.099
|2.487
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|36
|0.208
|0.683
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|122
|-0.114
|-3.654
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|120
|-0.119
|-4.014
Blair's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-65-68-68
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|62
|67-67-67-75
|-12
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|73
|69-68-79-74
|+2
|3
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|69-68-73-69
|-5
|8
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|73-70-70-73
|-2
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|78-75
|+9
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-70-60-72
|-23
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|53
|73-66-68-72
|-5
|10
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|24
|67-68-71-68
|-6
|36
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|26
|70-69-75-72
|+6
|58
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|46
|66-69-72-67
|-10
|9
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|2
|70-64-68-64
|-33
|104
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|73-63-70-69
|-5
|10
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|70-69-69-71
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|66
|68-69-70-75
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|61
|69-70-71-72
|-2
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|46
|66-70-68-72
|-4
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|71-71-70-67
|-9
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|76-65
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.