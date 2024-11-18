PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Tyler Duncan betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 16: Tyler Duncan putts on the 17th hole during the first round of The American Express tournament at the Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West on January 16, 2020 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

    Tyler Duncan looks for a better result in the 2024 The RSM Classic after he finished third shooting 22-under in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Duncan at The RSM Classic.

    The RSM Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
    • Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
    • Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
    • Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg

    At The RSM Classic

    • Duncan has entered The RSM Classic seven times recently, with one win, an average finish of 26th, and an average score of 16-under.
    • In 2023, Duncan finished third (with a score of 22-under) in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic.
    • When Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.896 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 2.387 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • In addition, Åberg's average driving distance was 309.5 (second in field), he hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (ninth).

    Duncan's recent history at The RSM Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/16/2023368-65-62-65-22
    11/17/2022MC75-65-2
    11/18/2021MC70-72E
    11/19/2020MC76-66E
    11/21/2019167-61-70-65-34

    Duncan's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Duncan has an average finish of 38th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Duncan has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Tyler Duncan has averaged 305.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Duncan has an average of 1.370 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Duncan is averaging -2.194 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Duncan's advanced stats and rankings

    • Duncan has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.261, which ranks 43rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.1 yards) ranks 119th, and his 66.8% driving accuracy average ranks 33rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Duncan ranks 172nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.586. Additionally, he ranks 85th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.65%.
    • On the greens, Duncan's -0.209 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 138th this season, and his 29.65 putts-per-round average ranks 164th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance119298.1305.9
    Greens in Regulation %8567.65%68.06%
    Putts Per Round16429.6529.6
    Par Breakers17420.92%24.65%
    Bogey Avoidance3912.99%10.76%

    Duncan's best finishes

    • Duncan has taken part in 24 tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 24 tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
    • Currently, Duncan sits 174th in the FedExCup standings with 111 points.

    Duncan's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.799. He finished 24th in that tournament.
    • Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 1.342 (he finished 53rd in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Duncan posted his best performance this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 15th in the field at 3.193. In that event, he finished 51st.
    • At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Duncan delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.311, which was his best so far this season. That ranked seventh in the field.
    • Duncan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.875) in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open. That ranked 24th in the field.

    Duncan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee430.2611.303
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green172-0.586-2.926
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green132-0.107-1.942
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting138-0.2091.370
    Average Strokes Gained: Total160-0.640-2.194

    Duncan's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6568-70-69-68-54
    January 18-21The American Express3467-69-65-69-1820
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-69E--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5371-67-71-71-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC76-70+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-73+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2367-67-70-72-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6467-75-72-74E7
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5171-71-74-72E7
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5671-69-75-69+45
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2467-71-68-68-636
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-72+1--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-68-3--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    July 25-283M Open5370-69-68-73-46
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-69-3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC80-74+10--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-76+2--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2566-67-72-66-13--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open6168-71-70-73-2--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship2971-66-67-72-8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Duncan as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.