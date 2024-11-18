William Furr betting profile: The RSM Classic

In his last five tournaments, Furr has an average finish of 50th.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, William Furr has averaged 310.6 yards in his past five tournaments.

Furr is averaging 1.036 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.