William McGirt betting profile: The RSM Classic

In his last five tournaments, McGirt has an average finish of 31st.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five appearances, McGirt has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.

He has an average score of 11-under across his last five events.

William McGirt has averaged 284.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, McGirt is averaging 0.872 Strokes Gained: Putting.