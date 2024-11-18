Tommy Gainey betting profile: The RSM Classic

In his last five appearances, Gainey has an average finish of 62nd.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Gainey has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.

He has carded an average score of 2-over over his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Tommy Gainey has averaged 294.3 yards in his past five starts.

Gainey has an average of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.