MJ Daffue betting profile: The RSM Classic
BOISE, IDAHO - AUGUST 21: MJ Daffue of South Africa hits his tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron at Hillcrest Country Club on August 21, 2022 in Boise, Idaho. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
MJ Daffue tries for better results in the 2024 The RSM Classic having failed to make the cut at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) in 2023.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- Over his last two trips to The RSM Classic, Daffue has an average score of 1-over, with an average finish of 69th.
- Daffue missed the cut (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent go-round at The RSM Classic in 2023.
- Ludvig Åberg finished with 4.896 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 2.387 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Åberg also posted numbers of 309.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 86.11% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28 putts per round (ninth).
Daffue's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/16/2023
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|11/17/2022
|69
|70-68-70-75
|+1
Daffue's recent performances
- In his last five events, Daffue has an average finish of 49th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Daffue has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 8-under.
- MJ Daffue has averaged 311.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Daffue is averaging 0.738 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Daffue is averaging 2.025 Strokes Gained: Total.
Daffue's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|310.6
|311.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|65.36%
|68.30%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.24
|27.9
|Par Breakers
|-
|24.84%
|26.80%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|13.40%
|15.03%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Daffue's best finishes
- Daffue has taken part in seven tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those seven tournaments, he had a 42.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
Daffue's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.277
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.312
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|1.322
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.738
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|2.025
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Daffue's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|65
|65-75-76-74
|+6
|4
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|62-76
|-64
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|45
|69-67-70-70
|-12
|6
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|46
|73-67-69-70
|-5
|9
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|W/D
|73
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Daffue as of the start of The RSM Classic.
