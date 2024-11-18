William McGirt betting profile: The RSM Classic
NAPA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 13: William McGirt of the United States chips onto the fourth green during the second round of the Procore Championship 2024 at Silverado Resort on September 13, 2024 in Napa, California. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
After he finished 28th in this tournament in 2023, William McGirt has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 The RSM Classic in St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA, Nov. 21-24.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- Over his last four trips to The RSM Classic, McGirt has an average score of 10-under, with an average finish of 29th.
- McGirt last played at The RSM Classic in 2023, finishing 28th with a score of 14-under.
- With numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth), Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Åberg's average driving distance was 309.5 (second in field), he hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (ninth).
McGirt's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/16/2023
|28
|67-68-67-66
|-14
|11/18/2021
|51
|66-69-71-72
|-4
McGirt's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, McGirt has an average finish of 31st.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, McGirt has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has an average score of 11-under across his last five events.
- William McGirt has averaged 284.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, McGirt is averaging 0.872 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, McGirt is averaging -1.339 Strokes Gained: Total.
McGirt's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|284.6
|284.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|69.44%
|71.43%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.59
|30.5
|Par Breakers
|-
|19.44%
|21.43%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|12.12%
|12.70%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
McGirt's best finishes
- McGirt has participated in seven tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
McGirt's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.578
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.454
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.872
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.339
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
McGirt's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|71-69-68-73
|-7
|7
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|63
|71-69-73-70
|-1
|3
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|25
|68-67-67-71
|-15
|20
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|70-66-69-72
|-7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for McGirt as of the start of The RSM Classic.
