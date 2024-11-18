Tyler Duncan betting profile: The RSM Classic

This season, Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.799. He finished 24th in that tournament.

Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 1.342 (he finished 53rd in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Duncan posted his best performance this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 15th in the field at 3.193. In that event, he finished 51st.

At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Duncan delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.311, which was his best so far this season. That ranked seventh in the field.