William Furr betting profile: The RSM Classic

At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, William Furr struggled, failing to make the cut at Port Royal Golf Course. He is aiming for a bounce-back performance in St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA, at the 2024 The RSM Classic from Nov. 21-24.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- This is Furr's first time playing at The RSM Classic in the past five years.
- When Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.896 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 2.387 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 SG: Putting (fourth).
- Åberg averaged 309.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 86.11% (fifth), and attempted 28 putts per round (ninth) in that victory a year ago.
Furr's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Furr has an average finish of 50th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, William Furr has averaged 310.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Furr is averaging 1.036 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Furr has an average of -0.861 in his past five tournaments.
Furr's advanced stats and rankings
- Furr has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.048, which ranks 119th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (312.1 yards) ranks 16th, and his 54.2% driving accuracy average ranks 174th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Furr ranks 163rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.428. Additionally, he ranks 103rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.57%.
- On the greens, Furr's -0.069 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 112th this season, and his 29.36 putts-per-round average ranks 141st.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|16
|312.1
|310.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|103
|66.57%
|68.80%
|Putts Per Round
|141
|29.36
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|144
|22.42%
|23.08%
|Bogey Avoidance
|103
|14.55%
|12.82%
Furr's best finishes
- Furr has participated in 23 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 23 tournaments, he had a 30.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
- Currently, Furr ranks 197th in the FedExCup standings with 37 points.
Furr's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Furr's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where his 2.568 mark ranked in the field.
- Furr produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the John Deere Classic, ranking 20th in the field at 3.992. In that tournament, he finished 72nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Furr posted his best mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 5.945.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Furr recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.447, which was his best so far this season. That ranked sixth in the field.
- Furr posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.009) at the Procore Championship in September 2024. That ranked 13th in the field.
Furr's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|119
|-0.048
|0.077
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|163
|-0.428
|-1.289
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|110
|-0.023
|-0.686
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|112
|-0.069
|1.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|157
|-0.567
|-0.861
Furr's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|W/D
|66-77
|-1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|69-70-68-70
|-7
|15
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|64-75-70-68
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|55
|73-66-72-72
|-5
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-70
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-69
|+4
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|72
|67-70-68-72
|-7
|3
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-68
|-4
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|67-73-64-75
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|46
|66-70-72-67
|-9
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|54
|69-69-73-69
|-4
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|79-74
|+9
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|W/D
|71
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Furr as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.