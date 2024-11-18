Tyler Duncan betting profile: The RSM Classic
LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 16: Tyler Duncan putts on the 17th hole during the first round of The American Express tournament at the Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West on January 16, 2020 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
Tyler Duncan looks for a better result in the 2024 The RSM Classic after he finished third shooting 22-under in this tournament in 2023.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- Duncan has entered The RSM Classic seven times recently, with one win, an average finish of 26th, and an average score of 16-under.
- In 2023, Duncan finished third (with a score of 22-under) in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic.
- When Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.896 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 2.387 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Åberg's average driving distance was 309.5 (second in field), he hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (ninth).
Duncan's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/16/2023
|3
|68-65-62-65
|-22
|11/17/2022
|MC
|75-65
|-2
|11/18/2021
|MC
|70-72
|E
|11/19/2020
|MC
|76-66
|E
|11/21/2019
|1
|67-61-70-65
|-34
Duncan's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Duncan has an average finish of 38th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Duncan has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Tyler Duncan has averaged 305.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Duncan has an average of 1.370 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Duncan is averaging -2.194 Strokes Gained: Total.
Duncan's advanced stats and rankings
- Duncan has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.261, which ranks 43rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.1 yards) ranks 119th, and his 66.8% driving accuracy average ranks 33rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Duncan ranks 172nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.586. Additionally, he ranks 85th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.65%.
- On the greens, Duncan's -0.209 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 138th this season, and his 29.65 putts-per-round average ranks 164th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|119
|298.1
|305.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|85
|67.65%
|68.06%
|Putts Per Round
|164
|29.65
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|174
|20.92%
|24.65%
|Bogey Avoidance
|39
|12.99%
|10.76%
Duncan's best finishes
- Duncan has taken part in 24 tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
- In those 24 tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
- Currently, Duncan sits 174th in the FedExCup standings with 111 points.
Duncan's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.799. He finished 24th in that tournament.
- Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 1.342 (he finished 53rd in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Duncan posted his best performance this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 15th in the field at 3.193. In that event, he finished 51st.
- At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Duncan delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.311, which was his best so far this season. That ranked seventh in the field.
- Duncan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.875) in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open. That ranked 24th in the field.
Duncan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|43
|0.261
|1.303
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|172
|-0.586
|-2.926
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|132
|-0.107
|-1.942
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|138
|-0.209
|1.370
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|160
|-0.640
|-2.194
Duncan's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|65
|68-70-69-68
|-5
|4
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|67-69-65-69
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|71-67-71-71
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|67-67-70-72
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|64
|67-75-72-74
|E
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|71-71-74-72
|E
|7
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|71-69-75-69
|+4
|5
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|24
|67-71-68-68
|-6
|36
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|53
|70-69-68-73
|-4
|6
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-69
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|80-74
|+10
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|66-67-72-66
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|61
|68-71-70-73
|-2
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|29
|71-66-67-72
|-8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Duncan as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.