Tommy Gainey betting profile: The RSM Classic
After he finished 53rd in this tournament in 2023, Tommy Gainey has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 The RSM Classic in St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA, Nov. 21-24.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- Gainey's average finish has been 53rd, and his average score 10-under, over his last five appearances at The RSM Classic.
- Gainey last played at The RSM Classic in 2023, finishing 53rd with a score of 10-under.
- Ludvig Åberg finished with 4.896 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 2.387 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Åberg also posted numbers of 309.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 86.11% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28 putts per round (ninth).
Gainey's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/16/2023
|53
|66-71-67-68
|-10
|11/21/2019
|MC
|73-69
|E
Gainey's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Gainey has an average finish of 62nd.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Gainey has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 2-over over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Tommy Gainey has averaged 294.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Gainey has an average of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Gainey has an average of in his past five tournaments.
Gainey's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|284.8
|294.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|63.01%
|65.97%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.13
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.32%
|18.40%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.81%
|17.01%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gainey's best finishes
- Gainey did not post a top-10 finish last season (he took part in 15 tournaments).
- In those 15 events, he made the cut four times (26.7%).
- Last season Gainey's best performance came when he shot 11-under and finished 32nd at the Puerto Rico Open.
- Gainey's 46 points last season placed him 218th in the FedExCup standings.
Gainey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gainey's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|69-69-70-69
|-11
|12
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Gainey as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.