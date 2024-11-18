MJ Daffue betting profile: The RSM Classic

In his last five events, Daffue has an average finish of 49th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Daffue has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.

In his last five events, his average score has been 8-under.

MJ Daffue has averaged 311.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Daffue is averaging 0.738 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.